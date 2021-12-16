Don’t Worry, Station Eleven Isn’t Really a Pandemic Story

Emily St. John Mandel wants to set the record straight: She is not a 21st-century version of Greek mythology’s cursed prophet Cassandra, with divine pandemic-predicting abilities. Yes, Mandel wrote Station Eleven, and, yes, the popular novel is about a pandemic — or, more accurately, about the ghosts of the world before and the shape of the world after the Georgian Flu wipes out 99 percent of the world’s population. This is, as Mandel ruefully now recognizes, somewhat prescient. Still, it’s such that some readers insist that Mandel foretold our current pandemic. But she points out that epidemiologists long maintained the inevitability of this happening; the passage of time just made us complacent. Our situation is “shocking to us because there hasn’t been a pandemic on this continent for over a hundred years,” Mandel tells Shondaland, “but, yeah, there was always going to be another one. I feel like I predicted nothing where that’s concerned.”

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 2 HOURS AGO