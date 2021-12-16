ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK restaurants report drop in diners over past week

By Thomson Reuters
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – British restaurants reported the lowest number of diners last week since COVID-19 restrictions eased in May,...

The Independent

Restaurants will ‘crumble’ warns Tom Kerridge as cancellations pile up

Leading chefs and hospitality bosses have said the pub and restaurant industry needs urgent financial support to avoid collapses and job losses as cancellations soar.Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge said one of his restaurants has suffered more than 650 cancellations in the past six days after Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned of the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.Over the past weeks, trade has decreased and many bookings have been cancelled as potential customers are affected by increasing Covid-19 case rates or choose to remain at home in a bid to protect their Christmas celebrations.Mr Kerridge – who runs...
The Independent

Will there be another lockdown before Christmas as Omicron cases rise?

The emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in southern Africa last month is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.On Monday, the UK confirmed the first death from the new variant globally while health secretary Sajid Javid estimated that the rate of Omicron infections was already at around 200,000 per day, with the strain expected to become dominant in London within 48 hours.NHS England meanwhile announced that it will return to...
BBC

Covid: Record UK cases reported as travellers abandon hotel quarantine

Here are five things you need to know about the pandemic this Wednesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning. The UK has recorded the highest number of daily Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began, with 78,610 new coronavirus cases confirmed. It's more than 10,000 higher than the previous record number - 68,053 on 8 January - and also represents a jump of more than 20,000 in 24 hours, with Tuesday's figure having been 59,610 cases. Speaking at a Downing Street news conference, England's chief medical officer Prof Chris Whitty said: "Records will be broken a lot over the next few weeks," adding Omicron is spreading at an "absolutely phenomenal pace". Earlier, Health Secretary Sajid Javid refused to rule out the prospect of fresh measures over the coming weeks.
The Independent

Pubs and restaurants pleading for support as cancellations mount

Hospitality firms are ramping up calls for support from the Government as the spread of Omicron and health warnings wreak havoc on hard-hit pubs and restaurants.UKHospitality boss Kate Nicholls has made a plea for business rates relief and VAT discounts to be extended, warning that the sector has been knocked harder than expected by the new restrictions.She said hospitality sales have already plunged by more than a third over the last 10 days with £2 billion of trade already lost in December.It is quite clear that the impact of the current guidance and restrictions has been more hard hitting on...
BBC

UK reports nearly 90,000 daily Covid cases

We're going to pause our live coverage of the pandemic here for now. Join us again tomorrow - we'll have all the important updates on the Omicron variant and the wider pandemic throughout the day. Today's live page was written by Emma Harrison, Lauren Turner, Alexandra Fouché, Dulcie Lee and...
kfgo.com

Blinken cuts short Asia trip after COVID-19 case among travelling group

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has cut short his trip to Southeast Asia due to a COVID-19 case among his travelling party, a State Department official said on Wednesday. The decision was made to mitigate the COVID-19 risk and prioritise health and safety, and...
Shropshire Star

Three million booster and third doses of vaccine given in UK in past week

Around 45% of all adults have now received an extra dose. More than three million booster and third doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been delivered across the UK in the past week – the highest number for any seven-day period since the rollout of extra doses began. A total...
The Independent

£3,000 fall in average UK house price in October

The average UK house price was £3,000 lower in October than a record high reached the previous month, according to official figures.The typical property value in October was £268,000, down from a peak of £271,000 in September, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.The stamp duty holiday in England and Northern Ireland which had sparked a rush of buyers, ended from October.Despite the fall, the average house price was still £24,000 higher than a year earlier.UK average house prices increased by 10.2% in the year to October 2021.This was down from 12.3% in September 2021 https://t.co/7D1rnK9G7p pic.twitter.com/uRM8OwpPwf— Office for...
BBC

Covid: UK hits record case numbers for second day and Wales considers Christmas measures

Ministers in Wales have been meeting to consider what measures to announce in response to the growing spread of Omicron, as they seek to slow the Covid-19 variant's advance. The Welsh government's cabinet are set to consider whether to impose legal restrictions or focus on advice to limit social contact, or a combination of the two. Earlier, Wales's First Minister Mark Drakeford said Omicron will hit the country "very quickly and very steeply" in January and many services - from the NHS to bin collections - could be affected if lots of workers are off sick.
Eater

Restaurants Fear New COVID Restrictions Will Push Diners Away

The U.K.’s principal trade body for restaurants and pubs has called on the government to offer additional support measures to hospitality venues after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced new COVID-19 restrictions — the so-called Plan B — which only minimally impact those venues directly. After an absolutely...
Travel Weekly

Travellers in quarantine hotels formally released

Travellers in quarantine hotels in England were told they could leave on Wednesday afternoon (December 15), as long as they have tested negative for Covid. Health secretary Sajid Javid also confirmed guests will be refunded for the days they have not used. Their release came after the government took all...
