UK restaurants report drop in diners over past week

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – British restaurants reported the lowest number of diners last week since COVID-19 restrictions eased in May,...

wixx.com

Related
The Independent

Restaurants will ‘crumble’ warns Tom Kerridge as cancellations pile up

Leading chefs and hospitality bosses have said the pub and restaurant industry needs urgent financial support to avoid collapses and job losses as cancellations soar.Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge said one of his restaurants has suffered more than 650 cancellations in the past six days after Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned of the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.Over the past weeks, trade has decreased and many bookings have been cancelled as potential customers are affected by increasing Covid-19 case rates or choose to remain at home in a bid to protect their Christmas celebrations.Mr Kerridge – who runs...
RESTAURANTS
BBC

Covid: 'I've had 3,200 bookings cancelled at my pubs'

As the hospitality industry reels from the impact of new Covid curbs, pubs and restaurants have reported a wave of Christmas cancellations. The Bar 44 chain, which has four outlets, told the BBC 3,200 people had scrapped bookings for December. Natalie Isaac, its operations director, said only a "handful" of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Pubs and restaurants pleading for support as cancellations mount

Hospitality firms are ramping up calls for support from the Government as the spread of Omicron and health warnings wreak havoc on hard-hit pubs and restaurants.UKHospitality boss Kate Nicholls has made a plea for business rates relief and VAT discounts to be extended, warning that the sector has been knocked harder than expected by the new restrictions.She said hospitality sales have already plunged by more than a third over the last 10 days with £2 billion of trade already lost in December.It is quite clear that the impact of the current guidance and restrictions has been more hard hitting on...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Will there be another lockdown before Christmas as Omicron cases rise?

The emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in southern Africa last month is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.On Monday, the UK confirmed the first death from the new variant globally while health secretary Sajid Javid estimated that the rate of Omicron infections was already at around 200,000 per day, with the strain expected to become dominant in London within 48 hours.NHS England meanwhile announced that it will return to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

UK reports nearly 90,000 daily Covid cases

We're going to pause our live coverage of the pandemic here for now. Join us again tomorrow - we'll have all the important updates on the Omicron variant and the wider pandemic throughout the day. Today's live page was written by Emma Harrison, Lauren Turner, Alexandra Fouché, Dulcie Lee and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Record UK cases reported as travellers abandon hotel quarantine

Here are five things you need to know about the pandemic this Wednesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning. The UK has recorded the highest number of daily Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began, with 78,610 new coronavirus cases confirmed. It's more than 10,000 higher than the previous record number - 68,053 on 8 January - and also represents a jump of more than 20,000 in 24 hours, with Tuesday's figure having been 59,610 cases. Speaking at a Downing Street news conference, England's chief medical officer Prof Chris Whitty said: "Records will be broken a lot over the next few weeks," adding Omicron is spreading at an "absolutely phenomenal pace". Earlier, Health Secretary Sajid Javid refused to rule out the prospect of fresh measures over the coming weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Eater

London’s Restaurants Are Closing for Christmas Early as Omicron Cases Rise

Several London restaurants are preemptively closing for Christmas and New Year — one of the busiest trading periods of the year — because of overwhelming uncertainty regarding the Omicron variant of Covid-19. Italian duo Forza Win and Forza Wine; newly opened central London bakery and restaurant Toklas; Mayfair’s...
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Weekly reported cases of Covid-19 in UK highest since January

The weekly number of new cases of Covid-19 reported in the UK has climbed to its highest level since January.A total of 336,893 new cases have been reported in the past seven days – including 45,691 on Tuesday, Government figures show.This is the highest number for a seven-day period since the week to January 16, when 339,956 were reported, according to analysis by the PA news agency.The average number of reported cases has increased in recent days, though it is too soon to link this directly with the spread of the Omicron variant of the virus.Case numbers in the UK...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Three million booster and third doses of vaccine given in UK in past week

Around 45% of all adults have now received an extra dose. More than three million booster and third doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been delivered across the UK in the past week – the highest number for any seven-day period since the rollout of extra doses began. A total...
HEALTH
BBC

Covid: UK hits record case numbers for second day and Wales considers Christmas measures

Ministers in Wales have been meeting to consider what measures to announce in response to the growing spread of Omicron, as they seek to slow the Covid-19 variant's advance. The Welsh government's cabinet are set to consider whether to impose legal restrictions or focus on advice to limit social contact, or a combination of the two. Earlier, Wales's First Minister Mark Drakeford said Omicron will hit the country "very quickly and very steeply" in January and many services - from the NHS to bin collections - could be affected if lots of workers are off sick.
PUBLIC HEALTH
101 WIXX

Britain banking on COVID antivirals to get through Omicron winter

(Reuters) – Britain expects to have antiviral COVID-19 pills produced by Merck & Co Inc and Pfizer available over the winter, its Antiviral Taskforce Chair said on Thursday, as Omicron continues its lightning advance through the country. Eddie Gray told reporters he expected both Merck’s molnupiravir and Pfizer’s paxlovid...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Socialise carefully warns PM, amid record UK cases

The prime minister and England's chief medical officer have urged the public to be cautious if they socialise before Christmas, amid record UK Covid cases. At Wednesday's news conference, Boris Johnson said he was not shutting pubs and restaurants but advised people to "think carefully before you go". Speaking alongside...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Hotel quarantine confusion continues as red list travellers ‘abscond’ without permission

Ministers and officials have pleaded with people still in hotel quarantine to remain there even though the red list has ended.On Tuesday afternoon the health secretary, Sajid Javid, announced that all 11 nations on the red list – from which hotel quarantine was obligatory – would be removed at 4am on Wednesday.Mr Javid was not able to say what arrangements would be made for an estimated 5,000 people already in hotel quarantine.Later a government minister, Steve Barclay, said that the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) had decided such individuals should be able to leave their hotels.But work on reversing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Eater

Restaurants Fear New COVID Restrictions Will Push Diners Away

The U.K.’s principal trade body for restaurants and pubs has called on the government to offer additional support measures to hospitality venues after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced new COVID-19 restrictions — the so-called Plan B — which only minimally impact those venues directly. After an absolutely...
RESTAURANTS

