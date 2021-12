This week, Apple released its iOS 15.2 and iPad OS 15.2 updates adding an App Privacy Report, improvements to the Hide My Email feature and an iPhone feature you should turn on before you die. The new feature, called the Legacy Contact, allows you to choose who will be allowed to access most of what is in your Apple iCloud account when you die. (Click here to see the full list of what can be accessed.)

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO