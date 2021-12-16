ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vodafone Idea tipped for capex hike

By Justin Springham
mobileworldlive.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleVodafone Idea laid out plans to boost capex to better compete with rivals, planning to raise capital through issuing fresh equity by March 2022, The Economic Times (ET) reported. The newspaper cited a report...

www.mobileworldlive.com

