WWE

Bret Hart Recalls What Happened After WrestleMania 13 Match With ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin

By Robert Gunier
wrestlinginc.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring an in-depth discussion with Calgary Sun, WWE Hall of Famer Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart talked about his origins in WWE. Specifically, ‘The Excellence of Execution’ remembered how others saw no potential in him at the time he debuted. “I went into a lot of...

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 7

Richard Stump
16h ago

Bret Hart, Amazing And A Fantastic Wrestler. always Love. Watching Your Great Matches! miss Seeing You In Compaticton! Big Fan of Yours

Reply
4
Albatross
14h ago

Back when wrestling was great. Now I just watch "The Dark Side of the Ring." They did a great job with The Montreal Screwjob.

Reply
3
f4wonline.com

Daily Update: Raw fallout, Winter is Coming, Bret Hart

Do you have experience writing Wikipedia pages? Please contact Tony Leder at tonyleder@f4wonline.com for more information. WON NEWSLETTER: December 13, 2021 Observer Newsletter: Jeff Hardy released by WWE, death of Blackjack Lanza. In this week's issue:. WWE fires Jeff Hardy. The career of Blackjack Lanza. Match and performer of the...
WWE
CinemaBlend

Bret Hart Can't Help But Take Shots At Hulk Hogan When Reflecting On His Own Wrestling Career

There are some things in pro wrestling that never change. Fans will always chant “what” during promos, wrestlers will jump back and forth between wrestling companies, and Bret Hart will never be afraid to take shots at Hulk Hogan. The legendary wrestler found another opportunity to do so recently when talking about his own personal accolades and used the Hulkster as a prime example of why his run was so impressive.
WWE
PWMania

Bret Hart Says That Hulk Hogan ‘Didn’t Know A Headlock From A Headlamp’

In an interview with CalgarySun.com, Bret Hart reflected on his in-ring career with WWE:. “I think it all goes back to when Gorilla Monsoon called me the ‘Excellence of Execution.’ I was just a guy who did everything right. I remember when I started wrestling, I knew how everything worked. I knew how to take turnbuckle (hits to the chest), I knew how to body slam. When you want to watch how to do something in wrestling, you watch my matches back. You’ll learn how to do a Sharpshooter. That’s how you do it. Want to learn how to do a standing suplex? That’s how you do it. I was always that guy. I was really well taught the art of wrestling by two Japanese guys (Mr. Hito and Mr. Sakurada). I was taught how to protect myself and my opponent so he doesn’t get hurt. More important than that, it was all about what I represented. I have an incredible body of work with so many different wrestlers. I was so proud of those matches. And all the Canadian wrestlers like Natalya or Edge were influenced by me. I think if you look back at wrestling when it was the Hulk Hogan show, he was six-foot-eight and a one-out-of-three wrestler. He didn’t know a headlock from a headlamp. He didn’t know very much. He knew how to do a clothesline and maybe a body slam. He was very limited. Vince McMahon took a chance with me and made me that champion. It meant so much to me that I think I tried to live up to be that champion. It was about being the best wrestler. I gave so much as that wrestler. I was a good role model in the dressing room. All that means a lot.”
WWE
ComicBook

Bret Hart Crowns Current AEW Star As Best Overall Pro Wrestler

Bret Hart recently spoke with CBC Radio shortly after being honored as a new inductee into Canada's Walk of Fame. During a rapid-fire segment, Hart was asked to name who he thinks the best overall wrestler in the world (besides himself) is. Hart surprisingly didn't answer with any WWE star, but rather with AEW's CM Punk. The pair briefly interacted back in 2012 when Punk was on his 434-day reign as WWE Champion (and recent heel turn), though the two never actually faced each other in the ring.
WWE
Person
Bret Hart
Person
Stone Cold Steve Austin
Person
Shawn Michaels
Person
The Undertaker
Person
Steve Austin
Wrestling World

Bret Hart Speaks About Mr. Hito and Mr. Sakurada

Bret Hart is a legendary WWE Hall of Famer and he recently spoke about training alongside Mr. Hito and Mr. Sakurada. Bret Hart is known as one of the most technical wrestlers of all time. Some people think that he is the best wrestler of all time. Bret Hart Talks...
WWE
Wrestling World

Edge pays tribute to Bret Hart

In the history of WWE, the greatest Canadian legends in the entire history of North American pro-wrestling have played in the rings of the McMahon company, from Bret Hart to his brother Owen, through Chris Jericho, Edge and Christian, all escaped from the imposing school of Stu Hart, progenitor of the Hart family.
WWE
ComicBook

'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and Diamond Dallas Page Compare Stunner vs. Diamond Cutter

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Diamond Dallas Page both have two of the most iconic finishers in pro wrestling history in the Stone Cold Stunner and the Diamond Cutter. As part of their promotion for the latest episode of Broken Skull Sessions, the pair played a game of "Stunner or Cutter," where Page had to guess whether or not a particular wrestler had taken a Stunner, Cutter or both at some point during their careers. The only guess Page got wrong was Bam Bam Bigelow, who he thought had taken a Stunner at some point in his career but Austin pointed out the two were never in the same company at the same time.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Bret Hart Reveals The Key To Captivating Fans During A Match, More

During a recent interview with the Calgary Sun, Bret Hart commented on being inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame, the key to captivating fans during a match, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On the key to captivating fans during a wrestling match:...
WWE
#Stone Cold#Wrestlemania 13#Combat#Ufc#Mma
411mania.com

Bret Hart Names CM Punk As Best Overall Wrestler Besides Himself in Q&A

Bret Hart has named CM Punk as the best overall wrestler (aside from himself). The WWE Hall of Famer was a guest on CBC Radio and during the appearance, he was asked a series quick questions about his opinions on the industry. You can see the answers below, per Fightful:
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Bret Hart Talks His Influence On Today’s Top WWE Superstars

Legendary wrestler and WWE Hall of Famer Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart recently sat down with Calgary Sun for a conversation. During their talk, Bret discussed his years of training alongside Mr. Hito and Mr. Sakurada, the men he credits for his precision in the ring. “I think it...
WWE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
Maryland Daily Record

Shawn Michaels Net Worth 2021, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Siblings: Randy Hickenbottom, Scott Hickenbottom, Shari Hickenbottom. Wife/Spouse Name: Rebecca Curci Hickenbottom (m. 1999), Theresa Lynn Wood (m. 1988–1994) Profession: Professional Wrestler, Actor, Television Presenter. Net Worth: $18 Million. Last Updated: December 2021. Shawn Michaels is a former professional wrestler and television presenter who is regarded as one of the...
CELEBRITIES
firstsportz.com

How many times did Triple H marry?

WWE legend Paul Michael Levesque, famous by his ring name Triple H, is currently working as a creator and executive producer of NXT. His wrestling career in WWE took an interesting turn when he started dating the daughter of the WWE company’s boss. This WWE Hall of Fame superstar finally tied the knot with her in 2003. Now, let us find out how many times he did marry.
RELATIONSHIPS
ringsidenews.com

Seth Rollins’ Attacker’s Girlfriend Was Arrested For Writing Bad Checks For Catfishing Impostor

The life of a professional wrestler is not without its fair share of drawbacks. This includes crazy fans who jump the barricades and either try to interact with the wrestlers or attack them. It seems there is more to the Seth Rollins story than initially thought. It turns out that Rollins’ attacker was still upset over getting catfished years ago.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wrestlinginc.com

Jeff Hardy Recalls “Terrifying” SWAT Raid On His Home

Jeff Hardy says one moment stands out as the lowest in his tumultuous life and career in professional wrestling. But he says it also proved to be a turning point that led to better days. Hardy was arrested after a SWAT team raided his home in 2009. It happened just...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Jeff Hardy Makes First Comments Following His WWE Release

Jeff Hardy made his triumphant return to WWE in 2017 when he won the Raw Tag Team Titles with his brother Matt at WrestleMania 33, but Jeff’s latest run with the company has come to an end. The Charismatic Enigma was released from WWE last week, but he recently appeared in a Matt Fact video alongside his brother Matt Hardy.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

The Fan Who Attacked Seth Rollins Reveals Why He Did It (Crazy Video)

As we’ve been reporting here on eWn, 24-year Elisah Spencer has been arrested for attacking Seth Rollins during Monday’s episode of RAW. The charges against him include attempted assault and attempted violation of arts and cultural affairs (disrupting live sporting event). Spencer has since taken to social media to explain...
PUBLIC SAFETY

