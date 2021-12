It was still dark outside when I woke my three sons (not the old TV show, but my actual kids) for what would be a very long day. We were taking a bus to Washington DC, America’s capital, for a rally. At ages seven, four and two, they’d already been to Sunday rallies for Jewish causes, but this one was going to be big. We had no idea how big. And we had no idea that we’d be making history as part of FREEDOM SUNDAY’s March on Washington on December 6, 1987.

ADVOCACY ・ 5 DAYS AGO