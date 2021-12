Brain health is one of the hottest topics in the medical world, and for good reason: As more of the population ages, more people are developing dementia, a category of progressive brain disorders that includes Alzheimer's disease. Neurosurgeon and CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta is on a personal mission to promote brain health—as he writes in the book Keep Sharp, his grandfather died from Alzheimer's disease—and he has isolated five science-backed ways to reduce your risk of the same fate. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO