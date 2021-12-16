ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Release: Sainer Drops the "Juin en Normandie" Print

Cover picture for the articleOur long time friend Sainer just prepared his final release of the year, a limited edition silkscreen Juin en Normandie. Encapsulating the Polish artist's primary focus on color and composition, the image is a compilation of different images from his most recent sketchbooks. "I'm exploring landscape-based paintings. I'm really...

ARTnews

Lucien Smith Drops First NFT Collection ‘Seeds’

Lucien Smith, who shot to prominence in his early 20s for his process-based abstractions painted with a fire extinguisher, has dropped his first series of NFTs in a collection called “Seeds.” The collection is currently being sold through Lobus, an artist equity management company that recently brought in Smith to direct its Cultural Innovation Lab. The Lab will work with elite artist clients to help them adapt to the digital age, and Smith’s Seeds drop is a kind of proof of concept for the kinds of assistance that Lobus can provide. “NFTs are a really powerful platform for artists to build...
Art in America

Assume Vivid Astro Focus Rocks On

THERE ARE ARTISTS, THERE ARE ARTISTS’ collectives, and there is assume vivid astro focus. This entity (project? practice? platform? Its ontological status is purposely unclear) marks its twentieth anniversary this year, having been founded in New York City by Brazilian artist Eli Sudbrack. From the first, avaf was a radically open-ended endeavor. Even the name came by chance. “Astro” was occasioned by a case of mistaken identity in a secondhand clothing store; Sudbrack later discovered there was a makeup artist in the city by that name, who did in fact resemble him somewhat. He picked out the other words from...
Footwear News

Jurnee Smollett Gets Risqué in Sheer Geometric Dress and Sharp Pumps at Guggenheim Gala

Jurnee Smollett took a sheer red carpet risk—literally—at the 2021 Guggenheim International Gala last night in NY. The “Birds of Prey” actress arrived in a black sheer dress. The sleeveless number featured a turtleneck silhouette, as well as a flared midi skirt with white tulle beneath it. Smollett’s dress also included a fully sheer bodice and was covered in geometric panels and embroidery, adding to its daring nature. Her look was complete with a sparkly bracelet, ring and earrings. Smollett grounded her look with a pair of black pumps. The classic style featured pointed toes, as well as shiny uppers, that sharply...
Harper's Bazaar

Lizzo Gave Goddess Vibes in a Custom Wet Look Dress

Lizzo has reminded us that she's a goddess. The "Rumors" singer stepped out in a very trendy look for Kanye West and Drake's Free Larry Hoover concert in LA last week. For the event, the star donned a custom two-piece dress by Di Petsa, a version of the brand's "wet look" style. The outfit by the Grecian brand also called back to the star's latest video, where she transformed into a deity.
yankodesign.com

This luxury holiday home is every grown-up & child’s dream with an architecture designed to deliver ultimate fun!

If you have ever dreamed of having a treehouse, a pool, a slide, and more in your house but gave it all up because grown-ups can’t have fun, then do I have good news for you! PLA2 is a luxury house is made to incorporate the most fun activities – both indoor and outdoor – into its architecture and interior design. It is an extension of the Z9 resort in Thailand and therefore the holiday vibe is continued with PLA2. The floating villa lets you enjoy water rafting, karaoke, laze by the pool or sleep in the giant net over the water while still living in a modern structure.
Apartment Therapy

10 Channel Tufted Sofas That’ll Add Some Flair to Your Living Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you’ve been following decor trends over the last couple of years, you’ve noticed that we’re living in the midst of a ’70s revival. From bold colors and patterns to post mid-century silhouettes that add a lot of a character to a space, the trend is one we can’t get enough of. One element that we keep seeing time and time again is channel tufting, especially when it comes to sofas. This vertical stitching style is a subtle, simple way to add some glam to a piece which makes it perfect for an integral focal point piece like a sofa. And with this silhouette commonly being used alongside fabrics like linens and velvets, the style really speaks to that whole ’70s vibe. If you’ve been dreaming of adding a channel-tufted sofa to your space, you’ve come to the right place. Below you’ll find 10 of our favorite picks perfect for any space, style, and budget.
NYLON

Taylor Swift’s Birthday Outfit Is The Ultimate Party Dress

On Monday, Dec. 13, Taylor Swift celebrated her 32nd birthday with singer and Licorice Pizza star Alana Haim, who turns 30 on Dec. 15, as the “All To Well” singer shared photos from their joint dance party in a recent Instagram post, which also gave us a much-needed throwback with an early-2010s photo filter.
The US Sun

Inside Audrey Hepburn’s NYC townhouse from Breakfast at Tiffany’s featuring a wine cellar, library, and greenhouse

AUDREY Hepburn fans who want to live out their Holly Golightly fantasies can now rent the New York City townhouse from movie classic, Breakfast at Tiffany's. The Manhattan brownstone – properly named The Hepburn – on the Upper East Side is available to stay in thanks to the luxury holiday rental subscription firm, Inspirato.
Wallpaper*

Tadao Ando’s Shinmonzen hotel in Kyoto is a new classic

Its façade ticks all the boxes of a traditional Kyoto machiya townhouse, from the low-rise symmetry of its dark timber to its curved roof tiles. Step inside The Shinmonzen, however, and the atmosphere veers into the future: a long corridor, sharply lined with a sweep of raw concrete on one side, and vertical wood slats on the other, flows deep into the unexpectedly modern building.
lanereport.com

New Release: The Bluegrass Trilogy

Four Gate Whiskey prides itself on its innovative, outside-the-box approach to barrel-finishing Straight Bourbon and Straight Rye Whiskey. To celebrate that, the company is proud to announce The Bluegrass Trilogy. This release consists of three different bottles, labeled batches 15.1, 15.2, and 15.3 respectively. The release began as a blend of three different Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskeys aged 6, 9 and 12 years respectively that was then finished in Dark Rum casks from the Florida Keys.
Vibe

Public Enemy Launches Exclusive Streetwear Collection

Legendary rap group Public Enemy have partnered with clothing brand Defend Brooklyn and fashion retailer Rue 21 to release a limited edition streetwear collection, which goes on sale today (Dec. 16). The collection includes t-shirts and bomber jackets, with prices starting at $19.99 for the shirts and $75.99 for the jackets. Both were designed by Defend Brooklyn’s Creative Director, Public Enemy’s art collective, and Chuck D himself. Initially, the collaboration was meant to only be between Public Enemy and Defend Brooklyn. According to Rue 21 CEO Bill Brand, the decision for the retailer to jump on board was a no-brainer. “We...
