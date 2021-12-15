ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Is VSphere 5.5.0 also impacted? (Log4j)

By lmolenaar
vmware.com
 3 days ago

My question is fairly simple, is VSphere 5.5.0 impacted? (related to VMware Response to CVE-2021-44228: Apache Log4j Remote Code Execution (87068)) v5.5.0 is NOT listed here: VMSA-2021-0028.2 (vmware.com) I just want to make...

communities.vmware.com

Comments / 0

Related
lifewire.com

How the Log4J Security Vulnerability Puts You at Risk

Hackers posted a code revealing an exploit in a widely used Java logging library. Cybersecurity sleuths noticed mass scanning across the web looking for exploitable servers and services. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has urged vendors and users to patch and update their software and services urgently. The...
SOFTWARE
PCWorld

Update Chrome now, because hackers are attacking it

Google has begun pushing out version 96.0.4664.110 of its Chrome desktop browser to address a security vulnerability that is being actively exploited by hackers. Fortunately, the fix is an easy one: Ensure that your browser is up to date, then simply restart it to launch the patched, up-to-date version. Google’s blog post explains that the new version of the browser has been released merely to address existing security vulnerabilities, of which one of them, known as CVE-2021-4102, is being exploited in the wild.
COMPUTERS
The Next Web

The Log4j bug exposes a bigger issue: Open-source funding (Updated)

While you were watching the F1 title decider between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton or excited for the Succession finale, companies running the internet were scared shitless. You might not have noticed it because services like Twitter, Facebook, Gmail, and smaller ones all stayed up. But a bug in an...
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

This powerful laptop is ON SALE for $189 at Walmart today

Laptops come in all shapes and sizes, across different budget ranges. However, you don’t have to empty your savings account if you need a machine that will be able to keep up with your daily tasks, as retailers are offering a wide variety of laptop deals. An offer that you might want to avail of is Walmart’s $40 discount for the 14.1-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, which brings the laptop’s price down to a very affordable $189 from its original price of $229. If you need it before Christmas to give it as a gift to a loved one or even to yourself, you only have until December 20 to finalize the purchase.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Log4j#Infrastructure#Program Files
Infoworld

How to detect the Log4j vulnerability in your applications

Yesterday the Apache Foundation released an emergency update for a critical zero-day vulnerability in Log4j, a ubiquitous logging tool included in almost every Java application. The issue has been named Log4Shell and received the identifier CVE-2021-44228. The problem revolves around a bug in the Log4j library that can allow an...
SOFTWARE
Bank Info Security

Log4j: 'Vaccine' Released for Exploited Apache Zero Day

Urgent application of a temporary fix is advised as advanced persistent threat-level actors and access brokers are now reported to be conducting mass scanning for the zero-day vulnerability detected in the Java logging library Apache Log4j, which can result in full server takeover and leaves countless applications vulnerable. Cisco Talos...
SOFTWARE
PC Magazine

Countless Serves Are Vulnerable to Apache Log4j Zero-Day Exploit

A critical vulnerability has been discovered in Apache Log4j 2, an open source Java package used to enable logging in many popular applications, and it can be exploited to enable remote code execution on countless servers. The Apache Software Foundation (ASF) has identified the vulnerability as CVE-2021-44228; LunaSec has dubbed...
SOFTWARE
The Independent

log4j: Tech companies scramble to fix software vulnerability that ‘threatens entire internet’

Tech companies across the world are under pressure to fix a software vulnerability that many cybersecurity experts are calling one of the worst to be discovered in recent years.The vulnerability, known as Log4shell, was identified in Apache’s Log4j software library that helps developers keep track of changes in the applications they build.The software flaw was first noticed on sites catering to the popular video game Minecraft, and was officially reported to Apache on 24 November by Chen Zhaojun of Alibaba, according to Crowdstrike. But it soon became clear that the vulnerability had far-reaching implications since the software is ubiquitous, used...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
bleepingcomputer.com

Researchers release 'vaccine' for critical Log4Shell vulnerability

Researchers from cybersecurity firm Cybereason has released a "vaccine" that can be used to remotely mitigate the critical 'Log4Shell' Apache Log4j code execution vulnerability running rampant through the Internet. Apache Log4j is a Java-based logging platform that can be used to analyze web server access logs or application logs. The...
TECHNOLOGY
vmware.com

Tanzu with vSphere 7

Hi. I've deployed Tanzu with vSphere 7. Using vDS and not NSX-T. VCSA is 7U3 and ESXi hosts (3) are 7U2. I've successfully deployed a TKG cluster. All ESXi hosts only have local storage (this is a PoC environment). I've successfully created vm storage policies via tags, and the TKG cluster see all the local datastores as compatible storage for the storage class.
SOFTWARE
The Hacker News

New Fileless Malware Uses Windows Registry as Storage to Evade Detection

A new JavaScript-based remote access Trojan (RAT) propagated via a social engineering campaign has been observed employing sneaky "fileless" techniques as part of its detection-evasion methods to elude discovery and analysis. Dubbed DarkWatchman by researchers from Prevailion's Adversarial Counterintelligence Team (PACT), the malware uses a resilient domain generation algorithm (DGA)...
SOFTWARE
Lumia UK

Azure DevOps (and Azure DevOps Server) and the log4j vulnerability

For the most part, Azure DevOps (and Azure DevOps Server) are built on .NET and do not use the Apache log4j library whose vulnerabilities (CVE-2021-44228, CVE-2021-45046, Microsoft security blog post) have been the focus of so much recent attention. The Search feature in both Azure DevOps and Azure DevOps Server does use this library, however, as part of its dependency on Elasticsearch.
SOFTWARE
paloaltonetworks.com

Another Apache Log4j Vulnerability Is Actively Exploited in the Wild (CVE-2021-44228)

This post is also available in: 日本語 (Japanese) On Dec. 9, 2021, a remote code execution (RCE) vulnerability in Apache log4j 2 was identified being exploited in the wild. Public proof of concept (PoC) code was released and subsequent investigation revealed that exploitation was incredibly easy to perform. By submitting a specially crafted request to a vulnerable system, depending on how the system is configured, an attacker is able to instruct that system to download and subsequently execute a malicious payload. Due to the discovery of this exploit being so recent, there are still many servers, both on-premises and within cloud environments, that have yet to be patched. Like many high severity RCE exploits, thus far, massive scanning activity for CVE-2021-44228 has begun on the internet with the intent of seeking out and exploiting unpatched systems. We highly recommend that organizations upgrade to the latest version (2.15.0-rc2) of Apache log4j 2 for all systems.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

How can I test if the workaround for CVE-2021-44228 (Log4j) is applied in Horizon agent?

As the subject say, how can I verify if the workaround is applied correctly, after implementing the registry based fix for Log4j vulnerability to Horizon Agent on Windows?. (Ref.: https://kb.vmware.com/s/article/87073) 0 Kudos. 1 Reply. Hi Corpus_no,. The Windows Horizon Agent 2006, 7.13.x, 7.10.x are vulnerable only if vRealize Operations for...
SOFTWARE
helpnetsecurity.com

Critical RCE 0day in Apache Log4j library exploited in the wild (CVE-2021-44228)

A critical zero-day vulnerability in Apache Log4j (CVE-2021-44228), a widely used Java logging library, is being leveraged by attackers in the wild – for now, fortunately, primarily to deliver coin miners. Reported to the Apache Software Foundation by Chen Zhaojun of Alibaba Cloud Security Team, the bug has now...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

vSphere not working after Log4j script

Installed the Log4j mitigation workaround KB87088 but some services failed to restart and vSphere web client will not load. The script reports vMon Services failed. When I check KB87081, java-wrapper-vmon with vi, I see the updated changes. When I try to go to vSphere web, I get the below error.
SOFTWARE
helpnetsecurity.com

The impact of the Log4j vulnerability on OT networks

Operational Technology (OT) networks are at risk from the recently-announced Apache Log4j (CVE-2021-44228) vulnerability. On the surface, it is not clear why this should be. The vulnerability affects millions of web servers, allowing remote attackers to inject any code they wish into vulnerable Java applications on the Internet. The defect is being widely exploited in the wild, which is why security teams all over the world are scrambling to identify which of their web applications might use Log4j, and then working to rebuild or upgrade those systems.
SOFTWARE
CSO

4 ways to properly mitigate the Log4j vulnerabilities (and 4 to skip)

The IT security community has been hard at work for the past week to investigate a critical and easy-to-exploit vulnerability in a hugely popular Java component called Log4j that's present in millions of applications and products. Since the flaw was first disclosed and attackers started exploiting it, security researchers have discovered additional security issues in Log4j and various ways to bypass some of the proposed mitigations, leaving security teams scrambling for the correct ways to protect their applications, servers and networks.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy