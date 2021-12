BOSTON (CBS) – A woman was killed when her car was hit by a speeding driver who ran a light in Brighton late Monday night, according to police. The two cars collided on Birmingham Parkway at Western Avenue around 10 p.m. Massachusetts State Police said 19-year-old Anderson Nova of Randolph was speeding in a rented 2022 Buick Enclave SUV when he ran a red light at the intersection and crashed into the driver’s side door of a Honda Civic. The Civic’s driver, 53-year-old Dina Donahue of Topsham, Maine, died. The cars collided on Birmingham Parkway at Western Avenue Monday night. (WBZ-TV) Prior to the...

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO