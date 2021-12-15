ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
vSphere Client version 7.0.2.0020

Iam using vSphere Client version 7.0.2.0020, I want to know...

vmware.com

Where to find API documentation for vsphere-automation-sdk-python

I'm trying to understand what methods are possible in the vsphere-automation-sdk-python. import requests import urllib3 from vmware.vapi.vsphere.client import create_vsphere_client session = requests.session() # Disable cert verification for demo purpose. # This is not recommended in a production environment. session.verify = False # Disable the secure connection warning for demo purpose. # This is not recommended in a production environment. urllib3.disable_warnings(urllib3.exceptions.InsecureRequestWarning) # Connect to a vCenter Server using username and password vsphere_client = create_vsphere_client(server='<vc_ip>', username='<vc_username>', password='<vc_password>', session=session) # List all VMs inside the vCenter Server vsphere_client.vcenter.VM.list() # How do I know what to do with vsphere_client?
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

vSphere not working after Log4j script

Installed the Log4j mitigation workaround KB87088 but some services failed to restart and vSphere web client will not load. The script reports vMon Services failed. When I check KB87081, java-wrapper-vmon with vi, I see the updated changes. When I try to go to vSphere web, I get the below error.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Is VSphere 5.5.0 also impacted? (Log4j)

My question is fairly simple, is VSphere 5.5.0 impacted? (related to VMware Response to CVE-2021-44228: Apache Log4j Remote Code Execution (87068)) v5.5.0 is NOT listed here: VMSA-2021-0028.2 (vmware.com) I just want to make sure it is not listed because it is deemed end of life and as such no longer...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Windows Server NLB stopped working after migrating to vSphere 6.7

We have a VMware vSphere 6.5 environment with 10 servers on an IBM PureFlex Blade. In this environment we have some Windows Server 2012 virtual machines, with Microsoft NLB configured, IIS with ARR, everything working fine. So we created a new environment with new Dell servers, Dell S4128-F ON SFP+...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Re: how to handle SOAP_SSL_ERROR ?

I design gsoap xml c++ client program, and i have got a esx server certificate , when i lauch a server call , it return SOAP_SSL_ERROR?. I am facing a similar problem. My application is to call the Vsphere API "RetrieveServiceContent" from C++ module. And it is failing with the SOAP_SSL_ERROR (30). The recent change was that the OpenSSL was upgraded from the 1.1 to 3.0. After upgrade, the client application is failing to call the VSPhereAPI with above error. Where as, the older version of client application is successfully using older version of OpenSSL binaries and working fine.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Log4j log insight usage in v4.7

I was looking to patch LogInsight following the article https://kb.vmware.com/s/article/87089 and noted it was only for v8.2-8.6. We are running a legacy version (v4.7) which we cannot immediately upgrade. Does anyone know if the log4j vulnerability is an issue for this older version of LI?. Thanks in advance.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Automatic Delete Snaps older than 4 days

Can I enable Snapshot deletion from VSphere Client when Snaps are over 4 days. I know you can schedule to take Snaps but I don't see an option to remove or delete Snaps. I know I can do this in Powershell and I can do this no problem but my question is can this be done within VSphere itself like the scheduled Task of creating Snaps.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

VMs on TreeNAS Core samba share permission problems.

I recently updated (unfortunately) both VMWare Workstation Pro and TrueNAS (freenas). After the update I got onto a problem that when I run a VM from a locale computer that its VM files (.vmx .vmd etc) are located on an SMB share on my TrueNAS (the SMB share is mounted as a disk in Windows), probably VMWare changes the permissions of the files (the .vmx file and some more), applying ACL permissions and removing everything else. This makes it impossible to access the VM after a restart of the local machine OR the VM itself. I have to go to the TrueNAS shell and manually do:
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

TKGI/OpsManager upgrading serveral worker nodes simultaneously?

Hi there, due to the recent log4j vulnerability we had to upgrade/do some workaround for our VMware products. We've used the following article https://www.vmware.com/security/advisories/VMSA-2021-0028.html as guidance. A couple of days ago the solution for the Operations Manager was to upgrade it to the newest version 2.10.23 (the article seems to have removed that suggestion in the meantime, for some reason). During the upgrade of our Kubernetes clusters, several worker nodes were upgraded simultaneously. Usually upgrades went worker node to worker node and didn't drain 4 worker nodes at the same time. There also seems no way to change such behaviour, so it must be either a new feature or a bug.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

VMX and VMDK files locked, can not register VM

I have a VM in a cluster of 4 systems, we will call A B C D. The VM was on B. When B failed, the HA started to move it to A. This failed when B came back on-line. The VM showed disconnected. Several attempts were made to get...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

vSphere 7.0 Update 2 unable to upgrade

I have a large vSphere instance that I struggling to get to upgrade. We are running vmware vSphere version 7.0 Update 2b build 17958471 and have been for awhile. We regular backup this appliance and try to keep it up-to-date, however, we are failing short lately due to a fault we cant seem to shift. When trying to install anything above Update 2b, which includes update 3 and so on we get one of two errors. If we upgrade our solution with Update 2 aka 7.0.2.00200 to 7.0.2.00400, we get asked for the SSO password and then a error that just gets on my wick "Internal error occurs during the execution of the update process". We have tried this by invoking it through the management UI and also via the CDROM (with the patch-fp iso) using the CLI and nothing seems to get it going. Looking through the logs, I cannot see anything that points to bad play (other than a unknown error has occurred), so I am not sure what causes this. If we try and move to the next update version like 7.0.3, we get a pre check failure which again tells us nothing to what its failing on. I have tried a few culprits activities that I have seen, in the past, that have caused issues like removing our internal certificate and resetting it to default vmware one. We have also tried to deploy a new instance and restoring it from backup and then updating that with no success citing the same errors as above. With the security landscape being so bad at this moment, I am keen to get this resolved and really cant allow it to slip. Anyone else have this issue or give me some pointers to where to go/do?
COMPUTERS

