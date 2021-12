Available On: Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S. Number of Players: 1-2 local split screen; online leaderboards. Thank you Nacon for sending us this game to review!. I have had the pleasure of reviewing several rally racing games over the years, and while I've never been particularly good at them, WRC 10 is the game where it finally 'clicked'. I really, really enjoy this game - and that's before getting into the crazy amount of content on offer thanks to the meaty Career mode, the fascinating (and difficult!) Anniversary mode, and various online games modes available. As someone who plays games like this for a while and typically moves on, I feel this game drawing me back in - it's that good.

