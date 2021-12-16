ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

What the Stoics Understood About Death (And Can Teach Us)

By David Fideler
Literary Hub
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article“Wherever I turn, I see signs of my old age,” Seneca wrote to Lucilius. Seneca had just arrived at his villa outside of Rome, where he was having a conversation with his property manager about the high cost of maintaining the disintegrating old building. But Seneca then explained, “My estate manager...

lithub.com

Comments / 0

Related
Harvard Health

In a country shadowed by death, God gets a pass. Why?

The righteous Job knew the drill. In the story from Hebrew scripture, God condemns the upstanding, devoted family man to an unfathomable stretch of suffering. But in the end, faith endures. Still, the famous book of the Bible never answers a critical question: Why does the divine allow suffering and...
RELIGION
guideposts.org

God Is Working for Your Good

And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.—Romans 8:28 (NIV) Whatever is weighing on your heart, God invites you to pour out your problems to Him and let His love in. Quiet your mind and listen for His guidance as He fills you with the warmth and radiance of divine love. Know that God will somehow work things out for the best.
RELIGION
Dallas News

What gospel singers can teach the church about unity

This column is part of our ongoing Opinion commentary on faith, called Living Our Faith. Find the full series here. It is an exercise in sheer exuberance that many gospel music artists continue to enjoy. An artist picks a particularly energized moment in the set, stands at the very front...
RELIGION
Literary Hub

On the Enduring Appeal of Xenophon’s Anabasis

Xenophon of Athens (c. 430-355 BCE) is one of just a few Greek writers whose full output has come down to us from antiquity. His fourteen books cover subjects ranging from history to household management, but are nearly all influenced by the philosopher Socrates, Xenophon’s teacher. His most famous work is his Anabasis, the story of Cyrus the Younger’s rebellion in 401 BCE against his brother, the Great King of Persia. The younger sibling, fired with ambition, hired a 10,000-strong force of Greek mercenaries as a leading edge to counter and cut through the numerically superior barbarian force his brother had under his command.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Socrates
Person
Epictetus
psychologytoday.com

Understanding the Subconscious: Its Central Role in Hypnosis

Your subconscious is the part of your mind of which you are usually unaware but that plays vital roles in your life. Once you’ve connected to your subconscious through hypnosis, you can have actual conversations with it. Information gained through interactions with the subconscious often leads to much more...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Vox

Is a new kind of religion forming on the internet?

“It just doesn’t sit right with me,” begins a TikTok by a user named Evelyn Juarez. It’s a breakdown of the tragedy at Astroworld, the Travis Scott concert in early November where eight people died and more than 300 were injured. But the video isn’t about what actually happened there. It’s about the supposed satanic symbolism of the set: “They tryna tell us something, we just keep ignoring all the signs,” reads its caption, followed by the hashtags #wakeup, #witchcraft, and #illuminati.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Literary Hub

What Happens When I Don’t Understand My Own Novel?

A student of mine was writing a memoir about being in an abusive marriage. She’d divorced her husband in middle age and returned to college, and her prose was stark and beautiful. After a few months, however, her classmates grew restless. “He was horrible,” they said. “A bullying jerk.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Smithonian

What ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ Teaches Us About American History

More than once every year, and not always around Christmas, I sit down to watch my all-time favorite film, Frank Capra’s 1946 classic It’s a Wonderful Life. The film tells the story of George Bailey, played by Jimmy Stewart, who encounters a crisis on Christmas Eve when his elderly uncle misplaces $8,000 from the shareholders of the family business, leading George to believe he is a failure—worth more dead than alive. A guardian angel, sent from the heavens to protect him, gives George a glimpse of what the world would be like without him. Persuaded of his value to his community, he breaks out of his suicidal depression, returns home to his family and realizes that the love and fellowship of others is what makes one’s life truly wonderful.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Death Sentence#Stoic#Elderly People#Suburbs#Old Age
The Eagle-Tribune

Commentary: What the Beatles can teach us about siblings and the holidays

Viewing almost eight hours of the Beatles’ “Get Back” documentary, about the making of the “Let it Be” album, can resemble a lengthy holiday with family. For some, you wish it would go on forever, like “Strawberry Fields.” For others, the time felt overextended and maybe a little awkward when disagreements festered, making you want to shout “Help!”
RELATIONSHIPS
The Conversation U.S.

bell hooks will never leave us – she lives on through the truth of her words

I was introduced to the work of bell hooks for the first time when I was 14 years old, sitting on my Nana’s porch, complaining about the mosquitoes and the heat. My Nana, who was probably frustrated by my endless complaints about being bored, stuck a copy of “Ain’t I A Woman” in my hand and told me just to “shut up and read.” I remember that summer because after I read that book, all we talked about was bell hooks and who she was and who I wanted to be. I said then that I wanted to be a writer,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
asapland.com

What God Has Joined Together?

As mentioned before, marriage is an institution that God ordains. This means that it is something that He has created and sanctioned. Therefore, it should not be taken lightly. The Bible clearly states that marriage is between a man and woman (Genesis 2:24). Anything else goes against the will of God.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Greece
Futurity

What Russian kids’ books can teach American parents

Parents in the United States are less likely than those in Russia to read their children stories that feature negative emotions like fear, anger, and sadness, research shows. Children’s literature in both countries also highlights how cultural differences in socializing emotions begin before children even start attending school. “In the...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Inc.com

In 3 Words, This TED Talk Reveals What's Really At the Heart of Genuine Happiness

Want to be happy? Be grateful. We've all heard that before. The trick, however, is figuring out how to live gratefully. As I'm sure many would attest, it's far too easy to over-invest in our frustrations, angst, worries, and so on. Responsibility weighs heavily, fear of consequence rules our minds. What space is left for gratitude?
SIMON SINEK
Literary Hub

Why We Need New Vocabulary to Describe the Ending of the Grief That Comes After Loss

As the pandemic raged on, losses of all kinds were piling up for people. The barber down the street, a family man, lost his business; a prominent restaurateur lost his restaurant; and dozens of smaller eateries and shops have shut their doors. The term “closure” was heard routinely as the pandemic closed many small businesses, many forever. While the term fits for describing businesses that close their doors, closure does not fit the experience of losing someone we love.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

The Role of Idealization in Relationships

In desires outside of stable love, people search for cast-off aspects of themselves. What you learn about others through your relationships changes a great deal about how you view yourself. By resisting the enticement of the fantasy or illusion of your partner, you can form real and enduring connections with...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Spirituality and Hypnosis

Therapy with hypnosis can be used as a way of helping cope with fears about death or suffering. Hypnosis can be used to direct loving-kindness thoughts towards someone who needs help. Developing an understanding about the meaning of life can be associated with an improved mood. Spirituality can be defined...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy