Is It Possible There’s a ‘Pigzilla’ Loose in the Missouri Woods?

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — It was an unusual sight for residents in the suburbs of Denver. It looks more like something you’d see in a remote jungle. But it’s not a bush baby or a lemur. It’s not a squirrel or a raccoon. It’s a ringtail, and although rare, it is native to the southwestern United States, including Colorado. (credit: City of Englewood) “This native, but seldom seen, furry friend was spotted in Englewood. Ringtails are nervous, nocturnal mammals that make their homes in the arid climate of the southwestern U.S.,” officials stated. “Sometimes referred to as a ringtail cat, the ringtail is actually a member of the raccoon family.” “…many do not know about the state’s more reclusive creatures, especially the ones who come out at night,” researchers at the University of Denver stated, in an article titled “Ringtails? Yes, We Have Those.” They described the ringtail as a “nocturnal wonder that’s notoriously hard to spot.” “Always remember when encountering wildlife, it is best to leave it be unless it is sick or injured,” officials stated. If you do come across a sick or injured animal in Englewood, please contact Englewood Police Non-Emergency or at englewoodco.gov/englefix to have a code officer respond.

ENGLEWOOD, CO ・ 7 DAYS AGO