Real Estate

Why Developers Should Embrace “Housing as a Human Right”

By Erik Sherman
GlobeSt.com
 1 day ago

When housing becomes increasingly unaffordable for millions of Americans, it has a major toll on society as a whole. It’s the idea that access to safe,...

www.globest.com

MassLive.com

Historic ARPA bill recognizes, invests in critical housing needs (Guest viewpoint)

On December 13, Governor Charlie Baker signed House Bill 4269, finalizing the allocation of $4 billion to propel the Commonwealth’s post-pandemic recovery—through targeted investments in jobs, infrastructure, public health, and housing. This marks the final step of a months-long process done to ensure the funds will bring the most benefit to our communities. I applaud the leadership of Governor Baker, President Karen Spilka, and Speaker Ron Mariano, and thank our Western Massachusetts delegation for giving voice to the specific needs of our region.
REAL ESTATE
myveronanj.com

Developer Withdraws Apartment Project

Verona township officials were notified today that the developer of a proposed apartment complex on Grove Avenue has withdrawn its application for the project. The project for 21-25 Grove Avenue would have replaced two frame buildings that have been used as small business offices with a 35-unit apartment building. The site is just to the north of Verona Animal Hospital.
VERONA, NJ
GlobeSt.com

Senior Housing Influencers

Like healthcare real estate, senior housing has been on its own roller coaster since the pandemic began and it too has overcome the upheaval to head for better times. Fundamentals are improving and investment is giving this asset class a second and third look. The men and women who manage and cut deals in this sector have done an admirable job in not only surviving the worst of the pandemic, but also spotting the opportunities that have arisen in recent months. As always, we have selected the people who made a difference in this space over the past twelve months. We trust you will agree with us as you read their stories.
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Affordable housing needs to evolve—the future puts communities first

Planet Smart Cityis a Business Reporter client. The urbanisation of communities around the world is causing challenges for the most vulnerable members of our society. In its current form, it is creating large impacts from a social and environmental perspective: cities worldwide are responsible for more than 70 per cent of climate change emissions and two-thirds of final energy usage. One of the most significant drivers for this is that property developers around the world have for too long been unable to find a balance between building sustainably following the latest innovation trends on urban living and building affordably. This has created a problem for low-income people who, due to their financial position, are contained within poorly built or overcrowded homes without access to services. Even more worryingly these low-income communities have been served by small, undercapitalised developers who cannot afford to innovate. This has created a relentless cycle of stress, underservice and unhappiness for many communities around the world.
REAL ESTATE
Summit Daily News

Summit County’s transferable development rights program makes exception for affordable housing units

With the natural beauty as grand as it is in Summit County, it’s no wonder the community has so many transplants. But as more people move here and as more businesses open up shop, a Catch-22 slowly starts to present itself: Should developers continue to build to accommodate the higher demand for community resources — such as child care facilities and housing — or should these resources be relocated elsewhere to protect the splendor of the county’s outdoor playground?
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Can this housing model help CA’s affordable housing crisis?

A seldom-used housing model is gaining steam across the country, particularly in communities where tenants are facing higher rents and possible displacement. Newshour Weekend’s Ivette Feliciano speaks with housing advocates and residents in California, who are partnering with community land trusts to make their housing affordable in perpetuity.
REAL ESTATE
GlobeSt.com

Century Housing Buys CityView Senior Affordable Apartments for $66M

Century Housing has acquired CityView apartments in Wrigley area of Long Beach for $66.5 million. The 296-unit multifamily community houses seniors making less than 60% of the median area income. Century Housing acquired the property using a non-volume cap real estate secured tax-exempt bond offering in combination with an unsecured...
REAL ESTATE
GlobeSt.com

How the Great Resignation is Spurring Relocation

Younger generations are more inclined than their older counterparts to live in more affordable locations, even if it means taking a lower salary, according to survey data released this month by Coldwell Banker Real Estate, a Realogy company. While homeownership is important to many Americans, they are no longer confined...
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

Why I Think Multifamily Real Estate Is Overvalued Right Now

Multifamily demand is at a record high, with vacancy rates at 2.9% and rental growth up 8.4%. Despite this positive trend, there are underlying concerns that put this sector at risk. Investors should tread lightly, carefully considering any investments in the multifamily sector today. This year has been a monumental...
REAL ESTATE
eyeonhousing.org

Housing Starts Show Strength in November

Single-family housing showed strength in November despite supply-chain limitations for materials and ongoing access issues for labor and lots. Overall housing starts increased 11.8% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.68 million units, according to a report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S. Census Bureau.
REAL ESTATE
PLANetizen

Single-Family and Build-to-Rent Homes Growing in Size

Paul Bergeron reports that single-family homes in the U.S. are growing in size, "in part because of homeowners’ desire for more space in response to the virus crisis and the opportunity (or necessity) for working from home." Median floor area grew between the first and third quarters of this...
REAL ESTATE
The Daily Planet

Building more affordable housing

The Town of Mountain Village finalized Friday the purchase of a 37.6-acre property in Norwood for affordable housing, town officials explained this week. “We were very fortunate to be able to work with a flexible seller (HSW Investments LLC) who allowed the town time to work through our due diligence period in one of the hottest real estate markets in recent history,” said John Miller, the town’s community housing program director. “We ultimately were able to come to an agreement to purchase and close on the property, and are overwhelmingly excited to continue to master plan the site and future possibilities.
NORWOOD, CO
connectcre.com

East Harlem Development Site Changes Hands

Alan Stenson, senior director of Manhattan-based investment sales brokerage firm Brax Realty, arranged the sale of a corner development site in East Harlem. The property, 1640 Park Ave., located on the northwest corner of East 116th Street, sold for $2,000,000. Stenson represented both the buyer, The Affect Group and the...
REAL ESTATE
GlobeSt.com

Live In The Western US? It's Likely Cheaper To Rent

Most of the US metros where it is more expensive to own than rent are located throughout the Western United States, according to new research from the National Association of Realtors. Against the backdrop of a record-breaking year for home sales and home rentals—and with prices both metrics rising at...
HOUSE RENT
multihousingnews.com

Marketing Strategies for Single-Family Rentals

SFR/BTR homes are high among resident preferences, especially Millennials and Gen Z members. How can property operators attract them into their properties?. Single-family rentals or built-for-rent homes are currently the best performing housing asset class. They make up approximately one-third of the housing market inventory in the U.S., and the pandemic has made single-family units even more desirable. Because of this, demand has increased substantially as people look for safer (less dense) environments and larger spaces where they can fit both their everyday lives and work areas without worrying about maintenance.
REAL ESTATE
GlobeSt.com

CRE Properties at Risk of $13.5B in Flood Damage Next Year

A new analysis of commercial real estate flood risk suggests that 3.6 million commercial real estate properties face a growing chance of flood damage. The report from First Street Foundation and commercial engineering firm Arup suggests that US businesses will collectively lose 3.1 million days of operation due to flooding next year that is expected to cause “severe structural damage” as a result of climate change.
REAL ESTATE
invisiblepeople.tv

Expanding Housing Choice Vouchers Can Increase Housing Stability

Expanding the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) system can increase housing stability and lifetime earnings for tenants in low-income areas, according to new research by Housing Matters, an initiative of the Urban Institute. “A full or partial expansion of the HCV Program, coupled with funding for mobility services, could lift millions...
ADVOCACY
GlobeSt.com

Waterford Property, CSCDA Buy Affordable Property for $280M

Waterford Property Company and the California Statewide Community Development Authority have partnered to acquire Residences at Westgate, a 480-unit affordable apartment community in Pasadena, for $280 million from Equity Residential. This is the fourth property in Waterford’s Pasadena affordable housing portfolio. It will serve as project administrator for the property.
REAL ESTATE

