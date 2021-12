Responding to Innovation: Where will the impact be?. Payment innovation coupled with the pandemic's digitisation drive, is spurring card issuers to reinvent themselves. With the mushrooming options for consumers and merchants, it is challenging for issuers to navigate this landscape and know, with certainty, what the future will hold. It is crucial they get it right, however, since payments for banks and non-banks alike are a key touchpoint with the customer; they are the ‘in’ to a long-lasting - and profitable - relationship.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 4 DAYS AGO