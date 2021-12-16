ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Norway hikes interest rates, with more expected

By Syndicated Content
985theriver.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOSLO (Reuters) – Norway’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate on Thursday as widely expected, and said more hikes were likely next year although that would depend on the impact of a surge in coronavirus infections and the emergence of the Omicron variant. Norges Bank’s monetary...

985theriver.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

BoE's Pill sees more rate hikes if inflation persists

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill said the central bank would need to raise interest rates further if inflation persists, a day after the BoE increased borrowing costs for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Asked on CNBC television whether...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Lewis
AFP

Lira plunges as Turkey cuts interest rate again

The Turkish lira on Thursday hit fresh lows after the central bank fired the latest salvo in President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's "economic war of independence" by cutting interest rates for the fourth successive month. The reduction of the main rate to 14 from 15 percent comes in the face of an annual inflation rate that has surged past 20 percent and is expected to climb even higher over the next few weeks. The lira was trading down more than five percent after the announcement. "The accompanying statement suggests that the easing cycle will be on pause early next year but, even so, the lira will remain under pressure and capital controls are likely," the Capital Economics consultancy said in a research note.
BUSINESS
WSB Radio

UK raises interest rates as central banks focus on inflation

LONDON — (AP) — The United Kingdom's central bank on Thursday became the first in a major advanced economy to raise interest rates since the coronavirus pandemic began, as banks controlling monetary policy around the globe shift their focus from stimulating the economy to combating soaring consumer prices that arrived during the recovery.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Euro zone inflation confirmed at record high in November

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation surged to its highest rate on record in November, the European Union’s statistics office Eurostat confirmed on Friday, with more than half of the increase due to a spike in energy prices. Eurostat said inflation in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Inflation#Housing Prices#Reuters#Omicron#Norges Bank
Reuters

Russia raises key rate sharply, doesn't rule out more hikes

MOSCOW, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank raised its key interest rate by 100 basis points to 8.5% on Friday and said more than one rate increase was still possible in coming months as inflation was near a six-year high. Russia has raised the rate seven times this year...
BUSINESS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Trades Stable As Bank Of England Raises Rates

The Bank of England has become the world’s first major central bank to raise interest rates since last year when the pandemic pushed all large economies to employ accommodative monetary policies. Bitcoin is trading stable around $48,000 at press time, having scored a minor 1.80% correction so far on...
CURRENCIES
Reuters

ECB's Villeroy: We are "probably" close to inflation peak

PARIS (Reuters) - ECB policymaker and French central bank head Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Friday that inflation was “probably” close its peak in the Euro zone. “We are converging towards our goal of 2% inflation in 2023 and 2024,” he said. The ECB raised its...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Seekingalpha.com

Bank of England hikes rates, surprising markets

The Bank of England confounds expectations with an 8-1 decision to raise the benchmark interest rate to 0.25% from 0.1%. Bond purchases remain steady. The market had priced in a 40% chance of a hike, but skepticism grew as the Omicron variant spread further across the U.K. The pound (NYSEARCA:FXB)...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Inflation risk? Omicron slowdown? BoE rate move in the balance

LONDON (Reuters) – The Bank of England will say on Thursday whether it has delayed its first interest rate hike since the COVID-19 pandemic again, this time because of the fast-spreading Omicron variant, or is taking action to see off a surge in inflation. Investors had been largely betting...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

BoE Preview: Forecasts from 10 major banks, no hike due to Omicron

The Bank of England (BoE) will announce its decision on Thursday, December 16 at 12:00 GMT and as we get closer to the release time, here are the expectations forecast by the economists and researchers of 10 major banks. The consensus is to wait until more data about the variant and its economic impact is evident and to raise rates only in February.
ECONOMY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Bank of England hikes interest rates to tackle rising prices

The Bank of England is hiking interest rates in an effort to fight surging prices even as the Omicron variant engulfs the United Kingdom and threatens to put the economy into reverse. The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee said Thursday that it would raise interest rates from the record low...
BUSINESS
AFP

ECB plots stimulus exit as inflation looms

European Central Bank policymakers will gather on Thursday for a crunch meeting, as soaring inflation heaps pressure on the bank to wind down its stimulus just as a new coronavirus variant threatens to derail the recovery. Policymakers at the central bank also indicated that they expected the Fed could raise its interest rates up to three times in 2022.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy