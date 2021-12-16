ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Now for the rest of the story

Jonesboro Sun
 1 day ago

The news media, especially the television media, is good at giving us the latest headlines, but rarely do they give us much context especially when it comes to the latest economic data releases from government agencies. This is a problem because what on the surface would seem to be...

www.jonesborosun.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Fed official sees first US rate hike in spring 2022

With inflation expected to remain high for some time, the US central bank is likely to raise interest rates soon after it ends its bond-buying program in March, a Federal Reserve board member said Friday. The Fed earlier this week announced it will accelerate the end to its stimulus program after inflation last month saw its biggest jump in nearly four decades, with price increases on a wide array of goods hitting US consumers and businesses. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the decision announced Wednesday gives policymakers the ability to respond quickly with an increase in the benchmark lending rate, which he expects "will be warranted shortly after our asset purchases end" in the spring. Asked to be more precise about the timing, Waller said, "We'd like to put March on the table as a possible date to start lifting (interest rates) if we need to."
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Interest Rates#Stimulus
YourCentralValley.com

Vast majority of American workers like their jobs – even as a record number quit them

(The Conversation) – A record share of American workers are quitting their jobs, thanks in part to a strong economy and a labor shortage. Does that mean Americans are unhappy with where they work? The answer would seem to be yes, according to many economists and other observers. That’s the narrative driving the Great Resignation, in which workers are simply fed up with their current […]
ECONOMY
CBS News

Layoffs rise slightly, but stay at pre-pandemic levels

The number of workers filing for jobless aid ticked up last week but stayed near a historic low, underscoring that employers are unwilling to lay off workers amid a tight job market. Some 206,000 people filed unemployment claims in the week ended December 11, the Labor Department said Thursday. That's...
PUBLIC HEALTH
SFGate

Record Number of Workers Quit Jobs to Become Self-Employed Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

A historic number of workers have become their own bosses amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (pdf). As of October, there were about 9.44 million unincorporated self-employed individuals in the United States, as per the Bureau’s data. In that same month last year, there were about 8.78 million unincorporated self-employed individuals in the United States.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
theeastcountygazette.com

What is the Status of the Fourth Stimulus Check? Is It Coming?

More than 169 million stimulus checks were distributed during the third and most recent nationwide stimulus check, but calls for a fourth check keeps growing. Many have even argued for recurring payments throughout the COVID-19 pandemic until this disease is declared over. Federal government payments totaling three thousand two hundred...
U.S. POLITICS
corpmagazine.com

First-Time Unemployment Claims Slide Back Over 200,000

The number of first-time unemployment claims from U.S. workers didn’t stay under the 200,000 mark for long. Just a week after sinking to 52-year lows, statistics released by the Labor Department show first-time claims for unemployment insurance rose to 206,000, an increase of some 18,000 over the adjusted 188,000 total from the previous week.
ECONOMY
wbiw.com

November Indiana Employment Report

INDIANA – Indiana’s unemployment rate for November fell to 3.0% – matching a low the state has not seen in more than 20 years. In addition, private sector employment has now increased for five of the last six months. This has resulted in a gain of 69,400 jobs from May 2021 to November 2021.
INDIANA STATE
Markets Insider

The 34 deadliest jobs in America

Some jobs are more dangerous than others, although the US saw the lowest number of fatal work injuries since 2013 last year. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, we found the jobs that had the highest rates of fatal injuries in 2020. Here are the 34 deadliest jobs...
JOBS
CNN

How millions of jobless Americans can afford to ditch work

New York (CNN Business) — One of the more insidious myths this year was that young people didn't want to work because they were getting by just fine on government aid. People had too much money, went the narrative. Only trouble is, the numbers don't back it up. Instead,...
ECONOMY
thecentersquare.com

Report: Inflation costs families around $3,500 this year

(The Center Square) – A new report estimated the annual cost of elevated inflation this year will be around $3,500 per household. The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, one of the nation’s leading business schools, released the report, which estimated much higher costs for American families because of inflation that has risen this year at the fastest rate in decades.
BUSINESS
TiffinOhio.net

Why is inflation so high? Is it bad? An economist answers 3 questions about soaring consumer prices

Consumer prices jumped 6.8% in November 2021 from a year earlier – the fastest rate of increase since 1982, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data published on Dec. 10, 2021. The biggest jumps during the month were in energy, used cars and clothing. The Conversation U.S. asked University of South Carolina economist William Hauk to explain what’s driving the recent increase in inflation and how it affects consumers, companies and the economy.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy