ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

How to Make a Better World Without Centering Yourself: A Conversation with Alex McElroy

By The Maris Review
Literary Hub
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week on The Maris Review, Alex McElroy joins Maris Kreizman to discuss their novel, The Atmospherians, out now from Atria. AM: To be an atmospherian is to be in the background. For the cult that Sasha and Dyson produce, Dyson sees it as something to strive for. For these men,...

lithub.com

Comments / 0

Related
Literary Hub

How to Write (Almost) Anything: A Very Serious Guide by Tom Bissell

When I was starting out, the various lists concocted to announce America’s best young fiction writers meant a lot to me. Being included on such lists, I mean. The New Yorker has its 20 Under 40, Grantahas its Best Young American Novelists, the New York Public Library has its Young Lions Fiction Awards. After every coronation, I was secretly crushed not to be included, even after it was pointed out to me that you more or less had to be a novelist—or at least primarily a fiction writer—to be considered. I haven’t been “primarily a fiction writer” since I was an unpublished twenty-five-year-old, but that somehow didn’t matter. I wanted to be judged good enough to be the exception. And that, children, is how young writers Pavlov themselves into caring about the wrong things.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

“Never think you’re too weird.” Read Anne Rice’s best writing advice.

Anne Rice died this weekend at the age of 80, leaving behind more than 30 novels and millions of exuberant fans—many of whom are aspiring writers themselves. Which is probably why, over the years, Rice has been called upon many times to give advice to those who would love to write their own sprawling literary sagas. (And she is extremely encouraging and optimistic—a breath of fresh air, even!) Here’s some of her best advice:
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

David Mikics on Who Stanley Kubrick Really Was

Hosted by Andrew Keen, Keen On features conversations with some of the world’s leading thinkers and writers about the economic, political, and technological issues being discussed in the news, right now. In this episode of Keen On, Andrew is joined by David Mikics, the author of Stanley Kubrick: American...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Tell Me How to Be

The following is excerpted from Neel Patel's debut novel, Tell Me How to Be. Patel is a first-generation Indian American who grew up in Champaign, Illinois. His debut story collection, If You See Me, Don't Say Hi, was a New York Times Book ReviewEditor's Choice and was long-listed for the Story Prize and the Aspen Words Literary Prize. He currently lives in Los Angeles. Tell Me How to Be is his debut novel.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Maris Review#Atmospherians
Literary Hub

Duncan Birmingham on the Creative Gratification of Short Stories

Duncan Birmingham is the guest. His debut story collection, The Cult in My Garage, is out now from Maudlin House. Subscribe and download the episode, wherever you get your podcasts!. From the episode:. Brad Listi: I’m wondering if these stories were written out of frustration with Hollywood. I could imagine...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Words with Fangs: Finding Myself in Julia Alvarez’s How the García Girls Lost Their Accents

I’ve had the grand pleasure of meeting Julia Alvarez twice. The ﬁrst meeting was ﬁgurative: I met her through her writing. I was in middle school, searching for a silent reading book in my classroom library. There, on the shelf of books that seemed less shelf than treasure chest, was a novel with a title that called out to me. The author’s name was one I recognized because one of her books had been recently adapted into a ﬁlm. The back jacket informed me that the book on my classroom shelf was about Dominicans who emigrated from the island during the dictatorship. I had heard about the 31-year regime of Rafael Trujillo from my mother, who lived through it, but I’d never come across a novel depicting that period. In fact, at 13 years old, despite how voraciously I read, I had never seen any book centering Dominican characters at all.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

“O love tell the committee that I know.” A close reading of a Muriel Rukeyser poem.

If you sift through any writing on documentary poetics, you will absolutely find a mention (or more) of Muriel Rukeyser and her work in The Book of the Dead. Rukeyser wrote the book in response to the 1931 Hawk Nest Tunnel disaster in Gauley Bridge, West Virginia, where mostly Black miners contracted silicosis while working on the hydroelectric project in the tunnel—at least 764 of them died. If the company, Union Carbide and Carbon Corporation, had required wetting the sandstones while drilling or offered respirators to workers, many of those deaths could have been avoided.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Literary Hub

Tiphanie Yanique on Breaking the Rules of Form

The following first appeared in Lit Hub’s Craft of Writing newsletter—sign up here. One of the most taught and familiar forms of fiction is Joseph Campbell’s Hero’s Journey. This form is so ubiquitous, so much a part of the zeitgeist that I can’t even tell you when I first heard of it. Campbell himself argued that this form is found in all cultures and can be applied to most stories. But when an old, and in this case dead, white man, insists that something he “discovered” is universal, this alone is reason to be suspicious.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
POPSUGAR

Lori Harvey's Wardrobe Is So Sexy, Even Her Sweater Dress Has Cutouts

Lori Harvey isn't allowing any time for us to catch up. Amid a breakout year that brought the launch of her skin-care line and romance with Michael B. Jordan, the model has been turning out look after look, and just days after wearing a crystal-covered gown at the Miss Universe pageant in Israel, Lori attended a holiday launch party wearing a notably sexy take on the turtleneck.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Grimes seemingly shades Elon Musk over Time Person of the Year 2021 cover

Grimes seemed to take a swipe at ex-boyfriend Elon Musk after he was named Time magazine’s Person of the Year.On Monday (13 December), the Tesla CEO was named the most important figure of 2021 by the publication for his work in the electric cars industry, as well as his plans to take humanity to Mars and his interest in cryptocurrency.In response, singer Grimes – who split from Musk earlier this year after three years of dating – reshared the cover to Twitter on Monday night.“And he cut his own hair for this pic too - icon,” she tweeted, adding...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jason Hitch death: Unvaccinated 90 Day Fiancé star dies of Covid aged 45

Former 90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch has died of Covid-19 complications. He was 45 years old. The reality TV star was unvaccinated and died in a Florida hospital, where his family was by his side during his last moments, his sister Shannon said. She also revealed to TMZ that Hitch had no pre-existing medical conditions.“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time,” TLC said in a statement.Hitch appeared on season 2 of the TLC show in 2014 where he met and later...
PUBLIC HEALTH
pawtracks.com

5 telltale signs your cat loves you (for real)

You love your cat and view him as a member of your family, but does he feel the same way? Knowing how to tell if your cat loves you can be tricky, since cats don’t communicate love and affection in the same way that humans do. Your cat might appear standoffish and unaffectionate, but chances are he may be showing his love in his own special ways. Learning to recognize those signs can help you to better communicate with and appreciate your cat. If you want to better understand how your cat feels about you, a good place to start would be to recognize the following signs that your cat loves you.
PETS
iheart.com

Dating at 40: the 10 Things You Shouldn’t Put Up With Anymore

You have way too much going on in your life to be jerked around by someone who is just playing games. When you know on date number one that you aren’t clicking, it’s OK not see them again. You’re likely too busy to waste another date when you know you weren’t feeling them. Don’t worry about being mean, it’s fine to kindly tell someone you aren’t interested. You’re saving them a lot of wasted time by letting them know you aren’t.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Watch This Scrawny, Injured Kitten Turn Into The Fluffiest Cat | The Dodo Cat Crazy

This cat's unrecognizable now — and greets every person who comes into his parents' bakery 💛. Keep up with Lucky on Instagram: https://thedo.do/luckybracecat and Facebook: https://thedo.do/Luckybracecat. For the love of animals. Pass it on. Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy