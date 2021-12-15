ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boats & Watercrafts

Now for Sale: Ocean Alexander 58

By Yachting Staff
yachtingmagazine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe team at 26 North Yachts has listed the Ocean Alexander 58 Amara for sale. The 2006 build has an asking price...

www.yachtingmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
manofmany.com

$19 Million Numarine 37XP Superyacht Triples the Luxury

Numarine and Hot Lab are teaming up again on another yacht, this time with the help of exterior designer Can Yalman with help from Umberto Tagliavini on the ship’s naval architecture. The result is an expedition yacht unlike anything you’ve seen. The Numarine 37XP Expedition Superyacht is an expansive residence with the ability to go wherever your heart desires.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Motorsailer yacht Aresteas now for sale with Fraser

The 50.75 metre motorsailer yacht Aresteas has had a central agency change and is now listed for sale by Josh Gulbranson at Fraser. Built in epoxy laminated wood by Turkish yard Yildizlar to a design by Fuat Turan and RINA classed, Aresteas was delivered in 2017. A comfortable interior by Aldo Viani can accommodate up to 12 guests in six en suite cabins comprising a master suite, two VIP suites and three cabins convertible from twins to doubles. Each cabin comes equipped with a full entertainment suite with on-demand video and a library of over 1,000 movies available at the touch of a button. In addition, there are quarters for up to ten crewmembers.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
classicboat.co.uk

New issue of Classic Boat on sale now!

The January 2022 issue of Classic Boat is on sale now, featuring a boat that was the product of not one, but three great naval architects – Van de Stadt, Illingworth and Laurent Giles. She’s Stormvogel, portrayed in characteristic style here storming towards the finish of the 2021 Rolex Fastnet Race, which she won 60 years previously with Chichester navigating.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
yachtingmagazine.com

Meet Princess Yachts Lead Designer

Princess Yachts interviewed their Lead Designer Louis Hunter in an issue of Watermark magazine – the manufacturer’s official leisure publication. Visit the Princess Passport to sign up to receive a free issue. LOUIS: “We have a large studio here at Newport Street. The design side has recently expanded...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ocean Alexander#Textbook#Vehicles#North Yachts#Rib
boatinternational.com

Benetti motor yacht Oryx now for sale with Edmiston

The 40.2 metre Benetti motor yacht Oryx has had a central agency change and is now listed for sale by Hans Van Doornmalen and Simon Goldsworthy at Edmiston & Company. Designed by Stefano Righini, Oryx was built in GRP by Italian superyacht yard Benetti to ABS class and was delivered in 2013 as one of the yard’s acclaimed Classic Supreme series. An interior by Francois Zuretti takes clever advantage of her vast volume and full height windows and is light and airy with a neutral colour palette complemented by cream coloured furnishings.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Horizon motor yacht Esther 7 for sale

The 33.53 Horizon motor yacht Esther 7 has been listed for sale by Burgess. Built in GRP by Taiwanese yard Horizon to a design by Espinosa Yacht Design, who also designed the interior, she was delivered in 2014 as one of the yard’s RP110 models. Accommodation is for 12...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: This 80-Foot Mini-Superyacht Has Transformer-Like Fold-Down Terraces and Decks

Think of the new, Brazilian-built Okean 80 Fly as a cross between a Swiss Army knife and that Bumblebee robot from the Transformers movie franchise. At the press of a button, wing-like sections of the yacht’s hull fold down on both sides, adding over six feet to the yacht’s 19’10” beam, and creating wide terraces for sunning or sunset cocktails. Another button levitates a large section of the lower stern deck, transforming it into a high-diving board, in-water swim platform, or tender lift. Okean worked with Italian hydraulics experts Opacmare to integrate their aptly named Transformer multi-function platform system into the...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
mby.com

Best boats from the 1990s: 4 secondhand options under £200,000

Our resident used boat expert Nick Burnham picks out four of the best boats from the 1990s that can be found for less than £200,000. How old does a boat have to be before we can call it a classic? In the horological world, watches over 25 years old are generally reckoned to be vintage, although that doesn’t necessarily qualify them as classics – only the best get that accolade.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Cars
Interesting Engineering

This See-Through Yacht Will Send You to Dreams of Ultimate Sea Luxury

Over the years, we have brought you many designs of futuristic yachts that do not fail to impress. There was the sailing yacht in production by Steven Kozloff called The Galleon that could house 200 guests or 20 private residences. There was also Dynamiq’s 41-meter Stefania, a glamorous, golden-hulled superyacht that came with a good amount of substance to back up its lavish style.
YOGA
manofmany.com

Take a Look Inside the $15 Million Apartments on the World’s Largest Superyacht

While the super-rich usually enjoy the ocean on private vessels, you can’t blame them for wanting to indulge in the commoner custom of a cruise. However, don’t expect to see any big players during your next holiday on the sea because Somnio recently revealed sketchings for the worlds first “yacht liner”. Offering ultimate exclusivity, potential buyer’s must be first selected and invited before purchasing a property on the luxurious ship.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
mansionglobal.com

Life at Sea: Superyachts That Make Permanent Vacations on the Water a Reality

Taking a long luxury cruise or renting a home on the water represents rest, recreation and escape for the well-heeled. Still, when the massive vessel returns to port or the seaside home rental expires, the realities of home life return. Now, those with an affinity for the sea can unite the concepts of salt water escapes with daily life by residing within a new floating hometown.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Meet VisionE, a 186-Foot Superyacht Concept With a Retractable Solar Roof Over Its Sun Deck

It’s always nice when a superyacht packs a few surprises. Case in point: Too Design’s newest concept. The unassuming 186-footer is full of interesting features that only become apparent upon closer inspection. The futuristic, eco-friendly vessel, which has been dubbed VisionE, was penned by the studio’s founder and veteran designer Marco Casali, with the goal of creating a more sustainable way of living and yachting. “The name, which is Italian for “vision,” stands for a yaching evolution; an ecological, electrical, environmentally-friendly vision—our visionE,” Casali told Robb Report. Most notably, VisionE is fitted with a retractable solar roof that opens up to reveal a...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Sunreef’s New 140-Foot Sailing Catamaran Has a Fold-Out, Walk-Around Beach Club

Sunreef’s fleet of luxury catamarans just got a little bit bigger—and a little more innovative. The relatively new Polish yard, which was founded in 2002, has been steadily churning out new models to cater to the growing appetite for high-design multihulls. The latest to join the Sunreef family is a new sailing yacht known simply as the Sunreef 140. As its name implies, the newest addition spans just shy of 140 feet and is what the yard describes as a “super catamaran.” In other words, it pairs the sleek silhouette and clean lines of a classic cat with the comfort and largess...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
goodshomedesign.com

These Tiny Home And Shed Prefab Units Starts At $10,400

If your family is growing this year or you are simply in need of more space, there is no need in buying a larger house when you can extend the existing one. Adding extra space is much easier than you think, with the use of prefab units that can be delivered right to your door.
HOME & GARDEN
Miami Herald

Tiny house, massive price: Why is this 2-bedroom selling for $11 million in Canada?

A property on the real estate market comes with a slew of questions, the main one being “Wait, HOW much?”. A two-bedroom, one-bathroom house in Ontario, Canada has listed for a mind-jarring $11.2 million and while the home’s listing says “it’s a must see,” there are only two photos — one of the home’s exterior, and another of the property line.
REAL ESTATE
goodshomedesign.com

Cabin Built Out Of 3 Shipping Containers. This is so beautiful!

You don’t need a lot of money to build a luxurious home. An example is this cabin, built out of three shipping containers. Each container was bought for $3,400 by Joseph Dupuis, who is originally from Ottawa. The owner worked to convert these containers into a luxurious and cozy cabin, fully insulated from the cold winters and with an in-built cooling system for hot summers. The cabin is pretty spacious, measuring in at 355 square feet, and being equipped with a wood stove, solar panels for power and an entirely furnished kitchen and shower.
AL.com

Publix now limiting sale of 6 more items

Publix has added more items to a list of products with purchase limits. FirstCoastNews reported all Publix stores will limit sales on six items: coconut flakes, dairy whipping cream, half & half creamers, frozen pie shells, frozen hashbrowns and canola, vegetable and corn oil. The chain had already restricted sales...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy