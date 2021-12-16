ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Inflation vs. omicron: Bank of England faces rate dilemma

By PAN PYLAS - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 1 day ago

LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England faces a difficult dilemma over whether to increase interest rates. Though consumer prices are...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Top central banks go their own ways into 2022

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Top central banks will on Thursday unveil policy moves to steer their economies through rising turbulence from the pandemic and high inflation, with some set to keep money cheap into 2022 even as the U.S. Federal Reserve tightens. The Fed on Wednesday doubled the pace at...
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

Stampede for stocks as Central Banks act on inflation

LONDON (Dec 16): World stocks marched back towards record highs on Thursday as surging inflation saw Britain and Norway hike interest rates and the ECB trim its super-sized bond buying programme a day after the US Federal Reserve had accelerated its withdrawal. It was a jam-packed day. Turkey's lira took...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Omicron#Interest Rates#Dilemma#Covid#Uk#Ap#The Bank Of England
Reuters

BoE hikes, Fed pivots, ECB rolls slow as pandemic exits diverge

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Britain became the first G7 economy to hike interest rates since the onset of the pandemic on Thursday, with the U.S. Federal Reserve also signalling plans to tighten in 2022 but the European Central Bank only slightly reining in stimulus. The different paths taken by major...
BUSINESS
wcn247.com

UK governing Conservatives suffer shock by-election loss

LONDON (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party has suffered a stunning defeat in a parliamentary by-election that was a referendum on his government amid weeks of scandal and soaring COVID-19 infections. Liberal Democrat Helen Morgan overturned a Conservative majority of almost 23,000 votes from the last election to win Thursday’s contest in North Shropshire in northwest England. The by-election was called after the former Conservative member of Parliament resigned amid a corruption scandal. The Lib Dems are England’s third-biggest party.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
World Bank
wcn247.com

German business confidence slips again amid COVID fears

BERLIN (AP) — A closely watched survey shows business confidence in Germany has dropped for the sixth month in a row amid concern over the latest wave of coronavirus infections. The Ifo institute said Friday that its monthly confidence index for Europe’s biggest economy dropped to 94.7 points in December from 96.6 last month. The assessment of managers of both the current situation and the outlook for the next sixth months worsened. Ifo said “the deteriorating pandemic situation is hitting consumer-related service providers and retailers hard.” However, the institute says confidence in the manufacturing sector rose for the first time after five months of declines as fuller order books led to a more optimistic outlook.
PUBLIC HEALTH
DailyFx

Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update

There is still some room for BOE rate hike pricing to rise further in the near-term, though it should be noted that there are over three 25-bps rate hikes priced-in through the end of 2022. The Euro remains disadvantaged relative to its major counterparts as a result of the ECB’s...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Euro zone inflation confirmed at record high in November

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation surged to its highest rate on record in November, the European Union’s statistics office Eurostat confirmed on Friday, with more than half of the increase due to a spike in energy prices. Eurostat said inflation in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Russia raises key rate sharply, doesn't rule out more hikes

MOSCOW, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank raised its key interest rate by 100 basis points to 8.5% on Friday and said more than one rate increase was still possible in coming months as inflation was near a six-year high. Russia has raised the rate seven times this year...
BUSINESS
Reuters

ECB's Villeroy: We are "probably" close to inflation peak

PARIS (Reuters) - ECB policymaker and French central bank head Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Friday that inflation was “probably” close its peak in the Euro zone. “We are converging towards our goal of 2% inflation in 2023 and 2024,” he said. The ECB raised its...
BUSINESS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Trades Stable As Bank Of England Raises Rates

The Bank of England has become the world’s first major central bank to raise interest rates since last year when the pandemic pushed all large economies to employ accommodative monetary policies. Bitcoin is trading stable around $48,000 at press time, having scored a minor 1.80% correction so far on...
CURRENCIES
Reuters

Gilt yields, pound, bank stocks rise after BoE stuns markets

(Reuters) - Gilt yields, the pound and British bank stocks jumped on Thursday after the Bank of England unexpectedly raised its policy rate by 15 basis points as inflation pressures mounted in Britain. Yields on British government bonds, known as gilts, jumped following the decision and were up six-eight basis...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy