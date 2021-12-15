ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIVE MARKETS-U.S. stocks gyrate, then rise, after FOMC statement

 2 days ago

* Utilities lead S&P 500 sector gainers; energy weakest. Dec 15 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. U.S. STOCKS GYRATE, THEN RISE, AFTER FOMC STATEMENT (1420. EST/1820 GMT) The Federal...

Fed official sees first US rate hike in spring 2022

With inflation expected to remain high for some time, the US central bank is likely to raise interest rates soon after it ends its bond-buying program in March, a Federal Reserve board member said Friday. The Fed earlier this week announced it will accelerate the end to its stimulus program after inflation last month saw its biggest jump in nearly four decades, with price increases on a wide array of goods hitting US consumers and businesses. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the decision announced Wednesday gives policymakers the ability to respond quickly with an increase in the benchmark lending rate, which he expects "will be warranted shortly after our asset purchases end" in the spring. Asked to be more precise about the timing, Waller said, "We'd like to put March on the table as a possible date to start lifting (interest rates) if we need to."
Dollar jumps as Omicron spreads amid rate-hike talk

NEW YORK, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Friday as traders retreated from riskier currencies amid talk of interest rate hikes by central bankers and concerns about the spread of Omicron cases. The dollar index against major currencies rose 0.7%, recouping all of the value it had lost...
Dow logs worst day in December so far and Nasdaq is half way to correction as stocks lurch lower to conclude ugly Fed week

U.S. stocks closed solidly lower Friday and the Dow booked the worst decline of the month so far, as investors assessed the economic impact of the spread of the coronavirus omicron variant and the most recent moves by central banks around the globe. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down by about 531 points, or 1.5%, to reach 35,366, marking the worst daily drop since Nov. 30, FactSet data show. The S&P 500 index closed down 48 points, or 1%, to reach 4,620, to mark the steepest daily decline since Dec. 1, while the Nasdaq Composite Index ...
Amazon.com Inc. stock rises Friday, outperforms market

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) inched 0.68% higher to $3,400.35 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.03% to 4,620.64 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.48% to 35,365.44. Amazon.com Inc. closed $372.73 below its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company reached on July 13th.
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slide as Omicron worries bolster safe havens

NEW YORK, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Global stock benchmarks and oil. prices fell on Friday while safe havens such as the dollar and. Treasury bonds rose as investors wrestled with rising numbers of. Omicron cases and a hawkish turn from major central banks in the. fight against inflation. Asian shares...
LIVE MARKETS-Individual investors assess small-cap slide

* S&P 500, Dow red; Nasdaq gains; small caps rally >1%. * Financials weakest S&P sector; real estate biggest gainer. Dec 17 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. INDIVIDUAL INVESTORS ASSESS...
LIVE MARKETS-Wall Street ends downer week singing rate hike blues

* S&P 500, Dow lose >1%; Nasdaq ~flat; small caps rally. * All 11 S&P sectors end lower; financials weakest. Dec 17 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. WALL STREET ENDS...
