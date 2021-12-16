Madness at Newcastle Upon Tyne Utilita Arena

UPDATE: At lunchtime on Thursday the “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club” team confirmed performances would be cancelled for the rest of the week after “members of the company” tested positive. The show’s Twitter account said it would provide an update as to whether shows would resume the following week, commencing Dec. 20, as soon as possible. Less than a month after opening, the West End production of “Cabaret” starring Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley has been forced to postpone at least two performances. On Wednesday, the production canceled showings of its matinee and evening shows after a member of the backstage...

THEATER & DANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO