Buffalo Sabres at Minnesota Wild odds, picks and prediction

By Kevin Erickson
 1 day ago
The Buffalo Sabres (9-15-4) visit the Minnesota Wild (19-8-1) Thursday at XCel Energy Center in St. Paul. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Sabres vs. Wild odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets.

The Sabres snapped an 0-5-2 skid with a 4-2 win in Winnipeg Tuesday. Buffalo now looks to use that as a springboard into this game in the Twin Cities.

The Wild were supposed to host the Carolina Hurricanes Tuesday, but the game was postponed due to a COVID-19 concerns with the visitors. So, the Wild have been off and resting since Sunday when they lost at Vegas 6-4.

Sabres at Wild odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Odds for a full list.

  • Money line: Sabres +250 (bet $100 to win $250) | Wild -320 (bet $320 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Sabres +1.5 (-102) | Wild -1.5 (-122)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 5.5 (O: -115 | U: -107)

Sabres at Wild projected goalies

Malcolm Subban (0-1-0, 7.21 GAA, .760 SV%) vs. Cam Talbot (15-6-0, 2.71 GAA, .917 SV%)

Subban, who was acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks in a trade, made his Sabres debut at Carolina Dec. 4, coughing up 6 goals on 25 shots in a 6-2 loss. G Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has made four consecutive starts and can use the rest.

Talbot coughed up 5 goals on 35 shots Sunday in Vegas, snapping a six-game win streak by the backstop. He is 3-1-0 with a 2.72 GAA and .927 SV% in four starts in December.

Sabres at Wild odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Wild 5, Sabres 2

The Wild (-320) will cost you more than three times your potential return. That’s way too risky.

PASS and look to the puck line instead.

The WILD -1.5 (-122) is much more affordable, and they’re well rested. If you like the Wild to win, you should like them to cover the puck line as six of their past seven victories have come by 2 or more goals.

OVER 5.5 (-115) is the play. Minnesota has hit the Over in seven of the past nine games.

While the Under is 3-0-1 in the Sabres’ past four outings, the Over is 6-2-1 in their past nine road games.

