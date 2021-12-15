ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

VM appears to be offline (but actually is online)

By lmolenaar
vmware.com
 4 days ago

I have at least one VM that appears to be offline but the VM/OS is up and running, I can login and all services are operational. Whenever I try to startup the VM, the vsphere client...

communities.vmware.com

vmware.com

Enabling Apple GPU just gives a black screen (Monterey 12.1 host, Monterey 12.1 guest)

After my old macOS VM kept failing to start and didn't work with Apple GPU either, I tried to create a new one, but it still doesn't seem to work with Apple GPU. There's no VMware or Apple logo when booting, and the screen doesn't resize to what I've set it to in the config file (1280x720). Why doesn't it work? I have used Anka before on this same Mac, where the Apple GPU support worked no problem.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Virtual Disk.VMDK Shrinking option

Can someone please help me, so I've installed Ubuntu Linux using VMWare Fusion Pro on Mac and I increased the disk size to 2 TB now when I started the VM Ubuntu, it doesn't load because the disk size is too large, I'm trying to decrease the size it won't let me! Is there any way to decrease, or I got to start all over again? Don't want to lose my recently saved files on it!
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Autostart of VMs after total cluster outage

We have a three node cluster managed by a single vCenter appliance running within that cluster. I am trying to account for a situation where we have a total power loss causing all three nodes to go off at the same time. In this situation, the hosts themselves will restore their last known power state without issue, but I need to find a way to autostart VMs.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

nvme timeouts

Using the tech preview of VMWare Fusion for Silicon, I had been seeing a number of disk related hangs on my machine. This generally coincided with my doing something relatively disk intensive, like a find, recursive grep etc. Indeed I could reliably reproduce this issue after a fresh boot via a git grep in a large repository.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Re: Removing a hard disk from a VM

I have a Windows Server 2012 R2 server with 3 hard disks--C:, E:, and F:. I would like to safely remove E: from vSphere and the server so that I can free up disk space. I just wanted to confirm that this article--https://kb.vmware.com/s/article/1004910--is the correct process and that the disk space will be added back to the datastore.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

[resolved] Can't connect to bridged VM running under WIndows

When using bridged network, I can do whatever I wish from "internal" (VM) Windows system, but I can't connect to it - either from host OS, or from outside. Guest OS gets IP via DHCP, so bridging works at least one way (I need it to work both). Windows (aka...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Feature Friday Episode 74

In this week’s session, I am joined by Sachi Bhatt to discuss App Launchpad 2.1 and dive into the feature updates in this release. App Launchpad is a great way for our Cloud Providers to drive platform consumption and address application portfolios for their customers. Using App Launchpad, a...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Re: CVE-2021-44228 Vmon log4J Issue

When i run "C:\Program Files\VMware\vCenter Server\python\python.exe" vMON.py I have an error message, could someone help ?. c:\Utils>"C:\Program Files\VMware\vCenter Server\python\python.exe" vMON.py. Traceback (most recent call last):. File "vMON.py", line 14, in <module>. content = json.load(f) File "C:\Program Files\VMware\vCenter Server\python\lib\json\__init__.py", lin. e 268, in load. parse_constant=parse_constant, object_pairs_hook=object_pairs_hook, **kw) File "C:\Program Files\VMware\vCenter Server\python\lib\json\__init__.py",...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

3.0 install hangs

I received a notice in the 2.5.2 console that there was a major version upgrade available. I followed the instructions in the SHD guide and downloaded and deployed the OVA. It hangs at the appliance initialization script. I can ping the VM, but other than that there is no sign of life.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Workstation 16.1.2 Pro, under Windows 11 host, Windows guest in VM crashes on startup

This Reddit post sums up this issue well: https://www.reddit.com/r/vmware/comments/ph590g/vm_does_not_start_on_workstation_1612_pro_windows/. Basically using Workstation Pro 16.1.2 on a Windows 11 host, if you create a Windows guest VM, and the host system has Hyper-V enabled in any form (in my case its present because I have WSL2 enabled in the host), and if you have more than one processor and/or one core per processor selected for the guest, the Windows guest VM crashes at boot:
COMPUTERS

