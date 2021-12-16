ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Supreme Court's conservatives on the verge of ending right to abortion

arcamax.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is ending the year starkly split on abortion, with the five conservatives showing all signs they will overturn Roe vs. Wade and let state lawmakers decide whether women may legally end a pregnancy. Until this fall, it was at least possible to foresee...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 4

Related
Slate

What I Got Wrong About Brett Kavanaugh and Abortion

During oral arguments over S.B. 8, the Texas abortion ban that empowers vigilantes to sue clinics and their “abettors” for a $10,000 bounty, Justice Brett Kavanaugh appeared to understand the state’s cynical game. S.B. 8, Kavanaugh explained, is a brazen effort to work around Supreme Court precedent, with ramifications for many other rights favored by conservatives. He brought up an amicus brief filed by the Firearms Policy Coalition, which opposed S.B. 8 out of fear that blue states could deploy the same strategy against gun rights. “This will easily become the model for suppression of other constitutional rights,” the justice said, quoting from the brief. “And it could be free speech rights,” he continued. “It could be free exercise. … It could be Second Amendment rights if this position is accepted here.” By the end of arguments, I anticipated that the justice would vote to let federal courts block S.B. 8—not because he supported abortion rights, but because he grasped the existential threat that Texas’ law posed to his court’s authority.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Washington State
Business Insider

Elizabeth Warren blasts 'Republican hijacking' of the Supreme Court and supports adding at least 4 more justices to the bench

Sen. Elizabeth Warren has come out in support of expanding more justices to the Supreme Court. The Massachusetts Democrat criticized the court's 6-3 conservative majority. "To restore balance and integrity to a broken institution, Congress must expand the Supreme Court by four or more seats," Warren wrote. Sen. Elizabeth Warren...
LABOR ISSUES
Washington Post

FDA eliminates key restriction on abortion pill as Supreme Court weighs case that challenges Roe v. Wade

The Biden administration on Thursday ended a long-standing restriction on a medication used to terminate early stage pregnancies, even as politicians across the United States intensified efforts that represent the most serious challenge to abortion rights in decades. The elimination of the rule by the Food and Drug Administration means...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Laws#The Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
UPI News

Texas AG can't unilaterally prosecute election cases, court rules

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Texas' highest court for criminal cases on Wednesday struck down a law that allows the attorney general to unilaterally prosecute election cases. The state's Court of Criminal Appeals issued an 8-1 opinion saying a provision of the law violates the separation of powers clause in the Texas Constitution, representing an intrusion by the executive branch into the judicial branch. The attorney general can only get involved in a case when asked to by a district or county attorney, the court said.
CONGRESS & COURTS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Veteran’s case brings War Powers to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court will decide whether Congress can give military service members the right to file civil lawsuits against states for employment discrimination based on their military service, in a case about how much power lawmakers have regarding military forces. The justices announced Wednesday they will hear...
MILITARY
Washington Post

The Supreme Court is taking suspect science seriously. Conservative groups have worked for years for that.

Earlier this month, as the Supreme Court heard oral arguments over Mississippi’s restrictive abortion law in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, the justices gave serious consideration to dubious science. This was not the first time. For decades, right-wing funders and advocates have invested in institutions and individual researchers...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy