ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

Wellness Wednesday: 2022 fitness trends

By Megan Reuther
who13.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter months of adapting to a “gym anywhere” mentality because of the pandemic,...

who13.com

Comments / 0

Related
Imperial Valley Press Online

Shifting wellness attitudes shape 2022 fitness trends

In adjusting to the constraints of the pandemic, many Americans had to improvise where and how they work out. After months of adapting to a “gym anywhere” mentality and learning to accommodate more flexible workout schedules, this new fitness mindset is inspiring some larger trends for healthier living.
WORKOUTS
country1037fm.com

The Most Popular Fitness Trends For 2021 in America

Exercise is essential to everyone’s health. As a result, our bodies are kept happy and on their toes (literally). According to Myprotein research, Americans seem to enjoy a few popular fitness trends. The sports nutrition brand analyzed search interest in the USA over the last 12 months using Google Trends...
WORKOUTS
murfreesborotn.gov

Get Fit, Stay Fit

This class focuses on strength, balance, cardio, core, and range of motion. Saturday class added! You must sign up for all classes due to the limited number of spaces available. No class September 6 or October 7. Limit 35. Meets in Room 105.
MURFREESBORO, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ymca#Dmymca Org
oxygenmag.com

Burpee Fitness Quest: Midpoint Check-In

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. You’re halfway through our monthlong burpee quest, and we’re sure you’re well on your way to not just liking, but loving this challenging move....
WORKOUTS
Well+Good

Fitness Powerhouses Become One-Stop Wellness Shops

It wasn’t that long ago that hyper-specialization was all the, well, hype in fitness. Pioneers like Peloton and SoulCycle were the first to perfect the spin-class experience. Barry’s and Orangetheory cornered the market on high-intensity bootcamp workouts. And CrossFit had the world wondering WTH a WOD was (it’s a workout of the day, BTW).
WORKOUTS
WKBW-TV

Fitness Friday – Healthy cookies for the holidays

Robbie Raugh, fitness and wellness expert is making healthy holiday cookies. Today’s recipe is for shortbread almond flour cookies. Robbie says they are gluten free because they are made with almond flour as a substitute for the grain. For more information and this recipe go to Robbieraugh.com.
FITNESS
q13fox.com

Healthy Living: Staying safe while gaining strength

This content is from our sponsor. If you could do one thing to improve your health, strength training should be at the top of your list. But when it comes to lifting weights, safety is top of mind. That’s why FOX 13’s Jamie Tompkins recruited her friend, Quincy Sutton of QRUSH FITNESS, to share a few tips. He’s a certified personal trainer specializing in fitness nutrition, weight loss, sports performance, and corrective exercise.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
aymag.com

Wellness Wednesday: Tips for Healthy Boundaries During the Holidays

Wellness Wednesday: Tips for Healthy Boundaries During the Holidays. With the holidays around the corner, many people are already beginning to feel overwhelmed. Fortunately, Lauren English, a licensed professional counselor and business development representative with Pinnacle Pointe Hospital, offers some tips and tricks for overcoming stress during the holidays. 1....
HEALTH
womensrunning.co.uk

The benefits of Pilates for runners

You might have heard that Pilates is great for runners, but why? We talk to Liz Patient, founder of Pilates for Runners, to find out. I’m Liz; a runner and Pilates instructor. After suffering from a string of running-related injuries and niggles, I decided to adapt my Pilates practice specifically to rehab the injuries and help prevent any further ones from happening. Not only did I remain injury-free, but my form, speed and overall running performance improved. Dealing with a running injury? Check out ourguide to recovery!
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

Follow Along 8 Minute Abs Workout

Core strength is imperative for any person, let alone an athlete. This follow along 8 minute abs workout will help you get started on your path to a stronger midline. The video you are about to see is perfect for beginners. You press play on the follow along 8 minute abs workout and you can start sweating your core from anywhere.
WORKOUTS
Engadget

Achieve new-year fitness goals with this Green Monday win

The start of a new year isn’t the only time our health and fitness goals are important, but January does tend to wake up our motivation to get in shape. From an increase in both physical and virtual gym memberships to customers outfitting their own , the desire to put fitness first is definitely there. What’s not always there is the long-term commitment — or the tools — to stay on track for good.
WORKOUTS
kmvt

Fit and Well Idaho: Diabetes Education

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — According to the CDC, over 34 million U.S. adults have diabetes, and one in five of those do not know they have it. There are multiple types of diabetes. Type 1 Diabetes is considered an auto-immune disease and is most frequently diagnosed in children. Type 2 Diabetes, on the other hand, is more often genetic or lifestyle-related.
IDAHO STATE
mercercluster.com

CAPS continues Wellness Wednesday program for the 2021-2022 academic year

Mercer’s Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) are continuing their Wellness Wednesday programming through the 2021-2022 academic year. “Wellness Wednesday is an opportunity for the CAPS staff to offer useful techniques and resources to our students on a live social media platform,” said Crystal Allen-Joyner, the assistant director at CAPS. According...
EDUCATION
aymag.com

Wellness Wednesday: Providing Thoughtful Support Instead of Toxic Positivity

Wellness Wednesday: Providing Thoughtful Support Instead of Toxic Positivity. How many times have you been talking with someone and realized that they were in a rough spot, but you didn’t really know what to do or say? Sometimes when we offer generic statements of support, it can sound like we’re minimizing people’s concerns.
HEALTH
fooddive.com

Flavor trends focus on health and wellness in 2022, Flavorchem predicts

Consumers' continued interest in health and wellness will be reflected in many of the on-trend flavors for 2022, with an emphasis on fruits in beverages, according a forecast from Flavorchem. The ingredients manufacturer examined a mix of new product data, market reports and social media mentions to formulate its predictions.
DRINKS
Bonner County Daily Bee

Here's to merry fitness and a happy new rear

Do you walk in to your fitness facility without a game plan? Figure you'll show up and just "wing it?" A classic case of same old routine, different day?. I am here to tell you – you must have a plan if you want to see results. You would not go grocery shopping without a grocery list … same thing. Get serious and get results.
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

12 Minute Hip Mobility Routine for All Athletes (FOLLOW ALONG)

This 12 Minute Hip Mobility Routine will help you optimise your movement and health. It will improve internal and external rotation of the hip, as well as squat flexibility, and is a good warm-up or cool down for a squat session. Why is Hip Mobility Important?. Hip mobility is important...
FITNESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy