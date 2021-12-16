The Darkness at London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

Supergrass frontman Gaz Coombes has recalled the time the band took acid before an interview with Jamie Theakston on ’90s TV show The O-Zone. The sit-down took place in the US in 1995, a few months after the Oxford band had just released their hugely successful first album ‘I Should Coco’ via Parlophone Records, which was the label’s best-selling debut since The Beatles‘ ‘Please Please Me’.

