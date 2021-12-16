How The World of Football Has Reacted to Sergio Agüero's Retirement

Manchester City's all-time leading goalscorer, the Premier League's highest foreign scorer, and the player with the most Premier League hat-tricks - Sergio Agüero - has immortalised himself as a footballing great.

His premature retirement from the game this week was a sad watch for everyone associated with football, as a teary Agüero announced to his close friends and family that his health had to come first.

As expected, a host of stars from across the whole of the footballing world have come out with their own fitting tributes for the Argentine.

Starting with the man who brought Sergio Agüero to Manchester City - Roberto Mancini. The manager who oversaw the club's first league title in 44 years and that dramatic afternoon against QPR.

Arguably the greatest ever footballer Lionel Messi also posted a long and emotional tribute to his Instagram page.

The message is particularly touching as Messi and Sergio Agüero are lifelong friends, and have achieved so much in football together.

Moving on to his Manchester City teammates of past and present.

The Argentine was part of multiple brilliant Manchester City sides - under three managers. From Vincent Kompany to Kevin De Bruyne, they all posted a fitting tribute to one of the club's greatest ever players.

It's also very telling that opponents past and present have posted about Agüero's retirement.

From his potential replacement in Harry Kane, to former Premier League greats like John Terry, they have all wished the 33-year-old well in his future ventures.

