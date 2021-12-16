The Darkness at London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

The Darkness are a rock band from Lowestoft, Suffolk, consisting of Justin Hawkins, Dan Hawkins, Rufus Tiger Taylor and Frankie Poullain. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of The Darkness events here. Official face value from £37.35. Resale tickets from £104.48. Address: Bristol...
Tory Lanez—real name Daystar Peterson—is a rapper, singer-songwriter, and producer from Toronto, Canada.
The Darkness are a rock band from Lowestoft, Suffolk, consisting of Justin Hawkins, Dan Hawkins, Rufus Tiger Taylor and Frankie Poullain. The Darkness will be performing 1 event in Newcastle Upon Tyne on Friday 10th December 2021 at the O2 Academy Newcastle.
From The Jam is an English mod and punk outfit hailing from Woking. Formed in 2009, the band consists - as the name suggests - of two former members of The Jam; Russell Hastings on guitar and Bruce Foxton on bass, who both share vocal duties.
Tiësto will return to the UK in early 2022. The Grammy Award-winning DJ and producer will take over the O2 Academy Brixton for One Night In London on February 3. Tickets go on general sale at 9am on December 10. Tiësto released 'The London Sessions' in 2020, featuring team-ups with...
As their name suggests, House Gospel Choir are a gospel choir that incorporates house music into their performances.
Gary Barlow is an award-winning British singer-songwriter who's topped the UK Albums and Singles charts as both a solo musician and as lead singer and songwriter of pop group Take That. He's sold over 50 million records worldwide.
The Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard is an annual Christmas musical event hosted by Capital FM, held over two nights at London's O2 Arena.
Big Thief have shared two new songs. No Reason and Spud Infinity will appear on their upcoming LP, 'Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You'. The former is a sweet, gentle song that features a flute melody played by Richard Hardy, while the latter leans into bluegrass stylings, with Mat Davidson on fiddle.
The Libertines are an indie rock band from London, consisting of Carl Barat, Peter Doherty, John Hassall and Gary Powell. The Libertines will be performing 1 event in Nottingham on Tuesday 14th December 2021 at the Rock City.
Shed Seven are an indie-rock band from York, consisting of Rick Witter, Paul Banks, Tom Gladwin, Joe Johnson and Alan Leach. Shed Seven will be performing 2 events in London between Friday 17th December 2021 and Saturday 18th December 2021 at the Roundhouse.
The Libertines are an indie rock band from London, consisting of Carl Barat, Peter Doherty, John Hassall and Gary Powell.
Sam Fender has lined up a huge London show for next summer. Sam Fender tickets go on sale at 9am today. The North Shields singer-songwriter will perform at Finsbury Park on July 15, with support from Fontaines D.C., Declan McKenna, Beabadoobee, and Goat Girl. More acts that are still to be announced will perform across two stages.
The Sweet are a legendary glam rock band from London that rose to fame in the 1970s. Their best known line up consisted of lead vocalist Brian Connolly, bass player Steve Priest, guitarist Andy Scott and drummer Mick Tucker. The Sweet will be performing 1 event in Cardiff on Friday...
The Damned have rescheduled their UK tour due to rising cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The classic line-up of the band—Dave Vanian, Brian James, Rat Scabies and Captain Sensible—will now play shows in October and November. Stops include Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham, and London, where they'll celebrate the 45th anniversary of their debut album, 'Damned Damned Damned'. The group broke the news with a statement:
TLC have announced a new pair of UK tour dates for summer 2022. The long-running pop group, made up of Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, were already set to perform in London on June 28 next year after their O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire gig was rescheduled.
Supergrass frontman Gaz Coombes has recalled the time the band took acid before an interview with Jamie Theakston on ’90s TV show The O-Zone. The sit-down took place in the US in 1995, a few months after the Oxford band had just released their hugely successful first album ‘I Should Coco’ via Parlophone Records, which was the label’s best-selling debut since The Beatles‘ ‘Please Please Me’.
My Chemical Romance have added extra dates to their forthcoming UK and Ireland tour in 2022. The band, who already have a three-night sold out stint at Milton Keynes’ Stadium MK lined up, and earlier today (December 6) announced a new show at Victoria Park in Warrington, have announced four more dates.
7:00pm til 11:00pm (last entry 10:00pm)
Enter Shikari are an electronic rock band from St Albans, Hertfordshire, consisting of Rou Reynolds, Rory Clewlow, Chris Batten and Robert Rolfe.
