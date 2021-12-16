ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

In The Loup: LLNRD Grants New Irrigated Acres In Three Basins

By Gavin Higgins
Sand Hills Express
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lower Loup Natural Resources District Board of Directors has approved applications for 2,950.96 new irrigated acres across three sub-basins. At their October meeting, the Board agreed to approve applications...

sandhillsexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Courier

Three DeWitt County businesses earn $15K grants

The DeWitt County Development Council, First National Bank and Trust Company awarded a total of $15,000 to three local businesses recently as part of the REV pitch competition, an event which helps local business owners to ignite their business. This year’s winners included Shear Paradise at $8,000, Gold Standard Barber...
LOGAN COUNTY, IL
Sand Hills Express

Supervisors Deny Conservation Easement, Award $3.76M+ Asphalt Bid

The Custer County Board of Supervisors held their regular meeting on Tuesday, December 14 with the focus being on a conservation easement application and an asphalt bid. Custer County landowner Tom Molyschek had applied for a conservation easement which must be approved by the county before continuing through with the contract with the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
CUSTER COUNTY, NE
harrodsburgherald.com

Sanitation District Works Toward Salt River Basin Grants

Funding Pursued for Riverview and Bright Leaf Projects. At their October 2021 meeting, the Mercer County Sanitation District was asked to look into possibly expanding sewer service into the Riverview subdivision. At their Thursday, Dec. 9 meeting, Sanitation District Executive-Director Mike Sanford gave an update on obtaining funding for the Salt River Basin Watershed project, which encompasses Mercer County.
MERCER COUNTY, KY
Sand Hills Express

City Temporarily Suspends Public Works Powers; Solar Energy Presentation

During the only meeting this month, the Broken Bow City Council voted to temporarily suspend the powers of the Board of Public Works due to a lack of a quorum. During the meeting on Tuesday, December 14, City Administrator Dan Knoell informed the Council that due to the recent death of Dan Jacobson, the board was no longer able to reach the required three-member quorum. Through the ordinance that was passed by the Council, they will take over the powers of the Board of Public Works until the three-member quorum is reached.
BROKEN BOW, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Resources#River Basin#Plum#Basins#Board#Llnrd#Variance Committee
Beaver County Times

Three Beaver Valley communities receive state multimodal transportation program grants

Two Beaver Valley communities – Coraopolis and Hopewell Township, were the recent recipients of grant funding from the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) through its multimodal transportation fund program. Coraopolis to receive help for Main Street work. Coraopolis was awarded $800,000 for Main Street roadway and sidewalk replacements. Borough Manager...
BEAVER, PA
New Times

New groundwater plan will help SLO Basin's water levels

San Luis Obispo County approved a sustainable water plan that would help quench the unusually parched region and ensure its wells have enough water for years to come. The county and the city of SLO greenlit the Groundwater Sustainability Plan on Dec. 7 for the San Luis Obispo Basin to counter the longstanding depleted water levels in the San Luis and Edna Valleys. These subbasins were identified by the California Department of Water Resources as some of the high- and medium-priority basins in SLO County in accordance with the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA). Other regions subject to SGMA include the Paso Robles and the Cuyama basins.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
YourErie

Three Erie redevelopment projects receive $11 million in state grants

Three projects in Erie are receiving a total of $11 million for necessary upgrades from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP). The program is administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational and historical improvement projects. This funding includes the following: $3,000,000 for the Erie […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
Community Impact Houston

Council approves three economic development grants for new businesses coming to Tomball

Tomball City Council approved three grants from the Tomball Economic Development Corp. on Dec. 6 with incentives for new businesses coming to the city. TEDC Executive Director Kelly Violette said the corporation sold Lot 9 in the Tomball Business and Technology Park, located at the northwest corner of Hufsmith-Kohrville Road and Holderrieth Road, to Techsico. The company develops and constructs communication equipment, including cell towers.
TOMBALL, TX
CBS Denver

Council Weighs Controversial Uplands Development In Westminster On Beloved Local Land

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – On Monday night, Westminster’s City Council began the process of approving or denying a huge development that will cover some of the last big parcels of open land close to Denver. The property, belonging to the Pillar of Fire Church includes what’s known to many locally as “The Farm,” north of the old Westminster Castle. The Farm spans property from 84th to 88th Avenues between Federal and Lowell Boulevards. The castle and 100 acres around it would remain with the church. (credit: CBS) “It’s at a high point in the metro area. You have a 365 (view) of the...
WESTMINSTER, CO
1310kfka.com

Greeley developers could face new irrigation rules

Building in Greeley could soon cost developers more. The Greeley Tribune reports city council is considering an ordinance that would require new developments to have their own infrastructure to use non-potable water–or water you can’t drink–to irrigate public parks and golf courses. Greeley’s development code aims to keep watering costs down. The move comes as the city seeks to cut down on the usage of drinking water which comes at a high cost-for irrigation purposes. In exchange, the city would reduce fees for developers. Read more on the proposed ordinance at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
GREELEY, CO
CBS Denver

With Buses Often Running Late On Federal Boulevard, City Of Denver Asks For Public Input On Improvement Plan

DENVER (CBS4) – Bus riders on Federal Boulevard say reliability has become an issue in that area of Denver. The city says they have a plan to help RTD riders on that busy stretch of road. (credit: CBS) The Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure has launched the Federal Boulevard Transit Reliability Project. The goal is to make people’s commutes smoother and more reliable with transit that’s on time. A study found that in the southbound lanes of Federal, afternoon and early evening buses are typically 5 to 10 minutes late. Some of those areas are near 38th, West Colfax Avenue, Alameda Avenue, West Yale Avenue and West Dartmouth Avenue. The city is also looking to improve the bus stations and stops, and it wants people to weigh in on what infrastructure changes could help as well. The city is currently in the process of gathering information and data. The design phase will be next, with the goal to begin construction on those improvements and changes in 2023. People can fill out a survey to help with the Federal Boulevard Transit Reliability Project.
DENVER, CO
thesunpapers.com

Council touts new playground at Laurel Acres Park

Children who are 5 to 12 years old have new digs in Laurel Acres Park to climb, swing, totter, zip, slide and run. The Mount Laurel Council announced the opening of an additional playground at Laurel Acres Park last month. The new play area has slides of various shapes and heights, different types of monkey bars, several ladder types and a variety of shaded and exposed environments. It also has a skyrun zipline track and a rock- climbing wall.
LAUREL, MD
bgindependentmedia.org

40 acres to be rezoned for new manufacturing site in BG

The path has been cleared for a new manufacturing site in Bowling Green. Following a public hearing Wednesday evening, the Bowling Green Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend 40 acres on East Wooster Street be changed to M-3 business park zoning. The property, which is currently farmland, will become part...
BOWLING GREEN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy