Germany's chemical association sees growth in 2022

 1 day ago

BERLIN, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Germany’s chemical industry posted a rise in revenue in 2021 despite bottlenecks and the coronavirus pandemic, and 2022 will similarly see a positive development, said the VCI industry association on Thursday.

Revenue for this year is expected to be 15.5% higher than in 2020, hitting roughly 220 billion euros ($248.8 billion), said VCI, adding that the figures were helped by the fact that industrial customers on all continents were on the course to recovery.

For 2022, revenue is seen growing by a comparatively smaller 5%, reaching 231 billion euros, VCI said.

“Despite various negative factors, the majority of our companies expect growth at home and abroad in 2022,” said VCI President Christian Kullmann.

Compared to 2020, production was up 4.5% this year and producer prices rose 8.5%.

“Our industry has withstood many headwinds and achieved a remarkable result,” added Kullmann.

