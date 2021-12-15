Wellness Wednesday: 2022 fitness trends

You might have heard that Pilates is great for runners, but why? We talk to Liz Patient, founder of Pilates for Runners, to find out. I’m Liz; a runner and Pilates instructor. After suffering from a string of running-related injuries and niggles, I decided to adapt my Pilates practice specifically to rehab the injuries and help prevent any further ones from happening. Not only did I remain injury-free, but my form, speed and overall running performance improved. Dealing with a running injury? Check out ourguide to recovery!
Comments / 0