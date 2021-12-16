ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

UK restaurants report drop in diners over past week

By Syndicated Content
985theriver.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – British restaurants reported the lowest number of diners last week since COVID-19 restrictions eased in May,...



BBC

UK reports nearly 90,000 daily Covid cases

We're going to pause our live coverage of the pandemic here for now. Join us again tomorrow - we'll have all the important updates on the Omicron variant and the wider pandemic throughout the day. Today's live page was written by Emma Harrison, Lauren Turner, Alexandra Fouché, Dulcie Lee and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Weekly reported cases of Covid-19 in UK highest since January

The weekly number of new cases of Covid-19 reported in the UK has climbed to its highest level since January.A total of 336,893 new cases have been reported in the past seven days – including 45,691 on Tuesday, Government figures show.This is the highest number for a seven-day period since the week to January 16, when 339,956 were reported, according to analysis by the PA news agency.The average number of reported cases has increased in recent days, though it is too soon to link this directly with the spread of the Omicron variant of the virus.Case numbers in the UK...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Time Out Global

The UK’s travel ‘red list’ has been scrapped... again

It took almost a year since the first global lockdown, but at the start of 2021 the UK – finally – significantly beefed up its border controls. Enter the traffic light system – and those dreaded, expensive PCR tests. At the very extreme, the country announced that UK residents returning from the worst-affected ‘red list’ regions would have to quarantine in hotels. Meanwhile, everyone except British and Irish citizens (and official residents) would be turned away at the border.
TRAVEL
BBC

Covid: Record UK cases reported as travellers abandon hotel quarantine

Here are five things you need to know about the pandemic this Wednesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning. The UK has recorded the highest number of daily Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began, with 78,610 new coronavirus cases confirmed. It's more than 10,000 higher than the previous record number - 68,053 on 8 January - and also represents a jump of more than 20,000 in 24 hours, with Tuesday's figure having been 59,610 cases. Speaking at a Downing Street news conference, England's chief medical officer Prof Chris Whitty said: "Records will be broken a lot over the next few weeks," adding Omicron is spreading at an "absolutely phenomenal pace". Earlier, Health Secretary Sajid Javid refused to rule out the prospect of fresh measures over the coming weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

UK to remove all countries from COVID travel red list on Wednesday

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The British government will remove all 11 countries from its COVID-19 travel red list from Wednesday because there is now community transmission of Omicron in Britain, Health Secretary Sajid Javid told parliament. The new Omicron variant was first detected in southern Africa and Hong Kong....
TRAVEL
BBC

Covid: UK hits record case numbers for second day and Wales considers Christmas measures

Ministers in Wales have been meeting to consider what measures to announce in response to the growing spread of Omicron, as they seek to slow the Covid-19 variant's advance. The Welsh government's cabinet are set to consider whether to impose legal restrictions or focus on advice to limit social contact, or a combination of the two. Earlier, Wales's First Minister Mark Drakeford said Omicron will hit the country "very quickly and very steeply" in January and many services - from the NHS to bin collections - could be affected if lots of workers are off sick.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Three million booster and third doses of vaccine given in UK in past week

Around 45% of all adults have now received an extra dose. More than three million booster and third doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been delivered across the UK in the past week – the highest number for any seven-day period since the rollout of extra doses began. A total...
HEALTH
The Independent

Pubs and restaurants pleading for support as cancellations mount

Hospitality firms are ramping up calls for support from the Government as the spread of Omicron and health warnings wreak havoc on hard-hit pubs and restaurants.UKHospitality boss Kate Nicholls has made a plea for business rates relief and VAT discounts to be extended, warning that the sector has been knocked harder than expected by the new restrictions.She said hospitality sales have already plunged by more than a third over the last 10 days with £2 billion of trade already lost in December.It is quite clear that the impact of the current guidance and restrictions has been more hard hitting on...
FOOD & DRINKS
985theriver.com

UK records 54,661 COVID-19 cases, 38 deaths

LONDON (Reuters) – The United Kingdom has recorded a further 54,661 cases of COVID-19 and 38 more deaths, daily official data showed on Monday. On a seven-day basis, cases are up 9.9% on the week before, while deaths of people who tested positive for the virus within 28 days were down by 0.6%.
PUBLIC HEALTH
985theriver.com

UK regulator says Google and Apple have ‘vice-like’ grip

LONDON (Reuters) – Google and Apple have developed a “vice-like” grip over how people use mobile phones, stripping any meaningful choice from the system for customers, Britain’s competition regulator said on Tuesday. The Competition and Markets Authority said it had provisionally found that the two groups...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Travel news – live: France to ban British tourists as Greece demands PCR tests amid omicron fears

France is to ban UK tourists from midnight on Saturday.Only travel for “compelling reasons” between the two countries will be permitted, following a surge in omicron cases in Britain.However, French citizens and their spouses, partners and children will still be able to return to France from the UK.Meanwhile, Greece is the latest country to introduce tighter travel rules in response to the threat of the omicron coronavirus variant.From 19 December, all international arrivals, including those from the EU, will need to present a negative PCR test taken within the 48 hours prior to arrival.The Greek government announced the move...
TRAVEL

