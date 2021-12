The Pacers (12-17) hope the third time is a charm against the defending champs when they drop in on Milwaukee to play the Bucks on Wednesday night. The Pacers may indeed be charmed this time around with Giannis Antetokounmpo sitting out the game due to COVID protocols. With Giannis, the Bucks rolled past the Pacers in their two prior meetings at the Fieldhouse. But this time the Pacers should have a strong front court advantage with Brook Lopez also out leaving the Bucks to play smaller with Bobby Portis at center.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO