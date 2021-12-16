ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

EU leaders to discuss rise of infections, spread of omicron

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN
harrisondaily.com
 1 day ago

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders are trying Thursday to coordinate action to tackle the surge of coronavirus infections across the continent and the emergence of the...

harrisondaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
harrisondaily.com

EU hopes to avoid Ukraine war with talks, sanctions threat

BRUSSELS (AP) — A summit of European Union leaders on Thursday will focus on avoiding a Russian military invasion into neighboring Ukraine with threats of unprecedented sanctions for Moscow and the …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
POLITICS
harrisondaily.com

Vaccine skeptics in Eastern Europe having change of heart

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Some former vaccine skeptics in Eastern Europe have shifted over to the other side as coronavirus infections surge, countries are making it more difficult for …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
PUBLIC HEALTH
wabcradio.com

EU Leaders Meet Today in Brussels on the Omicron Variant

BRUSSELS (AP) — A summit of European Union leaders is trying to coordinate action to tackle the surge of coronavirus infections across the continent and the emergence of the new omicron variant while keeping borders open. The bloc’s leaders want to avoid a confusing mixture of rules with the festive season looming. And they want to ensure all 27 member states are on the same page and that the COVID-19 certificates continues to guarantee unrestricted travel.
CORONAVIRUS
harrisondaily.com

Europe faces tough call on stimulus amid omicron fears

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank is being pulled two ways: It's caught between a scheduled end of its pandemic stimulus and growing alarm about the new omicron variant of the …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Eu Leaders#Infectious Diseases#Brussels#Coronavirus Infections#Covid#Eu#Ap#European Union
International Business Times

Jabs, Boosters 'Vital' Against Omicron: EU Leaders

EU leaders said on Thursday that vaccinations and booster shots would be vital to counter the Omicron coronavirus variant as countries stepped up restrictions to slow its startling spread. The EU summit they were participating in also emphasised the need for "coordinated efforts" based on science, amid go-it-alone measures applied...
WORLD
Reuters

EU leaders struggle to find common ground on COVID travel rules

BRUSSELS, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Divisions within the European Union have deepened over travel rules to curb the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, after Italy and Greece followed Portugal and Ireland in announcing additional curbs on travellers from other EU states. The EU's 27 member states have been...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

British surge seen as warning on omicron but responses vary

Spiraling infections in Britain driven in part by the new omicron variant of the coronavirus sent shockwaves Thursday into the rest of Europe fueling a familiar dread that tighter restrictions will scuttle holiday plans again this year.Much remains unknown about omicron, but increasingly officials are warning that at the very least it appears more transmissible than the delta variant, which was already putting pressure on hospitals from the United States to the Netherlands With so many questions outstanding, uncertainty reigned over how quickly and how severely to crack down on everything from travel to Christmas parties.After...
PUBLIC HEALTH
harrisondaily.com

NATO sets terms for working with Russia on security offer

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday set conditions for working with Russia on its new security proposal and offered to work with Moscow to build fresh confidence …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
POLITICS
kfgo.com

Europe gears up for more restrictions as Omicron infections rise

DUBLIN/MADRID (Reuters) – European countries prepared to impose further restrictions on travel and more on Friday in an effort to stem surging cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 that are threatening to stall a global economic recovery. Germany, Ireland and Denmark were all considering further restrictions in the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

EU official: Omicron to be dominant variant by mid-January

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday that omicron is expected to be the dominant coronavirus variant in the 27-nation bloc by mid-January. The head of the EU’s executive branch said the bloc is well prepared to fight omicron with 66.6% of the European population now fully vaccinated against the virus. Von der Leyen said she is confident the EU has the “strength” and “means” to overcome the disease although expressing her sadness that once again “Christmas will be overshadowed by the pandemic.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Cabinet set to meet to consider fresh Covid-19 restrictions

Cabinet is set to meet on Friday afternoon ahead of an address to the nation by the Taoiseach on the need for more Covid-19 restrictions amid serious concerns over the Omicron variant of the virus.It comes after fresh recommendations from Nphet, calling for a 5pm curfew on hospitality and a cap on capacity at large outdoor events of 50%, or 5,000 people.Taoiseach Micheal Martin will fly home from Brussels following a European Parliament summit to hold a sub-Cabinet committee meeting with coalition leaders Leo Varadkar and Eamon Ryan and chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan at 12.30pm.A full Cabinet meeting...
WORLD
MarketWatch

CDC warns omicron spreading fast in U.S., surge of infections seen peaking in January: report

New modeling analyzed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning of an imminent surge in U.S. coronavirus cases, driven by the highly contagious omicron variant, according to a report in The Washington Post on Tuesday. Officials at the CDC were briefed on a worst-case, triple whammy scenario --- an omicron wave on top of delta cases and influenza --- hitting healthcare systems, notably in low-vaccinated areas of the U.S. "The implications of a big wave in January that could swamp hospitals ... we need to take that potential seriously," said a federal health official who had knowledge of the briefing and asked to remain anonymous. A second scenario showed a smaller omicron wave coming in the spring. A statement from the CDC later on Tuesday said the discussion came in a regularly scheduled meeting. Early data shows fully vaccinated individuals with a booster can be largely shielded from serious disease and death from COVID-19, but government data shows just 55 million of more than 200 million fully vaccinated people in the U.S. have gotten the booster.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Week

Le Pen, Orban, and other European populist leaders meet in Warsaw to discuss EU concerns

Europe's most prominent right-wing populist leaders met in Warsaw Saturday to discuss concerns about the European Union, The Associated Press reported. Jaroslaw Kaczynski, Poland's deputy prime minister and leader of the governing Law and Justice party, hosted the summit. Other attendees included Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, and Santiago Abascal, the leader of Spain's Vox party.
POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Super mutant Covid strain found in Asia, Middle East

The new Covid variant of major concern, which was first spotted in Botswana, has now been identified in Israel and Hong Kong, with experts fearing its mutations may allow it to spread quickly, evading existing Covid-19 immunity. Variant B.1.1.529, which is yet to be given a name from the Greek...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Covid-19 infections rise in all UK nations – but no link to Omicron

The new variant is not yet evident in latest estimates of the prevalence of coronavirus. Covid-19 infections have increased in all four UK nations and remain close to record levels, though the latest rise is not linked to the arrival of the Omicron variant, new analysis suggests. Around one in...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy