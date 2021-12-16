ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“I Think About Don Quixote a Lot.” Robin McLean on Narrative Versus Thought

By Otherppl with Brad Listi
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRobin McLean is the guest. Her new novel, Pity the Beast, is out now from And Other Stories. Subscribe and download the episode, wherever you get your podcasts!. Brad Listi: Have we really lost our way with stories, to the point where we’re spiraling? And is there something we can do...

Literary Hub

How to Write (Almost) Anything: A Very Serious Guide by Tom Bissell

When I was starting out, the various lists concocted to announce America’s best young fiction writers meant a lot to me. Being included on such lists, I mean. The New Yorker has its 20 Under 40, Grantahas its Best Young American Novelists, the New York Public Library has its Young Lions Fiction Awards. After every coronation, I was secretly crushed not to be included, even after it was pointed out to me that you more or less had to be a novelist—or at least primarily a fiction writer—to be considered. I haven’t been “primarily a fiction writer” since I was an unpublished twenty-five-year-old, but that somehow didn’t matter. I wanted to be judged good enough to be the exception. And that, children, is how young writers Pavlov themselves into caring about the wrong things.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
mtpr.org

“In the mountains, the world begins again and again”: ‘Pity the Beast’ with Robin McLean

This week Lauren chats with fiction writer Robin McLean, author of Pity the Beast (And Other Stories Publishing), a contemporary, eco-feminist Western in which a woman escapes to the northern Rocky Mountains after a violent encounter with a number of people close to her, including her husband and her half-sister. With leanings into and outside of the contemporary American West, into and outside of morality and goodness, this novel is a deep dive into myth, landscape, and freedom.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

David Mikics on Who Stanley Kubrick Really Was

Hosted by Andrew Keen, Keen On features conversations with some of the world’s leading thinkers and writers about the economic, political, and technological issues being discussed in the news, right now. In this episode of Keen On, Andrew is joined by David Mikics, the author of Stanley Kubrick: American...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
State
Alaska State
Literary Hub

“Never think you’re too weird.” Read Anne Rice’s best writing advice.

Anne Rice died this weekend at the age of 80, leaving behind more than 30 novels and millions of exuberant fans—many of whom are aspiring writers themselves. Which is probably why, over the years, Rice has been called upon many times to give advice to those who would love to write their own sprawling literary sagas. (And she is extremely encouraging and optimistic—a breath of fresh air, even!) Here’s some of her best advice:
BOOKS & LITERATURE
jankysmooth.com

Take This: Win Two Tickets to ESG at Don Quixote

One of the most influential and dynamic family band’s in music history is returning to Los Angeles for an epic one-off performance presented by Minty Boi. The sisters of ESG are responsible for countless hip hop samples and for created a new dance punk sound that could’ve only originated in New York. These ladies are legends and we are over the moon to give away a pair of tickets to the show at Don Quixote.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Literary Hub

Reminder: the most famous short story in American literature was written in one day.

Among writers, quality is usually conflated with effort, which is usually conflated with time. The work of writers who write quickly is often devalued: how hard could they really have worked? But you don’t have to toil over a piece of writing for however-many years for it to be good—or for it to find its readership. Shirley Jackson’s 1948 story “The Lottery”—arguably the most famous short story in American literature—was written in a single morning.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

On Hora de Clarice, read an excerpt from Clarice Lispector’s new stories for children.

Today, December 10th, is Hora de Clarice; an international celebration of the greatest Brazilian writer of the twentieth century, Claire Lispector. In July 2022, New Directions will publish a new collection, The Woman Who Killed the Fish, four “beguiling tales for children of all ages,” originally written for her own children and translated from the Portuguese by Benjamin Moser. The book is part of the new Storybook ND series, created and curated by the writer and translator Gini Alhadeff and designed by Peter Mendelsund. Here’s the new cover:
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Robin
Literary Hub

Words with Fangs: Finding Myself in Julia Alvarez’s How the García Girls Lost Their Accents

I’ve had the grand pleasure of meeting Julia Alvarez twice. The ﬁrst meeting was ﬁgurative: I met her through her writing. I was in middle school, searching for a silent reading book in my classroom library. There, on the shelf of books that seemed less shelf than treasure chest, was a novel with a title that called out to me. The author’s name was one I recognized because one of her books had been recently adapted into a ﬁlm. The back jacket informed me that the book on my classroom shelf was about Dominicans who emigrated from the island during the dictatorship. I had heard about the 31-year regime of Rafael Trujillo from my mother, who lived through it, but I’d never come across a novel depicting that period. In fact, at 13 years old, despite how voraciously I read, I had never seen any book centering Dominican characters at all.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

9 new books to look forward to today.

Sure, we’re getting to that time of year when the early sunsets feel like an uninvited guest that will never leave, but you know what else is happening? Books. Books are still bursting into the world, every week! Calm your Tuesday Blues with these new books. *. Peter Stamm,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Duncan Birmingham on the Creative Gratification of Short Stories

Duncan Birmingham is the guest. His debut story collection, The Cult in My Garage, is out now from Maudlin House. Subscribe and download the episode, wherever you get your podcasts!. From the episode:. Brad Listi: I’m wondering if these stories were written out of frustration with Hollywood. I could imagine...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

“O love tell the committee that I know.” A close reading of a Muriel Rukeyser poem.

If you sift through any writing on documentary poetics, you will absolutely find a mention (or more) of Muriel Rukeyser and her work in The Book of the Dead. Rukeyser wrote the book in response to the 1931 Hawk Nest Tunnel disaster in Gauley Bridge, West Virginia, where mostly Black miners contracted silicosis while working on the hydroelectric project in the tunnel—at least 764 of them died. If the company, Union Carbide and Carbon Corporation, had required wetting the sandstones while drilling or offered respirators to workers, many of those deaths could have been avoided.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
#Horse
Literary Hub

The New Outliers: How Creative Nonfiction Became a Legitimate, Serious Genre

Many of my students, and even some younger colleagues, think—assume—that creative nonfiction is just part of the literary ecosystem; it’s always been around, like fiction or poetry. In many ways, of course, they are right: the kind of writing that is now considered to be under the creative nonfiction umbrella has a long and rich history. Many, of course, look to Michel de Montaigne as the father of the modern essay, but, to my mind, the more authentic roots of creative nonfiction are in the eighteenth century: Daniel Defoe’s historical narratives, Benjamin Franklin’s autobiography, Thomas Paine’s pamphlets, and Samuel Johnson’s essays built a foundation for later writers such as Charles Dickens, Edgar Allen Poe, Ralph Waldo Emerson, and Henry David Thoreau.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Deadline

‘Reasonable Doubt’: Michael Ealy, Pauletta Washington, Sean Patrick Thomas Among 5 Cast In Onyx Collective’s Hulu Series

Michael Ealy (Stumptown), Thadeus J. Mixson (Safety) and newcomer Aderinsola Olabode are set as series regulars and Pauletta Washington (Genius: Aretha) and Sean Patrick Thomas (The Tragedy Of Macbeth) have been tapped for key recurring roles opposite Emayatzy Corinealdi in Disney’s Onyx Collective series Reasonable Doubt to stream on Hulu. The legal drama hails from writer/executive producer Raamla Mohamed (Scandal); executive producer Kerry Washington, who will direct the first episode; and ABC Signature. In Reasonable Doubt, you’ll judge Jax Stewart (Corinealdi) for her questionable ethics and wild interpretations of the law… until you’re the one in trouble. Then you’ll see her...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Lucille Ball’s Secretary Wanda Clark Describes Working With Star as a ‘Fairy Tale’

Imagine working as the secretary and personal assistant for 28 years to Lucille Ball. What would you call it? Well, Wanda Clark has an idea. Clark, who was that person that worked for Ball, talked about those years. Recently, she hopped on a Zoom call with comedian Amy Poehler as excitement has grown over the movie Being the Ricardos starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem.
CELEBRITIES
thecut.com

West Side Story Can’t Be Saved

My first exposure to West Side Story left the taste of ashes in my mouth. I was 22 and had recently become one of the thousands of young people leaving Puerto Rico as part of the island’s “brain drain” before its debt crisis became fully known. My Australian grad-school adviser casually mentioned that my reporting about home had made her think of the song “America.” After our meeting, I dutifully looked up a clip from the 1961 film (adapted from the 1957 stage musical), curious about what she meant. That afternoon in the school newsroom, where I was the only Puerto Rican, I encountered Rita Moreno — the only Boricua in the film, drenched in paint to make her skin look browner. “Puerto Rico / My heart’s devotion,” she spits out with a fake smile before revealing her scorn: “Let it sink back in the ocean.”
MOVIES

