Music

Hazel Cills

wpr.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMuch of the music I admired in 2021 came from artists working unapologetically on their own terms. I reached frequently for risk-takers — blown-out pop-punk makeovers from unexpected voices, a New Age composer returning to music after stepping away for decades, a...

www.wpr.org

wpr.org

Sofie Hernandez-Simeonidis

2020 was a year when I fell back into my oldest ways and interests; in short, my tastes were not unlike those of a middle schooler as I rewatched and relistened to the media of my past. 2021 gave way to new opportunities, new jobs, new friends and new things to obsess over, as if acting as a sort of bridge between my reverted tastes and new discoveries. My favorites of this year contain a mix of artists I've loved in the past and new discoveries I will love for a long time to come.
MUSIC
wpr.org

Reanna Cruz

I hate to admit it, but aside from the club tracks, my 2021 favorites were often aligned as "Problematic Fave-core" – fun yet stupid music that included RXKNephew yelling in a Death Grips-like cadence to "do some more drugs!", a Limp Bizkit revival, and, to put it bluntly, Iggy Azalea. To me this makes sense; in a chaotic year packed with change I found the most joy in songs that made me smile. Goofballs of rap like Babytron and Zack Fox, queer chaos like the "Sine From Above" remix, and the endearingly annoying cadences of SEBii and MC Boing were all highlights. These 20 songs may not be time-stopping all-timers, but they're all speaker-knocking earworms that, at the very least, will put a smile on your face too.
MUSIC
wpr.org

Fi O'Reilly

Much like the Ramones, I've spent the better part of this year sitting in my room. But thankfully, through Instagram Stories, Spotify links and lovingly curated playlists from friends, I've still found ways to swap songs I love with the people I love. From all the melodies I've been lucky enough to exchange this year, here's a selection with no particular hierarchy — save the well-earned No. 1 placement of "Roaring 20s," because absolutely nothing has made me laugh harder this year than Flo Milli rapping over Zero Mostel's rendition of "If I Were a Rich Man."
MUSIC
wpr.org

Ann Powers

The end of 2021 is offering a powerful, if jarring message to culture critics whose egos are bound up in their opinions. A few great songs and albums are surfacing as consensus picks within the morass of year-end best-of features, but even those represent nonconformist impulses and private pleasures more than any sense of a public sphere. And the proliferation of lists makes it difficult to have a maverick opinion, too: Everything is being touted by someone, somewhere.
MUSIC
wpr.org

A Jazz Piano Christmas: 2021

As the world gingerly steps toward a new reality, traditions can be so important. A Jazz Piano Christmas is one that I cherish every year. This year the full audience was back for holiday music in the Terrace Theater at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington D.C., with vaccination cards in hand.
THEATER & DANCE
undertheradarmag.com

Eddie Hazel Game, Dames and Guitar Thangs

A solo recording in name only, 1977’s Game, Dames and Guitar Thangs saw virtuoso Eddie Hazel recruiting the services of his former Parliament-Funkadelic bandmates in crafting this electrifying cult funk rock masterpiece. Hazel, a musical wunderkind from Plainfield, New Jersey, was recruited into Funkadelic at age 17 by legendary maestro George Clinton, appearing as a member on the group’s first three releases. His input on 1971’s sludge funk masterpiece Maggot Brain—most notably his wailing 10+ minute guitar solo on the album’s title track—helped to cement Funkadelic’s third album and magnum opus as an unrivaled classic, easily one of the greatest albums ever recorded. His presence in the band, however, became increasingly sporadic after his official departure following Maggot Brain’s release, as he spent the subsequent decades plagued by addiction and legal troubles. Despite the personal strife, Hazel reemerged on occasion to contribute to various Funkadelic releases, co-writing their 1974-released milestone Standing on the Verge of Getting It On, but crediting his mother in the album’s liner notes rather than himself.
MUSIC
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Are Michelle and Nayte still together since The Bachelorette?

Michelle Young has spent weeks trying to look for her perfect man on The Bachelorette, and Nayte Olukoya has been part of the line-up. Her season on the ABC dating show has seen Michelle take the men to basketball, meet their parents and shown them around her hometown. A very...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Tim McGraw Shares Sweet Tribute to Daughter Audrey on Her Birthday

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill celebrated their daughter Audrey's birthday on Monday with a pair of throwback tributes. Audrey is the youngest of the country power couple's three daughters and turned 20. They are also parents to Gracie, 24, and Maggie Elizabeth, 23. Audrey's birthday came just after she secured her first acting gig, starring in McGraw's "7500 OBO" music video.
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

John Lennon's Son Julian Calls 'The Beatles: Get Back' Doc 'Life Changing'

Last weekend, Julian Lennon and his brother Sean attended a screening of The Beatles: Get Back documentary, followed by a special event hosted by Paul McCartney's wife Stella. After the festivities, Julian took to Instagram to share his amazement about the film and divulge that it made him feel even closer to his dad, the late John Lennon.
MOVIES
loudersound.com

We regret to inform you that Eric Clapton is at it again

Eric Clapton doubles down on his anti-vaxxer stance in a podcast appearance, while blaming a bad Rolling Stone review for the demise of legendary late-60s rockers Cream. It seems a quiet and dignified retirement isn't on the cards for Eric Clapton, as the guitarist recently appeared on The Defender, a podcast hosted by vocal anti-vaccine campaigner Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (Yes, he is a relation.)
MUSIC
wcsx.com

Ted Nugent Slams Gene Simmons Over His Vaccine Stance

Gene Simmons has been very open on his feelings about anti-vaxxers and even said at one point he wasn't 'worried if an idiot gets COVID and dies.' Also very open about his stance on COVID-19 vaccines is Ted Nugent, who had a lot to say in a recent interview regarding Simmons.
CELEBRITIES
Wide Open Country

Country and Bluegrass Stars We Lost in 2021

Numerous country, bluegrass, folk and Americana artists have passed away in 2021, ranging from foundational songwriters (Tom T. Hall, Nanci Griffith) to ties to country music's storied past (Don Maddox, Stonewall Jackson) and members of the first families of bluegrass (Gary Scruggs, Sonny Osborne). Here's a quick series of tributes...
NASHVILLE, TN
antiMUSIC

AC/DC Never Considered Making Album With Axl Rose 2021 In Review

AC/DC lead guitarist Angus Young had a top 21 story from February 2021 after he revealed that the band never really considered making an album with Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose after he took over lead vocals for their Rock Or Bust Tour. Rose stepped in help the legendary...
MUSIC

