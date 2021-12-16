“I Think About Don Quixote a Lot.” Robin McLean on Narrative Versus Thought

I’ve had the grand pleasure of meeting Julia Alvarez twice. The ﬁrst meeting was ﬁgurative: I met her through her writing. I was in middle school, searching for a silent reading book in my classroom library. There, on the shelf of books that seemed less shelf than treasure chest, was a novel with a title that called out to me. The author’s name was one I recognized because one of her books had been recently adapted into a ﬁlm. The back jacket informed me that the book on my classroom shelf was about Dominicans who emigrated from the island during the dictatorship. I had heard about the 31-year regime of Rafael Trujillo from my mother, who lived through it, but I’d never come across a novel depicting that period. In fact, at 13 years old, despite how voraciously I read, I had never seen any book centering Dominican characters at all.

