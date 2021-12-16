ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

How to monitor threats for Panorama traffic

By Maria-Victoria
paloaltonetworks.com
 1 day ago

We can check if a fw is hitting some vulnerability checking the monitor threat tab, I would like to know if there is a way to check the same think for panorama traffic, thanks in advance. Regards. 3 REPLIES. 7 hours ago. Thank you for posting question @Maria-Victoria. Panorama...

live.paloaltonetworks.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mac Observer

‘EWDoor’ Malware Attacks Thousands of AT&T Internet Subscribers

Hackers are exploiting a bug from 2017 to attack the EdgeMarc Enterprise Session Border Controller. This device is used by businesses to manage phone calls and video calls. The vulnerability being exploited to infect the devices is tracked as CVE-2017-6079, a command-injection flaw that penetration tester Spencer Davis reported in 2017 after using it to successfully hack a customer’s network. The vulnerability stemmed from an account in the device that, as Davis learned from this document, had the username and password of “root” and “default.”
COMPUTERS
The Independent

log4j: Tech companies scramble to fix software vulnerability that ‘threatens entire internet’

Tech companies across the world are under pressure to fix a software vulnerability that many cybersecurity experts are calling one of the worst to be discovered in recent years.The vulnerability, known as Log4shell, was identified in Apache’s Log4j software library that helps developers keep track of changes in the applications they build.The software flaw was first noticed on sites catering to the popular video game Minecraft, and was officially reported to Apache on 24 November by Chen Zhaojun of Alibaba, according to Crowdstrike. But it soon became clear that the vulnerability had far-reaching implications since the software is ubiquitous, used...
SOFTWARE
paloaltonetworks.com

Panorama import a list of objects from csv

I have recently taken on a project. This involves me restricting access for a specific machine to a list of public IP address which I have a list of. Normally I would just bite the bullet and manually enter the objects by hand but this time its over 100 addresses and I think the better option is making an address group of these addresses. Is there a way to import a CSV into the objects list either in PAN-OS or through CLI? I havent found a very good answer through searching. Thanks in advanced.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Add the Clock Back to a Multi-Monitor Setup in Windows 11

Windows 11's taskbar offers multiple customization options for a multi-monitor setup. However, for some odd reason, you can no longer add the system clock to all the taskbars. It was a handy feature in Windows 10, but now you have to rely on a third-party program to get it back.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Plane#Firewalls#Cve
Macworld

Get a fast, safe Wi-Fi connection with this security router

When you’re using the internet, your most valuable possession is your personal data. Many companies log and sell the information you leave behind as you move around the internet, but there’s a lot you can do to stop that. The FlashRouter Netgear R6400 DD-WRT VPN Privacy Router is a powerful router that also helps you secure your privacy, and for a limited time, it’s on sale for $219.99 (Reg. $274).
ELECTRONICS
paloaltonetworks.com

Creating an administrator account on Panorama using Pan-OS Python SDK kit

Hope all of you are doing well. I recently started using the panos python module to interact and automate some of the things I'm doing on Panorama GUI. I wanted to know how to add a administrator account using the device.administrator class. This is the code I have written as of now:
SOFTWARE
paloaltonetworks.com

Minemeld & Log4j

I see Palo's Security Advisories about Log4j (https://security.paloaltonetworks.com/CVE-2021-44228) - but there is no Minemeld in it. MineMeld doesn't use Java components so it's not affected by the Log4j vulnerability.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
captureone.com

Panorama Stitch

Stitch your RAW files into Panorama DNG files. Create stunning panorama perspectives, achieve super-resolution, or get creative with an extremely shallow depth of field from multi-row stitching – all from within Capture One. The Panorama Stitch Tool outputs a linear DNG that behaves like a RAW file for further editing.
TECHNOLOGY
linuxtoday.com

How to Add a Windows Host to a Nagios Monitoring Server

This article describes how to monitor Windows machines’ “private” services such as CPU load, Disk usage, Memory usage, Services, etc. For this, we required to install an NSClient++ addon on the Windows machine. The add-on acts as a proxy between the Windows machine and Nagios and monitors actual services by communicating with the check_nt plugin.
SOFTWARE
paloaltonetworks.com

Putty cursor is stuck there after PA-VM starts

Hi, Palo-alto PA-VM-KVM-9.1.0.qcow2 is installed into GNS3 version 2.1.21 based on the below link. I try every configuration is same as the link. Two vCPU, 4G RAM and 8 interface. but after it start, it shows below message and then stop at the end of the below message. Anyone can give some suggestion? Thank you.
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

Encryption mode between 6.0 and 9.1

My company are going to migrate upgrade one firewall from 6.0 to 10.1. And I found below KB points out the supported payload options above and below PANOS 7.0. Several IKE/IPSec profiles are using aes128 for ESP encryption, is it aes128 equal to aes-128-cbc?. PAN-OS 5.0 and abovePAN-OS 7.0 and...
SOFTWARE
TechRepublic

Critical Log4Shell security flaw lets hackers compromise vulnerable servers

Apache has patched the vulnerability in its Log4j 2 library, but attackers are searching for unprotected servers on which they can remotely execute malicious code. A serious security vulnerability in a popular product from Apache has opened the floodgates for cybercriminals to try to attack susceptible servers. On Thursday, a flaw was revealed in Apache's Log4j 2, a utility used by millions of people to log requests for Java applications. Named Log4Shell, the vulnerability could allow attackers to take control of affected servers, a situation that has already prompted hackers to scan for unpatched systems on which they can remotely run malicious code.
SOFTWARE
paloaltonetworks.com

Another Apache Log4j Vulnerability Is Actively Exploited in the Wild (CVE-2021-44228)

This post is also available in: 日本語 (Japanese) On Dec. 9, 2021, a remote code execution (RCE) vulnerability in Apache log4j 2 was identified being exploited in the wild. Public proof of concept (PoC) code was released and subsequent investigation revealed that exploitation was incredibly easy to perform. By submitting a specially crafted request to a vulnerable system, depending on how the system is configured, an attacker is able to instruct that system to download and subsequently execute a malicious payload. Due to the discovery of this exploit being so recent, there are still many servers, both on-premises and within cloud environments, that have yet to be patched. Like many high severity RCE exploits, thus far, massive scanning activity for CVE-2021-44228 has begun on the internet with the intent of seeking out and exploiting unpatched systems. We highly recommend that organizations upgrade to the latest version (2.15.0-rc2) of Apache log4j 2 for all systems.
SOFTWARE
paloaltonetworks.com

Status of a given threat signature?

I'm running a 9.1 firewall with threat protection and wildfire. How do i check that a specific threat signature is turned on and blocking?. If signature is getting hit, you can check it in the Threat Log under: Monitor > Logs > Threat. You can narrow down to specific signature by this filter: ( threatid eq <signature ID>).
TECHNOLOGY
paloaltonetworks.com

Device State from Multiple Devices

I have a question and I am hoping I am not the first person to have asked it, and that there is a script out there somewhere. I am trying to get the device state from multiple firewalls and need to somehow put it in a script. I do leverage the scheduled config export from Panorama, but that only gets me so far in a complete disaster. If the endpoint is completely off the map, the restoral process is much easier with a device state export.
SOFTWARE
The Hacker News

[eBook] Guide to Achieving 24x7 Threat Monitoring and Response for Lean IT Security Teams

If there is one thing the past few years have taught the world, it’s that cybercrime never sleeps. For organizations of any size and scope, having around-the-clock protection for their endpoints, networks, and servers is no longer optional, but it’s also not entirely feasible for many. Attackers are better than ever at slipping in undetected, and threats are constantly evolving.
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

Device deployment from Panorama

Panorama > Device Deployment > Dynamic Updates > Applications and Threats. Not all of my devices are showing up? If I choose install for the "contents" they all show (current or older versions), but not if I choose install for "Apps". All versions of GP, AV and WF appear to...
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

XQL Query to identify Log4j impacted systems CVE-2021-44228

XQL Query to identify Log4j impacted systems CVE-2021-44228. I am wanting to use XQL and file search to identify any effected machines. searching for files that contain the word log4j results in exceeding maximum results. Has any one developed a query for this yet thats more accurate?. 3 REPLIES. Hi...
SOFTWARE
paloaltonetworks.com

Use Cortex XDR to find host with ports 80,443 open

Hello - I'm totally new to Cortex XDR and its XQL - though I need to find machines in our environment that have ports 80/433 open. Is this possible via XQL?. I started with these lines to see which column/s I could use for what I want to accomplish and I think it did not have it:
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy