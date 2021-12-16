In The Loup: LLNRD Grants New Irrigated Acres In Three Basins

DENVER (CBS4) – Bus riders on Federal Boulevard say reliability has become an issue in that area of Denver. The city says they have a plan to help RTD riders on that busy stretch of road. (credit: CBS) The Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure has launched the Federal Boulevard Transit Reliability Project. The goal is to make people’s commutes smoother and more reliable with transit that’s on time. A study found that in the southbound lanes of Federal, afternoon and early evening buses are typically 5 to 10 minutes late. Some of those areas are near 38th, West Colfax Avenue, Alameda Avenue, West Yale Avenue and West Dartmouth Avenue. The city is also looking to improve the bus stations and stops, and it wants people to weigh in on what infrastructure changes could help as well. The city is currently in the process of gathering information and data. The design phase will be next, with the goal to begin construction on those improvements and changes in 2023. People can fill out a survey to help with the Federal Boulevard Transit Reliability Project.

DENVER, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO