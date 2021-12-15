ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Increase vmdk write speed on single vm

By Mjm507
 5 days ago

We do have a VM with a very high intense application that requires very fast write speed. I do believe it's a storage issue since we are running these VM on an all-flash array. I am trying to increase...

get vm with multiple criteria

I have to extract the vms which have the se in centos and redhat, how can i create this condition, i have a script like this but the "and" is not recognized. $VmInfo = Get-VM | where{$_.Guest.State -eq "Running"} | where{($_.Guest.OSFullName -match "centos") or ($_.Guest.OSFullName -match "Red Hat")} $VMS = ($VmInfo).Name $VMS = $VMS | sort.
Re: Freeze host and VM 7.0.3b

I have an upgraded version of VMWare ESXi 7.0 Update 3b (build 18905247) on the server. Unfortunately, the server gradually freezes and marks the VM as faulty. After the rest, everything repeats. You can't go back, Shift + R won't find anything. Is there a solution to how to return ESXi to 7.0.2d or fix this error?
Hard drive space full, VM deleted?

Hoping someone can help with this. I recently set up some virtual machines on VMware Workstation 16 Player (non commercial) and during some tricky installs, deleted faulty machines from the disk from within Workstation. I think each machine was set up with 60gb of virtual HD space allocated to it.
Connecting to USB camera at start of VM.

Are there settings/entries that can be made in the .vmx file to connect a USB camera automatically when the VM is started?. We are using Workstation 15.5.2 and need to have a USB camera connected to the VM without user intervention. We were able to solve a similar issue with serial ports by editing the .vmx file.
Re: Updated VMWARE Player to 16.2.0 -> VM slow to ...

Just updated vmware player to 16.2.0 and after successful installation launched my virtual Windows Server 2019 and it was slow to start and when I got it up, it was not responding at all. I run all my virtual machines from USB3 SSD hard drive, no problems until this update. Hopefully they will fix this issue soon! Downgraded back to 16.0.0 and issue went away. Hopefully this is the right place to inform you guys! I will submit more info if needed!
VM Ware 15.5.7

While using VM Ware, the 32 bit program and windows tray item stop working. After several minutes the program and widows icons become active again. It is annoying and is a more resent problem. Any ideas?. 0 Kudos. 1 Reply. Host OS version?. Has it ever worked?. Have you changed...
Re: VM's not assigned by IP address's

Looking your valid suggestions on below query to be fixed. recently we configured a cluster and applied host profile assigned after customization, while deploying new VM's we are getting IP Address, assigned to the VM, DHCP configured for these VM's (this is for VDI environment). Host _nics and everything seems...
Mapped printers disappearing on VM

Hello. We are running a VDI environment for our W10 v2004 VMs. Horizon 7.13.1, VMware ESXi 7.0.2 on a vSAN cluster. We are using domain GPO to map printers for users accessing their VMs. Too many times, the mapping is failing, printers are disappearing and the default printer is assigned to a different one. When this happens, we have to run a script on the user's VM, which would re-install the printers and re-assigned the default printer. TP AutoConnect Service and TP VC Gateway Service are both enabled, on the master template, and running on the VMs. We tried disabling both services, recomposing VMs but got the same results.
Issue to create VM in ESXi 6.7

Hi , trying to install EVE-NG ovf into ESXi. Installation stop after clicking on "Finish" button last step. Below is error message:
Disable start VM if host does not have resources

Could i ask something about VMware vCenter Server 6.7. It possible setup restriction or user rights about starting VMs, if host resources (RAM, CPU) are less than 10% or less than 10 GHz/20 GB RAM left. Because our users dont respect host resources and start vms even if host doesnt...
VM Web Console / Remote Console stopped working

We recently noticed that on a few of our hosts, the VM web and remote consoles stopped working. In the Web console you get in the browser when you click on the link from the VM's Summary page, it shows "The console has been disconnected). Some additional context & details:
migrating of vm's across vcenters

I would like to migrate a number of Virtual Machines from one vsphere 5.5 environment to another seperate vsphere 6.5 environment. Can I use ovftool to perform these migrations. ovftool vi://........ vi://........ Thanks in Advance.
Can't start Windows 11 on ARM VM in Fusion after importing Parallels ARM VM

I have an M1 MacBook Pro that I have Parallels on. I created a Windows 11 on ARM VM in Parallels which starts and runs fine. I then installed VMware Fusion Tech Preview, it found and imported the Parallels Windows 11 for ARM VM. But when I try to start the VM, that Fusion created, it says it's an x86 Architechure and says to see KB-84273, which would be true "IF" it wasn't Windows 11 on ARM OS. Why is it giving this error after a successful import of this ARM VM? Any help would be appreciated. I've attached the screenshot of the message.
Migrate a VM from vCloud director v10 to standalone ESXi

I have one non-critical VM and like to migrate to another standalone ESXi which has local storage. Its located on shared storage. Export&Import OVF is one option since the destination is standalone ESXi. If not add ESXi temporarily to source VC and do an SVmotion ( ensure we do proper VCD cleanup ) and remove the host after the migration.
VM web console freezes randomly

I have an issue about a VM on an ESX while i'm trying to use the web console or VMRC. I can open the web console and log in on the VM but it freeze randomly with sometime a cut screen. The OS and apps works well in background. this...
Re: Clone a VM which is in vCD

I was asked to clone 2x VMs which were both in vCenter 6.7u3 & vCD 10.1.x. I cloned the 100GB VM from vCenter, that seemed to work OK, however each time I tried to clone the 2.7TB VM from vCenter, I'd get a task "Apply Storage DRS recommendations", which would run for about 10 minutes then disappear and I cannot find why.
how can vm access internet with dual uplinks?

Not sure if this is the right forum to ask my question. * I installed one Ubuntu vm in one ESXi host. One ethernet port "vmnic0" connects to my Windows 10 PC for management (DHCP, and IP like 192.168.1.x) Another ethernet port "vmnic2" connects to internet (DHCP, and IP like...
