The Best Reviewed Nonfiction of 2021

In light of the naked antisemitism on display in our fair city recently it's perhaps apropos that the books that resonated most with me this year had decidedly Jewish themes. Most entertaining was Joshua Cohen's hilarious, "based on true events" novel, The Netanyahus: An Account of a Minor and Ultimately Even Negligible Episode in the History of a Very Famous Family (New York Review Books, 248 pp., $14.95 [paper]). Historian Ruben Blum is the lone, token Jew on the entire campus of a small upstate New York college, circa 1960, who is drafted to be on the committee considering the job application of Israeli scholar Benzion Netanyahu. Cajoled into reluctantly hosting the applicant's visit to campus, Blum is blindsided when Netanyahu shows up with his entire family, including 10-year-old Benjamin, expecting to stay at their host's abode. What ensues is a comic and thought-provoking clash of cultures involving the unassuming, comfortably assimilated American Jews and their far more brash, historically fatalistic counterparts. What's not to laugh at?

