Free NBA Picks For Today 12/16/2021

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry surpassed Ray Allen for the NBA's all-time record for three-pointers on Tuesday with two baskets from beyond the arc early in the game against the New York Knicks. Curry matched Allen's record with his 2,973rd three-pointer with 10:50 remaining in the first quarter with his first shot of the contest. He missed a chance at breaking the record but minutes later he swished in number 2,974 to send the crowd at Madison Square Garden into a frenzy. Curry let out a loud shout as teammates celebrated with him. He exchanged an emotional hug with coach Steve Kerr, who corralled the ball used in the record-setting shot, and then with his father, former NBA player Dell Curry.

