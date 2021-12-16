ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Free NBA Picks For Today 12/16/2021

Pistons at Pacers—Jerami Grant is out for the Pistons with a sprained thumb. He averages 20 points a game. Olynyk out with a knee. Killian Hayes is questionable. The Pacers core are healthy. Detroit has lost twelve straight after their 116-104 home defeat to Brooklyn. In that twelve...

Stephen Curry sets NBA's all-time 3-point scoring record

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry surpassed Ray Allen for the NBA's all-time record for three-pointers on Tuesday with two baskets from beyond the arc early in the game against the New York Knicks. Curry matched Allen's record with his 2,973rd three-pointer with 10:50 remaining in the first quarter with his first shot of the contest. He missed a chance at breaking the record but minutes later he swished in number 2,974 to send the crowd at Madison Square Garden into a frenzy. Curry let out a loud shout as teammates celebrated with him. He exchanged an emotional hug with coach Steve Kerr, who corralled the ball used in the record-setting shot, and then with his father, former NBA player Dell Curry.
Washington Wizards vs Phoenix Suns 12/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Washington Wizards (15-14) are preparing to challenge the Phoenix Suns (22-5) in the NBA Western Conference battle at Footprint Center Arena in Phoenix on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 9:00 PM ET. Washington will try to recover and improve their record to 16-14 in this match-up on Thursday. The...
