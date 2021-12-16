ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Japan authorizes Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine as booster shot - Reuters

 1 day ago
Japan on Thursday officially approved Moderna's (NASDAQ:MRNA) COVID-19 vaccine for its booster program, while Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) filed for first approval of its shot in...

Daily Mail

Effectiveness of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines at preventing hospitalization from Covid drops as low as 75% after 120 days, CDC study finds

The ability of the COVID-19 vaccines to prevent severe illness and hospitalization wanes over time, a CDC study finds. Researchers at the agency found that the effectiveness of severe illness prevention drops from as high as 89 percent to as low as 75 percent 120 days after the second shot of the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is received.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reuters#Covid 19 Vaccine#Novavax#Nvax#Japanese#Takeda Pharmaceutical#Tak
The Independent

Covid vaccine: 15-minute wait after Pfizer and Moderna jabs set to be scrapped as rollout accelerated

Those who receive a dose of the Pfizer or Moderna jab are no longer set to wait 15 minutes after being vaccinated, as government officials seek to accelerate the national rollout.The UK's four chief medical officers have recommended that the waiting period typically observed for the mRNA vaccines should be temporarily suspended.“The 15-minute wait after a vaccination with mRNA vaccine will cause more harm than it can avert because it will significantly reduce the number of people who can be vaccinated over a short period of time,” the CMOs said in a statement released on Thursday.Analysis from NHS England...
PHARMACEUTICALS
CNET

Moderna COVID booster: What to know about new CDC guidelines, side effects, new variant

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. If you're an adult 18 years of age and older, you now qualify for a Moderna booster shot. That goes for those fully vaccinated with the Pfizer or the Moderna vaccine and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine too, because you can now mix and match vaccines from the different approved drugmakers.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MSF USA

MSF: One year after first shot, Moderna and Pfizer must urgently share COVID-19 vaccine “recipe”

As the omicron variant spreads, MSF calls on companies to immediately share lifesaving mRNA vaccine technology with manufacturers that stand ready to boost the global supply. Sharing the technology and know-how could boost global vaccine production and supply in a matter of months, supporting low- and middle-income countries to become self-sufficient in dealing with current and future pandemics—and save countless lives in the process. This is even more critical with the news of another worrying COVID-19 virus variant, omicron, since the mRNA vaccine platform allows for fast modification of vaccines against new variants and relatively short production times.
INDUSTRY
WALA-TV FOX10

CDC panel recommends Pfizer, Moderna vaccines over J&J shot

(AP) - Most Americans should be given the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines instead of the Johnson & Johnson shot that can cause rare but serious blood clots, U.S. health advisers recommended Thursday. The strange clotting problem has caused nine confirmed deaths after J&J vaccinations — while the Pfizer and Moderna...
INDUSTRY
94.1 Duke FM

EU regulator backs J&J COVID-19 booster dose in adults

(Reuters) – The European Union’s drug regulator on Wednesday recommended that a booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine may be given at least two months after a first dose in those 18 years and older. A J&J booster dose may also be given after two...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Tokyo finds omicron case in US arrival isolating at home

Tokyo has confirmed its first case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in a traveler from the United States, and her friend whom she saw immediately after arrival has since tested positive after going to a soccer game. Separately, the Health Ministry announced Thursday that one of its quarantine officials also tested positive for the omicron variant. The new findings bring Japan’s confirmed omicron cases to 34. So far, Japan’s government says all omicron cases have been detected by its border controls, but experts say it would be a matter of time before cases of community transmission start...
SOCCER
Seeking Alpha

J&J's COVID-19 booster shot shows increase in antibody, T-cell responses

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) announces preliminary results from an independent study, including a subset of participants from the Janssen-sponsored COV2008 study, which showed that its COVID-19 booster shot (Ad26.COV2.S), administered at six months after a two-dose primary regimen of Pfizer-BioNTech's BNT162b2, increased both antibody and T-cell responses. These results demonstrate...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Scientific American

The Risk of Vaccinated COVID Transmission Is Not Low

My two-year-old tested positive for COVID last month. My mind-numbing and costly project to keep him uninfected prior to his vaccinations had proven an abject failure. I was angry—and surprised. During the time he was likely infected, he had only been around vaccinated people when indoors. Although we know...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

US experts recommend mRNA Covid vaccines over J&J shot

A US government-appointed panel of medical experts on Thursday unanimously recommended mRNA Covid vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna over Johnson & Johnson's shot, in light of its weaker protection and greater risks. The panel voted 15-0 in favor of the new guidance, which applies to everyone over 18 years of age. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky signed off on the measure Thursday evening. "Today's updated recommendation emphasizes CDC's commitment to provide real-time scientific information to the American public," she said in a statement, urging Americans to get vaccinated and boosted against the coronavirus. The recommendation officially steers the public away from J&J's drug, which was initially praised because it could be stored at fridge temperature and offered good efficacy against earlier strains of the coronavirus after just one shot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
scitechdaily.com

Why Moderna Won’t Share COVID-19 Vaccine Patent Rights With the U.S. Government, Which Paid for Its Development

A quiet months-long legal fight between the U.S. National Institutes of Health and drugmaker Moderna over COVID-19 vaccine patents recently burst into public view. The outcome of the battle has important implications, not only for efforts to contain the pandemic but more broadly for drugs and vaccines that could be critical for future public health crises.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Baltimore

Maryland-Based Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine Found Safe And Effective In UMMS Trial

BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — A COVID-19 vaccine made by Gaithersburg-based manufacturer Novavax was found to be safe and effective in a Phase 3 trial by the University of Maryland School of Medicine. The study found the company’s vaccine 90% effective at preventing COVID-19 illness and 100% effective in preventing moderate and severe disease that required hospitalization. The study was conducted in the first few months of the year with nearly 30,000 volunteers in the U.S. and Mexico. At the time, Alpha was the dominant COVID-19 strain, so the trial did not account for the Delta and Omicron variants. “Our study results indicate that this...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Reuters

Takeda submits approval request for Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine in Japan

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (4502.T) has submitted an approval request for Novavax's (NVAX.O) COVID-19 vaccine to Japan's health ministry, the U.S. drugmaker said late on Wednesday. Reporting by Shivam Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
WORLD
