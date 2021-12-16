ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Governor has an easy week after a hard year

Jonesboro Sun
 1 day ago

Gov. Asa Hutchinson had an easy week at the end of his hardest year dealing with the Legislature. The governor called lawmakers into special session last week and got exactly what he wanted, the largest tax cut in Arkansas history, and none of what he didn’t, which was anything...

KHBS

Arkansas governor cites progress one year after vaccines made available

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Sixty-four percent of Arkansans age 5 and over have been at least partially vaccinated, according to Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson. That includes the 52% who have been fully vaccinated. Hutchinson made the announcement during a Tuesday afternoon news conference. Tuesday marked one year since Arkansas...
Governor Hutchinson to Provide Weekly Media Briefing Tuesday

LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson will provide a briefing to the media Tuesday afternoon. The briefing will be livestreamed on the Governor’s YouTube Channel. WHAT: Governor Hutchinson to Provide Weekly Media Briefing. WHEN: 1:30 p.m. | Tuesday, December 7, 2021. WHERE: Governor’s Conference Room State Capitol. Little Rock, Arkansas.
What I Got Wrong About Brett Kavanaugh and Abortion

During oral arguments over S.B. 8, the Texas abortion ban that empowers vigilantes to sue clinics and their “abettors” for a $10,000 bounty, Justice Brett Kavanaugh appeared to understand the state’s cynical game. S.B. 8, Kavanaugh explained, is a brazen effort to work around Supreme Court precedent, with ramifications for many other rights favored by conservatives. He brought up an amicus brief filed by the Firearms Policy Coalition, which opposed S.B. 8 out of fear that blue states could deploy the same strategy against gun rights. “This will easily become the model for suppression of other constitutional rights,” the justice said, quoting from the brief. “And it could be free speech rights,” he continued. “It could be free exercise. … It could be Second Amendment rights if this position is accepted here.” By the end of arguments, I anticipated that the justice would vote to let federal courts block S.B. 8—not because he supported abortion rights, but because he grasped the existential threat that Texas’ law posed to his court’s authority.
As voting rights pressure mounts, Sinema retreats to incoherent filibuster support

Facing heightened calls to support voting rights legislation, conservative Democrat Kyrsten Sinema and her staff have resorted to empty words. The Arizona senator is a staunch supporter of the filibuster despite all the evidence — past and present — that it’s often used by racists to thwart civil rights legislation. Not wanting to be viewed as one of those racists, she’s tried the impossible balancing act of backing the filibuster and claiming to support voting rights.
Arizona Sen. Sinema opposes filibuster carveout to advance voting rights legislation

Arizona’s enigmatic U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema remains opposed to weakening the Senate’s 60-vote threshold for moving ahead on legislation, even as other Democrats are floating the idea of making an exception to the chamber’s rules to pass major voting rights measures. In a statement to States Newsroom, a Sinema spokeswoman said the senator supports the […] The post Arizona Sen. Sinema opposes filibuster carveout to advance voting rights legislation appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
