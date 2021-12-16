Vodafone Idea tipped for capex hike

The first ever SMS was sent over the Vodafone network 29 years ago and soon one lucky collector will own it. On 3 December 1992 Neil Papworth, a 22-year-old software developer working for Vodafone UK, sent a text message saying “Merry Christmas” to colleague Richard Jarvis. Prior to that he would have had to call him and say those words, which would have been a massive hassle. Within a year Nokia had installed the technology on its phones and the world hasn’t looked back, such that now people in the same room sometimes message each other to save wear and tear on their vocal cords.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO