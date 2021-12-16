ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles A. Cramer

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCharles A. Cramer, 62, of Star City, W.Va., went with the Lord on Monday, December 13, 2021. He was born on April 20, 1959, in Mount Pleasant. Charles was a veteran who served in the United States Army, he also was a tractor trailer driver for most...

Charles Don “Don” Castle

MONTAGUE – Charles Don “Don” Castle, 89, died on Dec. 5, 2021. A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Dec. 9 at Scott Funeral Home. Castle was born on Oct. 2, 1932 in Illinois Bend to Everett Owen and Virginia Alice (Frazier) Castle. He was raised in Illinois Bend and attended school there until the school closed. He graduated from Saint Jo High School. After graduation, he joined the United States Army. After being discharged, he attended Texas Tech University in Lubbock, it was there that he met his wife, Francis Josephine “Jo” (Chafin) Castle.
MONTAGUE COUNTY, TX
Billy Charles Jenkins

Billy Charles Jenkins, 71, of Crossett, passed away on December 8, 2021. He was born on November 25, 1950, to his parents, Willie Herman and Myrtle Leen Watt Jenkins. Billy was a lifetime resident of Crossett and a devoted member of Magnolia Baptist Church. He was fascinated with clocks, watching log trucks, and watching “The Price is Right” and “Wheel of Fortune,” which he rarely missed.
CROSSETT, AR
Charles Herrick, 87, of Winterset

Funeral services for Charles Herrick, 87, of Winterset, will be held on Tuesday, December 7, at 10:30 a.m. at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Winterset Cemetery. Live streaming of the funeral service will be available on Tuesday, December 7 at www.caldwellparrish.com on Charles’ tribute wall. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, December 6, at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home, Winterset Chapel with family present during that time.
WINTERSET, IA
Nancy P. Edwards

Nancy P. Edwards, 70, of Bedford, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at I. U. Health Hospital, Bloomington. She was born February 12, 1951, in Lawrence County to Paul and Nola Payton Padgett. She married Floyd “Junior” Edwards in 1979 and he survives. Nancy was a graduate of...
BEDFORD, IN
Obits for Dec. 8

Richard Jan Crook, age 66, of Springdale,Arkansas, passed away on November 25, 2021 at Northwest Medical Center. He was born September 26, 1955 in Mobile, Alabama. He was a dedicated employee and a wonderful boss who worked hard and made sure his family was always taken care of. He was a loving husband and father, a wondeful brother and the best Papa to his beloved grandchildren. He enjoyed his days of retirement with his wife. They enjoyed spending time with friends while also traveling and making precious memories with their grandchildren. He was extremely proud of his two children and loved his grandchildren with all of his heart.
PONTOTOC, MS
Alma Lee Jones

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Alma Lee Jones, 62, of Natchez, who died Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Natchez, will be held Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Smithland Baptist Church with Pastor Ernest Ford, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction...
NATCHEZ, MS
THERESA WALKER

Theresa “Sissy” Kay Walker, 69, died Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 at Southwest Medical Center in Liberal. She was born Feb. 19, 1952 to James Leroy Cypret and Geraldine (Davis) Cypret in Stillwater, Okla. She married Billy Walker Feb. 27, 1970. He survives. She graduated from Liberal High School...
LIBERAL, KS
Tyeshia Geneieve Smith Simmons

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Tyeshia “Tye” Geneieve Smith Simmons, 34, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on December 7, 2021, at her residence, will be held on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at 1:30 P.M. at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church: The Vision Center. Interment will follow at Zion Watch Baptist Church under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
Jamie Cantrell of Manilla

Funeral services for 44 year old Jamie Cantrell of Manilla will be held on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Ohde Funeral Home in Manning with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery in Irwin. The Ohde Funeral Home in Manning is in charge of arrangements. Friends may greet the family from 9:30 AM – 10:30 AM on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 before the funeral service at Ohde Funeral Home in Manning on. Jamie died Saturday, Dec. 4 in Iowa City, Iowa. www.ohdefuneralhome.com.
MANILLA, IA
Nancy Jane Clossin

Nancy Jane (Unroe) Clossin, 84, of Frankfort was our mother. She died on December 6, 2021 at Witham Hospital in Lebanon, Ind. She was born on December 21, 1936 to Willis “Shim” and Nettie (Swisher) Unroe. Nancy and her brothers were raised by their working mother. As children, the family didn’t have much money, but she enjoyed walking the Interurban trail to the city pool and swimming all day. Along the way, Nancy would “steal” fruit from backyards for her lunch. She swam so much as a youngster that her blonde hair turned green!
FRANKFORT, IN
CORA LEE McNEELY

The night sky shines a little brighter now as Mrs. Cora Lee McNeely’s star has joined the heavens to shine down on us. Our warm and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend passed from this life after an extended illness to her heavenly rewards Dec. 15, 2021.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Beulah May Brown

Beulah May Brown, 72 of Benton Harbor, MI made her transition on December 6, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was the 5th of 11 children born on January 31, 1949, in Armorel, Arkansas to the late JB and Izona Brown. Beulah, known to many as ‘Tiny’ received that name...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
Bonds-Dunn

Jennilee Bonds and James Brent Dunn, both of Woodson, were united in marriage at 2 p.m. Oct. 2 at First Christian Church in Winchester, with Allan Bradish officiating. The bride is the daughter of Jim and Jan Bonds of Winchester and the granddaughter of Weldon Fearneyhough of Winchester, the late Gracie Fearneyhough and the late Jim and Betty Bonds. She is a graduate of Jacksonville High School and MTI in Springfield and is employed by SIU Family Medicine in Springfield as a reimbursement medical coding specialist.
WOODSON, IL
KENNETH WAISNER

Kenneth E. Waisner, 78, of Marshall, MO, died Tuesday, December 14, at The Living Center in Marshall. Private family memorial graveside services will be held in Ridge Park Cemetery in Marshall. Memorials are suggested to the Buddy Pack Program in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home in Marshall. Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com.
MARSHALL, MO
Shirley J. Richards

Shirley J. Richards 93, passed peacefully at Hanson Hospice on December 11th. Arrangements have been entrusted to Starks & Menchinger Chapel & Cremation Services. She was born in Royalton Township to Cleve and Lucy (Snyder) Burkett in 1928. She was raised on the Meadowbrook Road family farm in Benton Harbor. Her charitable nature emerged early. In school she joined the war effort selling stamps and was a member of the Big Sisters club. One of her favorite activities was singing in the Glee Club. In 1945, at the age of 16, she graduated from Benton Harbor High School as a proud member of the National Honor Society. At 17, she was recommended and accepted a position with Dora B. Whitney, Benton Harbor’s first female attorney. Adept at shorthand, this was her first secretarial position. In 1947 Shirley married Clarence Sill, together they had five daughters. She re-entered the workforce in 1955, spending ten years at Heath Company. The remainder of her career was with Whirlpool, her last position as the executive secretary to the CEO- ABCC division.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
Tana Rose Dingess

NORTH MANCHESTER – Tana Rose Fivecoate Dingess, 69, Fort Wayne, formerly of North Manchester, died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. The daughter of Loren and Carolyn (Carl) Fivecoate, Tana was born March 20, 1952, in Peru, Ind. On Nov. 4, 1988, Tana...
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
Robert Earl Barnes

Natchez- Funeral services for Robert Earl “Dr. Love” Barnes, 65, of Sibley, who died Thursday, December 9, 2021 in Natchez will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church with Minister Moses Shillow officiating. Burial will follow at church Cemetery under...
NATCHEZ, MS
MRS. APPLEGATE

MAYSVILLE — Stephanie Gail Applegate departed this life on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. She was born on June 27, 1981, to Phil and Debbie Tucker of Maysville. Stephanie was united in marriage to the love of her life, Bentley W. Applegate Jr.; to this union were born her beloved son, Tyler W. Applegate and daughter, Madison Brooke Applegate.
Donna P. Drolet

Donna P. Drolet, 96, died at the home of her daughter early Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, after a brief illness. She was a lifelong resident of Niles having been born in Niles on Feb. 22, 1925, to Byford and Rubie (Canfield) Jones, the eldest of four daughters. She married Louis P. Drolet on June 5, 1948, at St. Mary’s Church in Niles. Together they raised five daughters, Mary Ellen Drolet, Margaret (Jerry) Hansen, Marla (Tim) Stuver and Marissa (Joseph) Ryder of Niles and Martha (Allan) Watrud, of Middleton, Wisconsin all of whom mourn her loss deeply. In addition to her five daughters, she leaves eight grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren. Her sister, Dorlene Depoy Saratore, of Niles, also survives; two sisters, Anita (Kenneth) Cogswell and Ellen (Don) Morrow preceded her in death.
NILES, MI
JAMES E. JARVIS

Jim was born June 5, 1942 in Benton Harbor. He grew up in Millburg where he attended Millburg Elementary and graduated from Coloma High School. After high school he attended Lake Michigan College. Around 1965 Jim started Jarvis Concrete products and was a staple in Watervliet ever since. He enjoyed...
WATERVLIET, MI

