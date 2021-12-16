ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Telstra fined for privacy breaches

By Justin Springham
mobileworldlive.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTelstra was hit with an AUD2.5 million ($1.8 million) penalty by Australia’s communications watchdog for repeatedly breaching consumer privacy and safety rules. The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) found large-scale violations of rules intended to protect customers and failing to...

www.mobileworldlive.com

