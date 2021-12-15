ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIVE MARKETS-Nasdaq Composite's internal struggle intensifies

 3 days ago

* U.S. equity index futures little changed ahead of FOMC. * U.S. Nov Retail Sales MM, ex-autos < ests; NY Fed Mnfg >. Dec 15 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at...

www.lse.co.uk

CNN

Dow tumbles as volatility returns to Wall Street

New York (CNN Business) — Volatility is back on Wall Street: Stocks fell as central banks around the world turn more hawkish and worries about the omicron variant increase ahead of the holidays. US stocks mostly added onto their losses from the prior session, with the Dow (INDU) falling...
STOCKS
investing.com

3 Dividend-Paying Stocks Wall Street Analysts Predict Will Rally 45% or More

Growing concerns over rising inflation and the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant have caused the markets to be volatile after hitting all-time highs. In these volatile market conditions, we think it could be wise to add high-quality dividend-paying stocks Thor Industries (NYSE:THO), Select Medical (NYSE:SEM), and Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) to one’s portfolio. In addition, Wall Street analysts expect these names to advance more than 45% in price in the near term. Read on.The major stock market indexes plunged on Thursday as big tech shares fell sharply, causing the NASDAQ Composite Index to shed 385.15 points or 2.47% to close at 15,180.43. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 29.79 points to close at 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 declined 0.8% to close at 4,668.67. The markets have remained volatile as investors gauge economic growth prospects and rising COVD-19 omicron cases.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

These 2 Dow Stocks Smacked Down the Market Friday

Markets were generally lower, led by the Dow. Goldman Sachs cost the Dow more than 100 points. Home Depot was also a big loser. Friday was a poor end to an up-and-down week on Wall Street. Investors didn't seem comfortable heading into the height of holiday season with uncertainties about the COVID-19 pandemic, monetary policy, and the broader global economy on their minds. As a result, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) posted substantial losses, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) managed to finish close to unchanged.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow logs worst day in December so far and Nasdaq is half way to correction as stocks lurch lower to conclude ugly Fed week

U.S. stocks closed solidly lower Friday and the Dow booked the worst decline of the month so far, as investors assessed the economic impact of the spread of the coronavirus omicron variant and the most recent moves by central banks around the globe. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down by about 531 points, or 1.5%, to reach 35,366, marking the worst daily drop since Nov. 30, FactSet data show. The S&P 500 index closed down 48 points, or 1%, to reach 4,620, to mark the steepest daily decline since Dec. 1, while the Nasdaq Composite Index ...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) inched 0.61% higher to $932.57 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.07% to 15,169.68 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.48% to 35,365.44. Tesla Inc. closed $310.92 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Investors Dump Tech Stocks in Favor of Value Stocks

This morning, stock index futures are pointing lower before the open, led by deep-in-the-red Nasdaq futures. The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) moved back above the 20 level before the open. Tech stocks look to be laggards once again with Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) all trading lower in premarket action.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow's 461-point fall led by losses for Goldman Sachs, Home Depot shares

Shares of Goldman Sachs and Home Depot are trading lower Friday afternoon, propelling the Dow Jones Industrial Average selloff. Shares of Goldman Sachs (GS) and Home Depot (HD) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 461 points, or 1.3%, lower. Goldman Sachs's shares have dropped $13.33 (3.4%) while those of Home Depot are off $11.23 (2.8%), combining for an approximately 162-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Walmart (WMT) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
WOKV

Banks, technology stocks lead another decline on Wall Street

Banks and big technology stocks are leading another decline on Wall Street in afternoon trading Friday and every major index is on track for a weekly loss. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% as of 2:08 p.m. Eastern. Roughly 56% of stocks within the benchmark index were lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 327 points, or 0.9%, to 35,568. The Nasdaq recovered from an early decline and was up 0.4%.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Technologies stocks hit as central banks tighten

(Alliance News) - European equities had a tepid morning on Friday, as a week dominated by central banks and inflation draws to an unenthusiastic close. The Bank of Japan decided on Friday to scale back its pandemic-related funding measures, completing a series of tightening steps by major central banks this week.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Bulls scatter

* Financials weakest S&P sector; real estate sole gainer. Dec 17 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. BULLS SCATTER (1043 EST/1543 GMT) The percentage of investors with a bullish short-term. outlook...
STOCKS
Street.Com

Dollar Will Hit Zero With Bitcoin Below $40K In 2022, Crypto CEO Says

Predictions for 2022 are coming in fast. The chief executive of crypto exchange Kraken says the dollar is going to crash and bitcoin will see its price fall dramatically in 2022. As part of that tumult, Jesse Powell urged investors this week to prepay healthcare and tuition expenses and take...
CURRENCIES
Life Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Individual investors assess small-cap slide

* S&P 500, Dow red; Nasdaq gains; small caps rally >1%. * Financials weakest S&P sector; real estate biggest gainer. Dec 17 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. INDIVIDUAL INVESTORS ASSESS...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Wall Street ends downer week singing rate hike blues

* S&P 500, Dow lose >1%; Nasdaq ~flat; small caps rally. * All 11 S&P sectors end lower; financials weakest. Dec 17 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. WALL STREET ENDS...
STOCKS

