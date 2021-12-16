ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jrue Holiday helps short-handed Bucks beat Pacers, 114-99

By Associated Press
FOX59
FOX59
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FRTEF_0dONDeAQ00

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Playing without stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton, the Milwaukee Bucks leaned on Jrue Holiday and had a 21-0 fourth-quarter run to beat the Indiana Pacers 114-99 on Wednesday night.

“Just a lot of decision making, making a lot of plays, just a lot of trying to get in the paint,” Holiday said. “It was a lot, but it was fun.”

Holiday had 26 points and 14 assists.

“He just takes what the game gives him,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “He’s got incredible poise and calm and confidence. He’s going to make the right read and the right play very, very often. I think his leadership, regardless of who’s here, is pretty significant, but I think it goes to another level on a night like tonight.”

Tied at 87 after three quarters, Milwaukee surged ahead early in the fourth quarter with the big run. The Bucks raced to a 112-92 lead with just over three minutes left, with Pat Connaughton and Jordan Nwora each scoring eight points during the run. Both finished with 20 points.

Antetokounmpo, averaging 27 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists, entered the league’s health and safety protocols list Tuesday. Middleton, averaging 17.8 points, exited with a hyperextended left knee late in the third quarter Monday night in Boston.

Domantas Sabonis had 16 points and 14 rebounds for Indiana. Caris LeVert scored 14 of Indiana’s first 20 points and finished with 16.

Milwaukee has won five of its last eight. It has won seven straight against Indiana. Indiana had won three of its previous four games, following a four-game losing streak.

Indiana coach Rick Carlisle missed his third game since testing positive for COVID-19. Assistant Lyd Pierce filled in.

Budenholzer said he did not know how long Antetokounmpo would be out, but said Middleton could return Friday night at New Orleans

The team has not said whether Antetokounmpo tested positive for COVID-19. Antetokounmpo said at the league’s media day in September that he was vaccinated.

TIP-INS

Pacers: F Justin Holiday returned. The younger brother of Jrue Holiday missed six games after entering the health and safety protocols Nov. 30. … The team waived rookie G DeJon Jarreau and signed rookie G Terry Taylor.

Bucks: Budenholzer said of Antetokounmpo: “We’ll follow all the guidelines that the league has laid out and hope that he’s just healthy and taking care of himself.”…Wesley Matthews and Donte DiVincenzo are also on the health and protocols list.

STAT LEADERS

Entering Wednesday, only Antetokounmpo and the Nuggets’ Nikola Jokić were averaging at least 25 points, 10 rebounds and five assists…Sabonis and the Pelicans’ Jonas Valanciunas lead the league with 23 double-doubles…Pacers C Myles Turner entered Wednesday leading the NBA in blocked shots with 78.

UP NEXT

Pacers: Host Detroit on Thursday night.

Bucks: At New Orleans on Friday night.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Caris LeVert scores 31 points, Pacers beat Pistons 122-113

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 20 of his 31 points in the first half and the Indiana Pacers sent the Detroit Pistons to their 13th straight loss, 122-113 on Thursday night. LeVert was 12 of 18 from the field. Justin Holiday added 17 points for Indiana, shooting 5 of 15. Saddiq Bey led the […]
NBA
ClutchPoints

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nets guard James Harden COVID-19 debacle puts Christmas Day game in jeopardy

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden joined a slew of players in the NBA’s health and safety protocols on Tuesday. These developments placed their respective teams in an uneasy position as their laundry list of roster woes became more concerning. The Bucks, already without Brook Lopez for an undetermined amount of time, are on their toes due to Khris Middleton’s injury. Meanwhile, the Nets have almost half of their roster on the shelf due to COVID-19 concerns.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donte Divincenzo
Person
Myles Turner
Person
Jrue Holiday
Person
Pat Connaughton
Person
Caris Levert
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Wesley Matthews
Person
Domantas Sabonis
Person
Justin Holiday
Person
Rick Carlisle
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Mike Budenholzer
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Pacers Trade Pairs Julius Randle, Myles Turner

From the sounds of it, the Indiana Pacers are ready to embrace a rebuild. They are currently stuck in no man’s land of the NBA, as they aren’t good enough to legitimately contend for a title, but they aren’t bad enough to land a top pick in the draft.
NBA
SFGate

Warriors guard Gary Payton II dished the ultimate assist to a Pacers fan on Monday night

Gary Payton II has played on six teams in the past five years, an NBA journeyman if there ever was one. He filled the controversial final roster spot for the Golden State Warriors after Avery Bradley was cut by the Dubs (despite pleas from Steph Curry and Draymond Green to keep Bradley). Although Payton II started the season occupying the literal last seat on the bench, he's since turned in a career-best performance while piecing together an AND1-mixtape's worth of dunk highlights.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Indiana Pacers
Indy Cornrows

Pacers final score: Bucks humiliate Pacers 114-99

The bad losses continue to pile up for the Indiana Pacers, losing to a heavily short-handed Milwaukee Bucks team on the road. The Bucks, already absent Giannis Antetokounmpo to health and safety protocol, made Khris Middleton a late scratch, but Indiana failed to capitalize even a little bit, falling apart down the stretch for the latest in a season full of “worst loss of the year.”
NBA
Yardbarker

Pacers Fall To Bucks In Milwaukee

The Indiana Pacers had to go up against Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Monday evening in Indianapolis, and they fell 102-100. Their schedule did not do them any favors as they had to go face the defending NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin on Wednesday evening, and they fell 114-99.
NBA
vavel.com

Highlights: Bucks 114-99 Pacers in NBA

Bucks: Jrue Holiday (26 pts, 14 assists), Bobby Portis (20 pts, 9 rebounds), Pat Connaughton (20 pts) Pacers: Caris LeVert (16 pts) *no points in the second half, Domantas Sabonis (16 pts, 14 rebounds) 10:14 PM18 hours ago. Game stats. Bucks x Pacers. 3PT: 14-29 x 11-38 Rebounds: 43 x...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
milwaukeesun.com

Bucks rely on late run to beat Pacers

The Milwaukee Bucks put together a 21-0 run in the fourth quarter as they defeated the visiting Indiana Pacers for the third time this season 114-99 on Wednesday night. After Indiana took a 92-91 lead with just about 10 minutes remaining, the Bucks held the Pacers scoreless for nearly eight minutes to compile a rally that would hand them their ninth straight home win.
NBA
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Holiday fills void as Bucks fly by Pacers in 4th quarter

MILWAUKEE — Playing without stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton, the Milwaukee Bucks leaned on Jrue Holiday and had a 21-0 fourth-quarter run to beat the Indiana Pacers 114-99 on Wednesday night. “Just a lot of decision making, making a lot of plays, just a lot of trying to...
NBA
doorcountydailynews.com

Bucks host Pacers

The Milwaukee Bucks look to get back on the winning track Wednesday evening when they host the Indiana Pacers at Fiserv Forum. Coming off a 117-103 loss to the Boston Celtics on Monday, Milwaukee (18-11) have still won 12 of their last 15 games and are tied with the Chicago Bulls for second place in the Eastern Conference standings. Indiana (12-17) are led by former Buck Malcolm Brogdon who is averaging 20 points and 6.3 assists per game. Tipoff is set for 7 pm in Milwaukee.
NBA
Yardbarker

How not getting traded by the Pacers pushed me into retirement

As NBA players, guys might not be the most savvy when it comes to the salary cap and some of those things, but one date that everyone has circled on their calendars is Dec. 15. That’s the day when trade season officially begins. Depending on your specific situation, you’re...
NBA
Brew Hoop

Rapid Recap: Bucks 114, Pacers 99

In a game where they were without a majority of their roster, the Bucks took care of the Indiana Pacers, 114-99. Serving as the only active member of Milwaukee’s Big Three, Jrue Holiday paced the short-handed Bucks throughout the first quarter with his nine points. It’d help Milwaukee stick around after one quarter of play, as they were all tied up with the Pacers going into the second, 33-33.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Pacers Trade Lands Sharpshooter In L.A.

Entering the year as one of the favorites to win the 2022 NBA Finals, the Los Angeles Lakers have really struggled and are just 16-13 to this point in the season. This is not terrible compared to some other teams in the league, but for a team with LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and other former All-Stars, they have really underachieved so far.
NBA
FOX59

FOX59

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy