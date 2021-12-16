ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Europe faces tough call on stimulus amid omicron fears

wcn247.com
 1 day ago

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank is facing a tough decision Thursday. It's caught between the scheduled end of its pandemic...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Top central banks go their own ways into 2022

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Top central banks will on Thursday unveil policy moves to steer their economies through rising turbulence from the pandemic and high inflation, with some set to keep money cheap into 2022 even as the U.S. Federal Reserve tightens. The Fed on Wednesday doubled the pace at...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Stimulus#Omicron#Tough Call#Covid#Ap#The European Central Bank#The U S Federal Reserve#The Bank Of England
Reuters

Turkey's currency crisis deepens after Erdogan's latest rate cut

ISTANBUL, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Turkey's currency crisis accelerated on Friday as it plunged 8% to a new record low, gripped by concerns over an inflationary spiral brought on by President Tayyip Erdogan's unorthodox plan to slash interest rates in the face of soaring prices. The lira hit 17.0705 to...
BUSINESS
wcn247.com

German business confidence slips again amid COVID fears

BERLIN (AP) — A closely watched survey shows business confidence in Germany has dropped for the sixth month in a row amid concern over the latest wave of coronavirus infections. The Ifo institute said Friday that its monthly confidence index for Europe’s biggest economy dropped to 94.7 points in December from 96.6 last month. The assessment of managers of both the current situation and the outlook for the next sixth months worsened. Ifo said “the deteriorating pandemic situation is hitting consumer-related service providers and retailers hard.” However, the institute says confidence in the manufacturing sector rose for the first time after five months of declines as fuller order books led to a more optimistic outlook.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Jabs, boosters 'vital' against Omicron: EU leaders

EU leaders said on Thursday that vaccinations and booster shots would be vital to counter the Omicron coronavirus variant as countries stepped up restrictions to slow its startling spread. The EU summit they were participating in also emphasised the need for "coordinated efforts" based on science, amid go-it-alone measures applied notably by Italy. The joint conclusion, swiftly adopted at the beginning of the one-day gathering, underlined the urgency Omicron has injected into European policy-making just three weeks after South African researchers detected the strain. "It is spreading at the ferocious pace and potentially has a risk of escaping our vaccines, at least partially," said EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen at the end of the talks.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Reuters

ECB reinstates liquidity requirement after pandemic suspension

FRANKFURT, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank said on Friday it once again expected banks to own liquid assets covering at least the cash they would lose in the first month of a crisis, reinstating a requirement that was suspended at the onset of the pandemic. "As the...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Inflation a worry for most economies, but not Japan

Surging prices are haunting consumers and confounding economic planners in the U.S. and other countries, but not in Japan where sparking inflation has proven an elusive goal. While the Federal Reserve and most other central banks are shifting into inflation-fighting mode, the Bank of Japan on Friday chose to reduce its corporate bond purchases but will continue pumping tens of billions of dollars into the economy in hopes of eventually attaining its elusive 2% inflation target and getting the economy to grow faster. With outbreaks of the omicron variant of coronavirus looming in many parts of the world, “high...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Pound set for biggest weekly rise in 2 months on BoE surprise

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The British pound consolidated gains on Friday and was on track to post its biggest weekly rise since October after the Bank of England this week became the first G7 economy to raise interest rates. Against the U.S. dollar, the pound was flat at $1.3325...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Russia raises key rate sharply, doesn't rule out more hikes

MOSCOW, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank raised its key interest rate by 100 basis points to 8.5% on Friday and said more than one rate increase was still possible in coming months as inflation was near a six-year high. Russia has raised the rate seven times this year...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Stampede for stocks as central banks act on inflation

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - World stocks marched back towards record highs on Thursday as surging inflation saw Britain and Norway hike interest rates and the ECB trim its super-sized bond buying programme a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve had accelerated its withdrawal. It was a jam-packed day. Turkey's...
STOCKS
Reuters

ECB's Villeroy: We are "probably" close to inflation peak

PARIS (Reuters) - ECB policymaker and French central bank head Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Friday that inflation was “probably” close its peak in the Euro zone. “We are converging towards our goal of 2% inflation in 2023 and 2024,” he said. The ECB raised its...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

France wants EU legal action over fishing dispute with UK

PARIS (AP) — French authorities said Friday they will seek European Union legal action against Britain over a months-long, unresolved fishing dispute. The decision was announced after a meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and a delegation of French fishermen at the Elysee presidential palace. European Affairs Minister Clement...
ECONOMY
Reuters

ECB dials back some stimulus as expected

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Central Bank cut support for the euro zone economy by another notch on Thursday but promised copious support for 2022, confirming its relaxed inflation view and indicating that any exit from ultra-easy policy will be slow. Germany’s 10-year Bund yield, already pushed up by a...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Inflation risk? Omicron slowdown? BoE rate move in the balance

LONDON (Reuters) – The Bank of England will say on Thursday whether it has delayed its first interest rate hike since the COVID-19 pandemic again, this time because of the fast-spreading Omicron variant, or is taking action to see off a surge in inflation. Investors had been largely betting...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy