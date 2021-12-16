ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Seven Low-Key Year-End Tax Moves to Make in 2021

bloombergtax.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAt this time of year, there are tons of articles explaining how you can reduce your tax bill in 2021. I know: I’ve seen them, too. And after the year we’ve had, it all feels like so much work. I get it: We’re all tired. But tax...

news.bloombergtax.com

CNN

9 of the most important year-end money moves

A common New Year's resolution is to be better with money. But you will miss some opportunities if you wait until January 1 to get started. With just a couple of weeks left to go in 2021, there are some deadline-driven financial moves you might want to make before the end of the year.
INCOME TAX
Fremont Tribune

A Year-End Checklist to Make the Most of Retirement Savings

This article provides information for educational purposes. NerdWallet does not offer advisory or brokerage services, nor does it recommend specific investments, including stocks, securities or cryptocurrencies. Age brings unique opportunities and obligations, including some important year-end tasks that can help you make the most of your money. For people 50...
PERSONAL FINANCE
thekatynews.com

How to Improve Your Finances by Saving on Income Tax

December is a time to revel in the rewards of a successful year. January is when you need to pay the price for that. Yes, we’re talking about income and taxes. What looks good on paper at the end of the calendar year loses its luster when that tax bill comes around. In today’s article, we’ll show you some steps you can take to save on taxes and improve your finances.
INCOME TAX
Motley Fool

Is Your Entire Rollover IRA Taxed?

In this segment of "Financial Planning Q&A" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Dec. 1, retirement expert Robert Brokamp answers a question about the tax implications when doing a rollover IRA. Robert Brokamp: This question is about rollover IRA conversion to a Roth IRA. "I am retired. Is the entire...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gross Income#Tax Bill#Tax Deductions#Federal Income Tax#Fsa
Forbes

The Best Year-End Tax Tip Ever

This time of year media outlets are full of tax tips and ideas for “last minute” tax savings. The best tax professionals will tell you that to be effective tax planning needs to be proactive, not reactive. Tax planning needs to happen all year long, not just during the last few weeks of the year. But no matter the timing, all of this year-end tax advice hinges on the idea that taxpayers understand the “why” behind the tips. And the truth is, many don’t. Consequently, the single best year-end tax tip is to understand the mechanics of Form 1040. When you understand Form 1040 not only can you make smart tax moves throughout the year, you can understand why they are smart tax moves.
INCOME TAX
NBC San Diego

Your Financial Wrap-Up: 4 Savvy Money Moves to Make Before Year-End

As you're wrapping up your finances this year, you may want to take advantage of a few investment and tax strategies that could become more expensive or go away altogether in 2022. Financial advisors, retirement consultants and tax experts recommend these savvy money moves to make now — or at...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Financial-Planning.com

Inflation, tax concerns weigh on retirement planning

Clients might not be panicking just yet, but an array of concerns spanning everything from inflation to potential tax hikes and a stubbornly resilient pandemic have retirement savers worried, and in some cases responding with more conservative approaches to asset allocations. That's according to the latest Retirement Advisor Confidence Index,...
BUSINESS
agfax.com

Taxes: Prepare Early to Make Filing Easier

As the year winds down, taxpayers can prepare early for the 2022 tax filing season. Laura Hendrix, associate professor of family and consumer science for the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture, said getting a head start on the process offers several advantages. “The main advantages of preparing for taxes...
INCOME TAX
WestfairOnline

2021 Year-End Tax Considerations for A&E Firms

As architecture and engineering firms move into the final quarter of 2021, it is a good idea to start strategizing and putting together a year-end tax plan to help minimize 2021 income taxes. It is also a good time to consider tax implications that may be unique for the 2021 tax year, such as Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan forgiveness and the Employer Retention Credit.
INCOME TAX
hillcountrynews

6 unusual year-end tax strategies for investors

Taxpayers have any number of deductions and credits that they can take to reduce their tax burden, but those looking to get a break for their investing activities have a more limited menu of choices. …. Sign up to keep reading — IT'S FREE!. In an effort to improve...
INCOME TAX
centralfloridalifestyle.com

Taxes in Retirement

Taxes are an inescapable fact of life, and for those who are preparing to retire or have already left the workforce, those taxes can put a painful dent in their retirement income. Fortunately, there are a number of ways to trim your taxes and keep more of your hard-earned money in your pocket, whether retirement is years away or you are already enjoying your golden years.
INCOME TAX
DELCO.Today

Brumbaugh Wealth Management Offers 2021 Year-End Tax Tips

Here are some things to consider from Brumbaugh Wealth Management as you weigh potential tax moves between now and the end of the year:. Consider opportunities to defer income to 2022, particularly if you think you may be in a lower tax bracket then. For example, you may be able to defer a year-end bonus or delay the collection of business debts, rents, and payments for services. Doing so may enable you to postpone payment of tax on the income until next year.
INCOME TAX
Sentinel-Echo

FOWLER: Time for end of year business tax planning

Your business exists to serve a human need. The better you meet that need the more you grow, the more people you can serve and employ and the more lives you can change. That is the beauty of capitalism. Don’t let minimizing taxes distract you from maximizing value. In...
INCOME TAX
bloombergtax.com

Week in Insights: Tax Collections and Policy Changes

Over the past few months, chatter about tax collections—and specifically, how best to increase collections—has been center stage in many discussions about tax. We’ve been talking about targeted enforcement, bounties for turning in tax evaders, and even whether the Internal Revenue Service should have more access to your bank information to track down those who aren’t paying their fair share.
INCOME TAX
Motley Fool

How Much Income Would the Average Retirement Plan Balance Produce?

The combined average 401(k) and IRA balance was under $400,000 in 2021. The average retirement balance wouldn't produce enough income to live on. Workers aren't saving enough to have the income they need. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
BUSINESS

