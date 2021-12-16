Paredes hurts ankle, will miss US exhibition vs Bosnia

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota police officer on trial in the shooting death of Daunte Wright was expected to take the stand Friday, hoping to persuade jurors to acquit her of manslaughter charges in what she has said was a gun-Taser mixup. A compressed defense case for Kim Potter...
Educators and law enforcement officials say they haven't seen credible threats of increased violence at schools, but some have increased security following reports of warnings in TikTok videos. The apparent social media threats had many educators on edge since they were circulating in the aftermath of a deadly school shooting...
A judge has rejected OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma's bankruptcy settlement of thousands of lawsuits over the opioid epidemic because of a provision that would protect members of the Sackler family from facing litigation of their own. In a ruling Thursday, U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon in New York found that...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Chris Noth has been accused of sexually assaulting two women in separate encounters that took place in 2004 and 2015, according to a report Thursday. The women’s identities were withheld by The Hollywood Reporter in order to protect their privacy, said the trade publication,...
(CNN Business) — A judge in Delaware has found that Fox News' coverage of election fraud after the 2020 election may have been inaccurate, and is allowing a major defamation case against the right-wing TV network to move forward. Judge Eric Davis of the Delaware Superior Court declined to...
All of the U.S. military services have now begun disciplinary actions and discharges for troops who have refused to get the mandated coronavirus vaccine, officials said, with as many as 20,000 unvaccinated forces at risk of being removed from service. On Thursday, the Marine Corps said it has discharged 103...
Comments / 0